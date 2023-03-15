Rickie Fowler latest PGA Tour star to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL

The color orange has become synonymous with Rickie Fowler on Sundays, and soon we’ll get to see what the former Oklahoma State star dons on a Monday night.

Fowler is the latest PGA Tour star to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy for the first season of TGL, a tech-infused golf league that will play on Monday nights, featuring 15 regular season matches followed by a postseason.

Now up to 59th in the Official World Golf Ranking after falling to 185th in 2022, Fowler will join Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Billy Horschel for the first year.

“The more I learn about TGL the more excited I am to be a part of it,” Fowler said in a release. “I love the idea of inviting fans to watch golf within an environment that is very similar to other primetime professional sports.”

The league is set to launch in January 2024 and will consist of six, three-player teams competing head-to-head in match play on a virtual golf course combined with a short-game complex. Competitions will be held at a venue in Palm Beach, Fla., and broadcast on Monday evenings.

The remaining six players who will participate in the new league will be announced at a later date.