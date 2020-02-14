Robert Garrigus used a course record to move into contention Friday on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Garrigus fired a 10-under 62 at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club to move to 12 under at the Lecom Suncoast Classic. He was tied with Peter Uihlein for the lead when the morning wave finished play.

On a rainy day on Florida's west coast, Garrigus was 1 over through four holes before holing a wedge shot for eagle from 113 yards out at the par-4 fifth. He birdied each of the next three, making seven birdies and two eagles total on the round, which bested J.T. Griffin's previous record of 63 shot in last year's inaugural event.

Yet Garrigus was kicking himself afterward for parring two par-5s, Nos. 9 and 10.

"It could've been pretty close to 59 today," Garrigus told reporters after his round.

Currently ranked No. 1,290 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Garrigus is making his third KFT of the season after tying for 24th in the season opener in Exuma, Bahamas, and missing the following cut in Nassau. He is playing this season out of Category 9, which applies to former fully exempt PGA Tour members for at least five consecutive seasons.

The 42-year-old one-time PGA Tour winner had played 13 straight seasons on Tour before his abbreviated, 11-event campaign in 2018-19, which was highlighted by a three-month suspension for using medical marijuana. Garrigus, playing out of Category 34 on the PGA Tour, has made two of six cuts on Tour this season, most recently failing to make Sunday at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"I felt it coming last week even though I missed the cut," Garrigus said. "I felt like if I could just get a few things going, a par putt here, a birdie putt there. ... You don't ever expect to go out and shoot 62; it was a surprise, but I felt like I was getting close."

Garrigus, who had been using prescribed marijuana to treat knee and back pain, was suspended for three months last March after failing a drug test based on elevated levels of THC. He has since stopped but continues to be an advocate for the drug being legal on the PGA Tour, like it is in some states.

"If you have some sort of pain and CBD or THC may help that, and you feel like it can help you and be prescribed by a doctor, then what are we doing?" Garrigus told GolfChannel.com last summer upon returning from suspension. "If you are doing marijuana then we should be testing for alcohol, too. If you can buy it in a store, then why are we testing for it? That's my opinion."