Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland among MCs at WM Phoenix Open

Halfway through the WM Phoenix Open, the top of the leaderboard is stout – Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are all inside the top four, and former college player of the year Sahith Theegala leads.

There are also some big names exiting “The Greatest Show on Grass” early.

Rickie Fowler highlights the list of missed cuts on Friday evening. The 2019 WMPO champion, who also is twice a runner-up at TPC Scottsdale, failed to advance to his second straight weekend at this event after shooting 71-70, finishing at 1 under and missing the cut by a shot.

Fowler, ranked No. 113 in the world rankings and sliding, has now missed three straight cuts.

Another past champ, Gary Woodland, and rising star Sam Burns also ended up 1 under and are headed home. Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar and local Chez Reavie were a shot worse at even par.

Highlights: Theegala, Phoenix Open, Round 2

Full-field scores from WM Phoenix Open

Daniel Berger, who withdrew with a back injury last week, shot 1 over. Harold Varner III, fresh off a win in Saudi Arabia, finished at 2 over along with Viktor Hovland, who made two bogeys and a triple (at the par-5 15th) in his last five holes.

Amateur Preston Summerhays, a freshman at Arizona State making his Tour debut, shot 75-73.