Robert Rock survives horrible Scottish weather, leads Fleetwood, Poulter and Co.

In miserable conditions Saturday in North Berwick, Robert Rock grabbed a two-shot lead entering the final round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Rock managed a 1-over 72 to finish the day at 9 under par. He's two shots clear of Ian Poulter (73), Tommy Fleetwood (69), Marcus Kinhult (71) and Wade Ormsby (70).

Overnight leader Lucas Herbert shot 8-over 79 and dropped into a tie for 22nd, six shots back.

Full-field scores from the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Amid the wind, rain and cold at The Renaissance Club, Rock posted one birdie, two bogeys and 15 pars. Fleetwood, meanwhile, was one of only nine players to break 70 in the third round. Fleetwood had five birdies and two bogeys.

Poulter, who last won on the European Tour in 2012, jumped out to an early advantage with a couple of birdies on the front nine. But four bogeys on the inward half dropped him into the four-way tie for second.

"I really lost count of what I was scoring out there around that back nine," Poulter told reporters after his round. "I had no idea. I couldn't write numbers on the scorecard. I couldn't keep my hands dry. But I'm in contention, so that's a good thing, right? Rocky has obviously shot an incredible round of golf in those conditions, but we're in touching distance. That's all I can ask for."