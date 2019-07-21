A skins event involving Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is coming to Japan later this year.

According to an ESPN report, the one-day competition will take place at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan on Oct. 21, the Monday before the PGA Tour’s inaugural Zozo Championship, which Woods is also committed to play.

Joining Woods and McIlroy in the event will be Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama. Details on the format and purse size have yet to be released.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, would not provide comment on the report.

This new event, which will reportedly be sanctioned by the Tour, follows the Skins Game, which was played from 1983 to 2005. Woods competed seven times in that event.

Woods hasn't played a fall Tour event since the Tour moved to a wraparound schedule in 2013. He has played just 10 times this year, most recently missing the cut at The Open.