The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event is expected to feature 15 of the top 100 players in the world, a LIV Golf spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets.

Monday is the deadline for players to submit requests to the PGA Tour for a conflicting-event release, since the LIV event, scheduled for June 9-11 outside London, goes up against the Tour’s RBC Canadian Open.

The Tour has until 30 days before the competing event begins (May 10) to either grant or deny the request. The DP World Tour has until May 14.

A spokesperson for LIV Golf said the full field will be announced May 27.

The first event will feature a 48-man field playing 54 holes with $20 million in individual prize money (with $4 million to the winner) on offer.

So far, Robert Garrigus is the only player who has publicly confirmed that he requested to play in the first LIV event. The Telegraph reported Monday that Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen have emerged as likely participants at the Centurion Club. The Telegraph also said that the initial tournament, set for the weekend before the U.S. Open, will feature at least three major winners.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report Monday that 15 of the top 100 players have registered.