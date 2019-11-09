Rickie Fowler withdrew from the upcoming Mayakoba Classic because of an intestinal bacterial infection that he contracted while on his honeymoon.

"I am taking medicine prescribed by my physician,” Fowler said in a statement, according to ESPN.com. “But am not at full strength yet. As a result, I am ill-prepared to compete next week.''

Fowler has not played since the Tour Championship and was not selected to the U.S. Presidents Cup team by captain Tiger Woods.

According to Golfweek, Fowler said via text message that he contracted Campylobacter jejuni, leading to cramps, fever and pain, and only recently began to feel better. Fowler was married to Allison Stokke in October.

Though Fowler was not one of Woods’ four captain’s picks, he is considered a front-runner for a spot if Brooks Koepka, who has been battling knee pain, is unable to compete.