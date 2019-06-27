As a paid spokesperson for Rocket Mortgage, Rickie Fowler has been plenty busy leading into the opening round of this week's event at Detroit Golf Club. He assisted in charitable and philanthropic endeavors, toured downtown Detroit, Michigan, and played in the pro-am with Kid Rock.

But Thursday, it was game time at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and he showed no signs of fatigue.

Beginning on the back nine, Fowler took advantage of the two par 5s. He made his first birdie of the day a the par-5 14th and then holed this approach shot for eagle at the par-5 17th.

“Highlight for me," Fowler said. "... That was a nice way to kind of have something happen in the middle of the round.”

Added Fowler's playing competitor, Kevin Kisner: "Yeah, that was crazy. I was up ahead of him and I couldn’t tell if the ball flew in the hole or over the green, but obviously with the roar it was straight in. It’s always cool to see that, and I’m glad all those people around the green were able to witness it.”

Fowler turned in 3-under 33, one off the early lead, before shooting 4-under 68.