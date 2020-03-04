Ricky Castillo, Emilia Migliaccio headline early committee picks for Arnold Palmer Cup

The 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup teams are beginning to take shape.

Twelve committee picks were announced Wednesday evening on Golf Channel. The U.S. team's first additions were Florida freshman Ricky Castillo, Florida State junior John Pak, Georgia junior Davis Thompson, Wake Forest junior Emilia Migliaccio, Texas junior Kaitlyn Papp and Oklahoma junior Kaitlin Milligan. Louisville junior Matthias Schmid of Germany, Texas Tech freshman Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, Caolan Rafferty of Ireland, LSU freshman Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, South Carolina freshman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France and Arizona State senior Olivia Mehaffey of Ireland were named to the International side.

Migliaccio and Papp will each be playing their third Arnold Palmer Cup. They have combined for 11.5 points in their first two appearances. Mehaffey and Schmid were on last year's victorious International side.

Committee selections revealed for Arnold Palmer Cup

This is the first time in the college match-play event's 23-year history that committee picks were announced before the automatic selections were finalized. The top six players on each of the points standings will be announced March 25 on Golf Channel along with two more U.S. committee picks and one more International committee pick.

Each team, which will consist of 24 players (12 men and 12 women) will get a coach's pick. The International team will also include the men's and women's winners of the R&A Scholars Tournament.

The Arnold Palmer Cup will take place July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland.