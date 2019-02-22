MEXICO CITY – It was an eventful start for Rickie Fowler on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Fowler began his day on the 10th hole and things started to go wrong quickly when he hit his approach shot into the par 4 well right and out of bounds. While taking his drop, Fowler dropped from shoulder-height, which is not allowed under the new rules introduced this year that require knee-height drops.

According to the PGA Tour, Fowler realized his mistake after playing his fourth shot and informed a rules official on the hole. He was penalized one stroke for “Improper procedure of drop,” Rule 14.3b.

Fowler made a triple bogey-7 on the hole.

Under the new rule, players who take an incorrect drop can correct their mistake as long as they’ve not played the shot.