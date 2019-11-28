Tom Watson's wife, Hilary, passes away after fight with cancer

Getty Images

Hilary Watson, wife of eight-time major champion Tom Watson, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer and passed away Wednesday at age 63.

Hilary was diagnosed in October 2017 and went through numerous rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. In May 2018, Hilary went through an extensive surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and was soon deemed cancer-free. However, the cancer returned shortly after, as did the rigorous treatment process. 

The Watsons flew back to their home in Stillwell, Kansas to put Hilary in hospice, where she remained until she passed just before midnight Thanksgiving Day.

The family will hold a memorial service Dec. 4 in Leawood, Kansas at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to the Children's Bereavement Camp of Crossroads Hospice Kansas or to United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Chamblee-Diaz podcast: The decade in majors

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Forty up, 40 down. All of the majors have been contested this decade and Brandel Chamblee and Jaime Diaz discuss how they will be remembered, in this latest edition of their podcast.
News & Opinion

Monday Scramble: Brooks Koepka, the total package

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Brooks Koepka settles in nicely as the world's best, Rory McIlroy fades, Collin Morikawa becomes the latest young-stud winner in this week's Monday Scramble.
News & Opinion

Broadhurst holds 1-shot lead at The Senior Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Paul Broadhurst birdied two of the last three holes Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Senior British Open, which will be Tom Watson's final appearance at the tournament.