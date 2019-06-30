Prize money and FedExCup breakdowns for Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Nate Lashley and the rest of the players who made the cut at Detroit Golf Club:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Nate Lashley
|500
|1,314,000
|2
|Doc Redman
|0
|788,400
|3
|Wes Roach
|162.5
|423,400
|3
|Rory Sabbatini
|162.5
|423,400
|5
|Joaquin Niemann
|90
|239,075
|5
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|90
|239,075
|5
|Patrick Reed
|90
|239,075
|5
|Brandt Snedeker
|90
|239,075
|5
|Brian Stuard
|90
|239,075
|5
|Cameron Tringale
|90
|239,075
|11
|J.T. Poston
|67.5
|175,200
|11
|Sepp Straka
|67.5
|175,200
|13
|Byeong Hun An
|56.25
|136,875
|13
|Viktor Hovland
|0
|136,875
|13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|56.25
|136,875
|13
|J.J. Spaun
|56.25
|136,875
|17
|Wyndham Clark
|48
|105,850
|17
|Brice Garnett
|48
|105,850
|17
|Talor Gooch
|48
|105,850
|17
|Billy Horschel
|48
|105,850
|21
|J.B. Holmes
|36.62
|68,529
|21
|Mackenzie Hughes
|36.62
|68,529
|21
|Sungjae Im
|36.62
|68,529
|21
|Danny Lee
|36.62
|68,529
|21
|Denny McCarthy
|36.62
|68,529
|21
|Roger Sloan
|36.62
|68,529
|21
|Kyle Stanley
|36.62
|68,529
|21
|Jimmy Walker
|36.62
|68,529
|29
|Jonas Blixt
|25.75
|46,416
|29
|Cameron Smith
|25.75
|46,416
|29
|Joey Garber
|25.75
|46,416
|29
|Jason Kokrak
|25.75
|46,416
|29
|Peter Malnati
|25.75
|46,416
|29
|Martin Piller
|25.75
|46,416
|35
|Bronson Burgoon
|18
|34,466
|35
|Shawn Stefani
|18
|34,466
|35
|Kevin Streelman
|18
|34,466
|35
|Nick Taylor
|18
|34,466
|35
|Josh Teater
|18
|34,466
|35
|Aaron Wise
|18
|34,466
|35
|Charles Howell III
|18
|34,466
|42
|Sam Burns
|12.5
|26,280
|42
|Max Homa
|12.5
|26,280
|42
|Anirban Lahiri
|12.5
|26,280
|42
|Adam Schenk
|12.5
|26,280
|46
|Ryan Armour
|8.5
|18,980
|46
|Cameron Champ
|8.5
|18,980
|46
|Luke Donald
|8.5
|18,980
|46
|Rickie Fowler
|8.5
|18,980
|46
|Dylan Frittelli
|8.5
|18,980
|46
|Kevin Kisner
|8.5
|18,980
|46
|Vaughn Taylor
|8.5
|18,980
|46
|Nick Watney
|8.5
|18,980
|46
|Chase Wright
|8.5
|18,980
|55
|Harris English
|5.7
|16,571
|55
|Carlos Ortiz
|5.7
|16,571
|55
|Seth Reeves
|5.7
|16,571
|55
|Brendan Steele
|5.7
|16,571
|59
|Dominic Bozzelli
|4.8
|15,914
|59
|Roberto Castro
|4.8
|15,914
|59
|Bud Cauley
|4.8
|15,914
|59
|Colt Knost
|4.8
|15,914
|59
|Andrew Landry
|4.8
|15,914
|64
|Anders Albertson
|3.8
|15,184
|64
|Chad Collins
|3.8
|15,184
|64
|Tom Hoge
|3.8
|15,184
|64
|Wes Homan
|0
|15,184
|64
|Scott Stallings
|3.8
|15,184
|69
|Kyle Jones
|3.2
|14,746
|70
|Stewart Cink
|3
|14,600
|71
|Smylie Kaufman
|2.9
|14,454