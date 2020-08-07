Rickie Fowler likely learned a valuable lesson Friday at the PGA Championship.

About to tap in his 6-inch bogey putt, Fowler took back the putter and ... stubbed it.

ShotLink has the gory details: Hit putt 1”, leaving a putt of 5”

Fowler composed himself and tapped in the next one, but the damage was done. He signed for a double-bogey 6 on No. 6 (15th hole of the day) and added another bogey on the eighth hole, turning what had been a decent round into a 1-under 69.

That left him at 2-over 142 – two shots outside the projected cut line as the afternoon wave headed out onto TPC Harding Park. Fowler has made the cut in 14 consecutive majors, since the 2016 U.S. Open.

Looking for his first major title, Fowler was coming off a tie for 15th at last week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in which he played in the penultimate group Sunday.