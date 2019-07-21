Report: Tiger, Rory to take part in skins event in Japan

Getty Images

A skins event involving Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is coming to Japan later this year.

According to an ESPN report, the one-day competition will take place at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan on Oct. 21, the Monday before the PGA Tour’s inaugural Zozo Championship, which Woods is also committed to play.

Joining Woods and McIlroy in the event will be Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama. Details on the format and purse size have yet to be released.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, would not provide comment on the report.

This new event, which will reportedly be sanctioned by the Tour, follows the Skins Game, which was played from 1983 to 2005. Woods competed seven times in that event.

Woods hasn't played a fall Tour event since the Tour moved to a wraparound schedule in 2013. He has played just 10 times this year, most recently missing the cut at The Open.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Tiger's tumultuous major decade comes to close

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods missed the cut at The Open, bringing an end to a major decade that was defined by injury and uncertainty.
News & Opinion

TT Postscript: Much better, but Tiger still MCs

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

It was better, but Tiger Woods is still heading home after a second-round 70 Friday at The Open Championship.
Golf Central

Tiger skipping WGC: 'Just want to go home'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

It's been a busy month for Tiger Woods, and after a likely missed cut at The Open at Royal Portrush, the 15-time major champion is headed for more rest before the playoffs begin in two weeks.