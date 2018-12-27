Tiger Woods will not be competing in the 2019-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions, according to an ESPN report.

Woods has until Friday to officially declare for the event, which is on offer to all PGA Tour winners from the previous season. He hasn’t made an official statement as to whether or not he will compete, but ESPN cited “sources” saying that he has opted to skip the event.

Woods has not played at Kapaula Resort on Maui since 2005. He has twice won the event, in 1997 and 2000.

Woods is eligible for the event thanks to his victory at the 2018 season-ending Tour Championship, his first PGA Tour victory in five years. Thereafter, he competed in the Ryder Cup, going 0-4, and finished 17th in the 18-man field at his Hero World Challenge, which concluded Dec. 2.

Tough he hasn’t played in nearly a month, Woods has stayed active. He went to Australia to help promote the Presidents Cup, for which he is the U.S. captain in ’19. He also had a corporate day in Georgia with his club sponsor TaylorMade and worked on a golf course project in Mexico, according to ESPN.

Woods is most likely to make his 2019 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins Jan. 24 at Torrey Pines, where he has won eight times.