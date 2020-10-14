Rickie Fowler laments bad shots that led to missed cut last week at Shriners

Rickie Fowler is no different than any other player when it comes to dissecting his rounds and last week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was no different.

“Last week was a bit unfortunate. Really, I had four swings that cost me eight shots. That's kind of hard to do in two rounds of golf,” Fowler explained on Wednesday at the CJ Cup, which is also being played in Las Vegas because of the pandemic and overseas travel restrictions.

Fowler, who missed the cut by six strokes, stumbled on Day 1 at TPC Summerlin with a double-bogey 5 at the 17th hole after hitting his tee shot in a water hazard. It was a nearly identical miscue on Friday for another double-bogey 5 at No. 17.

His other two wayward swings came on the 16th hole during the second round, when he hit his second and fourth shots into a water hazard on his way to a triple-bogey 8. That’s four swings that cost Fowler at least seven shots and a weekend tee time.

“Unfortunately, we had those that happened at the wrong time, took us right out of the golf tournament,” he said. “It's the difference of being in contention and missing the cut.”