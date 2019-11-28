Tom Watson's wife, Hilary, passes away after fight with cancer

Hilary Watson, wife of eight-time major champion Tom Watson, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer and passed away Wednesday at age 63.

Hilary was diagnosed in October 2017 and went through numerous rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. In May 2018, Hilary went through an extensive surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and was soon deemed cancer-free. However, the cancer returned shortly after, as did the rigorous treatment process.

The Watsons flew back to their home in Stillwell, Kansas to put Hilary in hospice, where she remained until she passed just before midnight Thanksgiving Day.

The family will hold a memorial service Dec. 4 in Leawood, Kansas at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to the Children's Bereavement Camp of Crossroads Hospice Kansas or to United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.