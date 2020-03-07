Rickie Fowler dresses boldly with pink Arnie-inspired cardigan

ORLANDO, Fla. – On a day when the scoring average nearly topped 76, Rickie Fowler might have been better off wearing a bullet-proof vest.

He settled for a cardigan.

Fowler, who shot 5-over 77 Saturday on a difficult Bay Hill layout, was easily spotted around Arnie's Place thanks to his pink, Arnold Palmer-inspired cardigan.

"It's fitting," Fowler said. "Definitely go for [Best Dressed Award]."

The cardigan is part of Puma's limited-edition collection for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, but unlike the other pieces it has only been available for purchase at Bay Hill this week, just off the 18th tee.

Fowler said he's not normally a cardigan guy.

"This may be the only time that I do wear a cardigan," he said.

Unless, of course, he wins here at Arnie's Place, where the winner receives a red cardigan. At 2 over and eight shots back entering Sunday, though, Fowler may not get that chance until next year.