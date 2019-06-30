Rocket Mortgage Classic purse payout: Lashley clears $1.3 million

Prize money and FedExCup breakdowns for Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Nate Lashley and the rest of the players who made the cut at Detroit Golf Club:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Nate Lashley 500 1,314,000
2 Doc Redman 0 788,400
3 Wes Roach 162.5 423,400
3 Rory Sabbatini 162.5 423,400
5 Joaquin Niemann 90 239,075
5 Ted Potter, Jr. 90 239,075
5 Patrick Reed 90 239,075
5 Brandt Snedeker 90 239,075
5 Brian Stuard 90 239,075
5 Cameron Tringale 90 239,075
11 J.T. Poston 67.5 175,200
11 Sepp Straka 67.5 175,200
13 Byeong Hun An 56.25 136,875
13 Viktor Hovland 0 136,875
13 Hideki Matsuyama 56.25 136,875
13 J.J. Spaun 56.25 136,875
17 Wyndham Clark 48 105,850
17 Brice Garnett 48 105,850
17 Talor Gooch 48 105,850
17 Billy Horschel 48 105,850
21 J.B. Holmes 36.62 68,529
21 Mackenzie Hughes 36.62 68,529
21 Sungjae Im 36.62 68,529
21 Danny Lee 36.62 68,529
21 Denny McCarthy 36.62 68,529
21 Roger Sloan 36.62 68,529
21 Kyle Stanley 36.62 68,529
21 Jimmy Walker 36.62 68,529
29 Jonas Blixt 25.75 46,416
29 Cameron Smith 25.75 46,416
29 Joey Garber 25.75 46,416
29 Jason Kokrak 25.75 46,416
29 Peter Malnati 25.75 46,416
29 Martin Piller 25.75 46,416
35 Bronson Burgoon 18 34,466
35 Shawn Stefani 18 34,466
35 Kevin Streelman 18 34,466
35 Nick Taylor 18 34,466
35 Josh Teater 18 34,466
35 Aaron Wise 18 34,466
35 Charles Howell III 18 34,466
42 Sam Burns 12.5 26,280
42 Max Homa 12.5 26,280
42 Anirban Lahiri 12.5 26,280
42 Adam Schenk 12.5 26,280
46 Ryan Armour 8.5 18,980
46 Cameron Champ 8.5 18,980
46 Luke Donald 8.5 18,980
46 Rickie Fowler 8.5 18,980
46 Dylan Frittelli 8.5 18,980
46 Kevin Kisner 8.5 18,980
46 Vaughn Taylor 8.5 18,980
46 Nick Watney 8.5 18,980
46 Chase Wright 8.5 18,980
55 Harris English 5.7 16,571
55 Carlos Ortiz 5.7 16,571
55 Seth Reeves 5.7 16,571
55 Brendan Steele 5.7 16,571
59 Dominic Bozzelli 4.8 15,914
59 Roberto Castro 4.8 15,914
59 Bud Cauley 4.8 15,914
59 Colt Knost 4.8 15,914
59 Andrew Landry 4.8 15,914
64 Anders Albertson 3.8 15,184
64 Chad Collins 3.8 15,184
64 Tom Hoge 3.8 15,184
64 Wes Homan 0 15,184
64 Scott Stallings 3.8 15,184
69 Kyle Jones 3.2 14,746
70 Stewart Cink 3 14,600
71 Smylie Kaufman 2.9 14,454

