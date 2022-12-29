Rolex Rankings movement: Who in women's game rose, dropped in 2022?

What a difference a year can make.
In a New York minute, one can go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows — and vice versa.
Here are several notable who made big moves — up and down — in the Rolex Rankings this year:
Who's up?
Linn Grant + 233 | No. 259 to No. 26 (90%)
The 23-year-old had a historic year and broke barriers. In June, she became the DP World Tour's first female winner with a nine-shot rout at the Scandinavian Mixed. Meanwhile, she claimed four wins on the Ladies European Tour en route to capturing the circuit's Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year award, following in the footsteps of fellow Swedes Annika Sörenstam and Anna Nordqvist. In six LPGA starts, Grant had four top-10s, however, none of them came on American soil due to U.S. travel restrictions related to her COVID-19 vaccination status.
Atthaya Thitikul +16 | No. 19 to No. 3 (84%)
The 19-year-old Thai fulfilled her lofty expectations, notching two LPGA wins and collecting 16 total top-10s (the most on tour) to become the second-youngest world No. 1 ever, though she's dropped two spots since. Not to mention, Thitikul led the tour this year in birdies and sub par holes.
"I hadn’t thought that I would be No. 1 in the world that fast," the 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year said in November, "and I didn’t think I would achieve this in my first year on the LPGA as well. Overall, I’m feeling great. Feeling grateful that this has happened this year."
Lilia Vu +201 | No. 244 to No. 43 (82%)
The 24-year-old was a standout player at UCLA and the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world for 31 weeks in 2018 and ‘19, but as an LPGA rookie in 2019, her best finish was a T-72 and she missed seven cuts in nine starts.
After returning to the Epson Tour for two years, Vu earned her tour card for 2022 and looked like the player many thought she’d be when she helped the U.S. to Curtis Cup and Palmer Cup wins — recording eight top-10s and three top-3s this season.
"Everything happens for a reason, right? I hit rock bottom to learn how to play out here again," Vu told LPGA.com in May.
Gemma Dryburgh + 247 | No. 319 to No. 72 (77%)
The 29-year-old looks at the Bank of Hope Match-Play as the turning point of her year. She got in as the first alternate after a last-minute withdrawal and finished fifth, the first top-5 in her five-year LPGA career.
Near the season's end, Dryburgh was barely inside the Rolex Ranking's top 200 when she jokingly told her friends in Korea that she'll mention them in her winner's speech. Well, she'd get that opportunity just a week later, when she notched her maiden LPGA title at the Toto Japan Classic, becoming the first Scot to win on tour since 2011 and the 11th first-time winner of the season, tying the circuit's record.
In Gee Chun +27 | No. 35 to No. 8 (77%)
Earlier this year, the 28-year-old South Korean considered retirement while battling depression and a back injury. But after recommitting herself, Chun ended her four-year winless drought with major glory, winning the KMPG Women's PGA at Congressional (her third career major victory). She nearly added a fourth at Muirfield's AIG Women’s Open, forcing a playoff, but falling to Ashleigh Buhai on the fourth bonus hole.
Sophia Schubert +303 | No. 379 to No. 76 (80%)
It hasn’t been an easy journey for the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur winner. After winning that title, the former Longhorn earned her Epson Tour card, but collected roughly $28,000 in prize money after two seasons. She contemplated retirement and accepted an opportunity to work for Golf Channel at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur. However, that experience helped her reinvigorate her game.
She secured an LPGA card for 2022 and though the 25-year-old recorded a mere top-10 as a rookie, it came against the game’s best with a runner-up at the Evian Championship.
"I want to cry tears of happiness," Schubert said afterward.
Paula Reto +156 | No. 214 to No. 58 (73%)
Better late than never. After 157 LPGA starts, the 32-year-old, who won an NCAA title with Purdue in 2010 despite picking up golf at age 15, edged Nelly Korda at the CP Women’s Open for her maiden victory. In 18 starts this season prior to her win, the South African had just a single top-10.
"For a minute there, probably end of 2018, going through some stuff I was like, 'Maybe this isn't it,'" Reto said after her win. "Then I did find a good coach and we just sort of like really honed in on certain aspects of my game and sort of came together a little bit ... Saw some good improvements in 2021, which I was really happy about. It sort of got me all excited again and able to keep going.
"I just never gave up."
Who's down?
Christina Kim - 248 | No. 154 to No. 402 (161%)
Eight years removed from her last victory, the 20-year LPGA veteran struggled this year, missing 14 cuts in 19 starts with her best finish a T-35. However, off the course, the 38-year-old American continues to be vocal about the importance of mental health, nearly a decade since first opening up about her bout with depression. And despite all Kim has accomplished on and off the course, she has no plans of slowing down.
"I want to win. I want to prove to myself that I can still be at the top of my game," Kim told ESPN in September. "There's no reason why I can't have a third Renaissance. Technically, I already went through my second Renaissance when I won the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in 2014 and felt like I was back on top. I'm starting my third Renaissance, and I'm so excited by that."
Yealimi Noh -69 | No. 32 to 108 (-177%)
While many former prodigies such as Jennifer Kupcho and Thitikul made noise this year, Noh failed to take the next step. The 21-year-old Californian looked like she was finding her form in 2021 with a third-place finish at the Evian, sandwiched between two other top-10s. This year, though, she had a mere two top-10s in 28 starts. Her swing, however, passes the eye test, which makes her a prime breakout candidate for next season.
Yuka Saso -24 | No. 8 to No. 32 (-300%)
Many would have guessed that it wouldn’t take long for Saso to get back into the winner’s circle following her triumph at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open, where she tied Inbee Park as the youngest winner in the championship’s history.
But winning is hard.
The 21-year-old Philipino started the year with consecutive top-10s, only to follow that with two more this season, which didn’t come until October.
Patty Tavatanakit -41 | No. 13 to No. 54 (-316%)
The 2021 Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene last year, winning the ANA Inspiration in her first major start. However, the 23-year endured the growing pains of stardom in 2022.
In the middle of the summer, the Thai missed four straight cuts, and when she finally secured a weekend tee time in Scotland, Tavatanakit was brought to tears. That wasn't necessarily a turning point, however. Tavatanakit closed out her season with the following results: three straight MCs, WD, 72, T-79, MC, T-59.
Austin Ernst -123 | No. 30 to No. 153 (-400%)
A year removed from notching two wins in seven months en route to earning a Solheim Cup nod, the 2011 NCAA Division I individual champion withdrew from April’s Lotte Championship and missed the rest of the season with a neck injury.
Sophia Popov -204 | No. 41 to No. 245 (-498%)
Two years removed from winning the AIG Women’s Open, the 30-year-old German started to feel shoulder irritation in May. She continued to play through the pain, telling Golfweek, “Every time I took the club away, and again after impact, I would feel a sharp pain through my shoulder.”
At this year's Women’s Open, an MRI revealed Popov had supraspinatus tendinopathy. She would tee it up one more time this season at the CP Women’s Open, but after missing the cut, she shut it down for the rest of the year.
Inbee Park - 31 | No. 5 to No. 36 (-620%)
The seven-time major winner played a reduced schedule this season — a year after notching a victory and two runners-up among eight top-10s — teeing it up just 15 times with five missed cuts and three top-10s. Her last start came in August at the AIG Women’s Open.
She withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open, opting to take several weeks off to work on her game; it was the first major she’d skipped since the 2017 Evian. This year was also the first year since 2009 that the 34-year-old South Korean didn’t record a single major top-10.
The former world No. 1's drop in the world rankings may continue as in early December, Park announced she is expecting her first child.
Complete ranking
A look at the Rolex Rankings movement of every golfer who finished 2022 with world-ranking points
|Player
|EOY '21
|EOY '22
|+/-
|%Change
|Haruka Kawasaki
|546
|39
|507
|92.86%
|Linn Grant
|259
|26
|233
|89.96%
|Yewon Lee
|323
|45
|278
|86.07%
|Min Ju Kim
|857
|122
|735
|85.76%
|Atthaya Thitikul
|19
|3
|16
|84.21%
|Lilia Vu
|244
|43
|201
|82.38%
|Ji U Ko
|590
|107
|483
|81.86%
|Chisato Iwai
|463
|85
|378
|81.64%
|Ines Laklalech
|1067
|204
|863
|80.88%
|Sophia Schubert
|379
|76
|303
|79.95%
|Hyejun Park
|1254
|266
|988
|78.79%
|Amiyu Ozeki
|467
|100
|367
|78.59%
|Chiara Noja
|598
|130
|468
|78.26%
|Gemma Dryburgh
|319
|72
|247
|77.43%
|Andrea Lee
|136
|31
|105
|77.21%
|In Gee Chun
|35
|8
|27
|77.14%
|Ana Pelaez Trivino
|614
|142
|472
|76.87%
|Seo Yeon Kwon
|484
|116
|368
|76.03%
|Kotona Izumida
|1394
|350
|1044
|74.89%
|Xiyu Lin
|57
|15
|42
|73.68%
|Mirai Hamasaki
|1063
|280
|783
|73.66%
|Haruka Amamoto
|869
|232
|637
|73.30%
|Paula Reto
|214
|58
|156
|72.90%
|Shuri Sakuma
|513
|141
|372
|72.51%
|Leona Maguire
|40
|11
|29
|72.50%
|Grace Kim
|646
|181
|465
|71.98%
|Miyu Sato
|372
|105
|267
|71.77%
|Seo Yeon2 Yoo
|855
|244
|611
|71.46%
|Ashleigh Buhai
|84
|24
|60
|71.43%
|Ka Bin Choi
|1232
|357
|875
|71.02%
|Ina Yoon
|294
|86
|208
|70.75%
|Cassie Porter
|1205
|371
|834
|69.21%
|Jennifer Kupcho
|42
|13
|29
|69.05%
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|1134
|363
|771
|67.99%
|Lydia Ko
|3
|1
|2
|66.67%
|Yebeen Sohn
|749
|256
|493
|65.82%
|Rio Takeda
|390
|134
|256
|65.64%
|Shiho Kuwaki
|568
|196
|372
|65.49%
|Jana Melichova
|1294
|447
|847
|65.46%
|Uh Jin Seo
|649
|225
|424
|65.33%
|Chae Eun2 Lee
|603
|211
|392
|65.01%
|Miyuu Abe
|572
|201
|371
|64.86%
|Miyu Yamashita
|64
|23
|41
|64.06%
|Seo Yoon2 Kim
|833
|301
|532
|63.87%
|Hye Jin Choi
|55
|20
|35
|63.64%
|Carrie Park
|606
|224
|382
|63.04%
|Ruoning Yin
|405
|151
|254
|62.72%
|Sara Kouskova
|657
|251
|406
|61.80%
|Morgane Metraux
|344
|132
|212
|61.63%
|Pauline Roussin
|229
|88
|141
|61.57%
|Gina Kim
|705
|271
|434
|61.56%
|Frida Kinhult
|460
|177
|283
|61.52%
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|892
|351
|541
|60.65%
|Sae Ogura
|473
|190
|283
|59.83%
|Lisa Pettersson
|979
|396
|583
|59.55%
|Virginia Elena Carta
|647
|262
|385
|59.51%
|Kristalle Blum
|1314
|534
|780
|59.36%
|Su Ji Kim
|81
|33
|48
|59.26%
|Lauren Holmey
|1263
|515
|748
|59.22%
|Da Som Ma
|429
|175
|254
|59.21%
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|355
|146
|209
|58.87%
|Rika Yabuta
|1398
|580
|818
|58.51%
|Miyu Goto
|464
|194
|270
|58.19%
|Becky Brewerton
|703
|296
|407
|57.89%
|Kelly Whaley
|1251
|528
|723
|57.79%
|Emma Spitz
|1147
|485
|662
|57.72%
|Momoko Kishibe
|428
|182
|246
|57.48%
|Su Yeon Bae
|653
|278
|375
|57.43%
|Yeon Seo Hwang
|1091
|467
|624
|57.20%
|Celine Boutier
|28
|12
|16
|57.14%
|Nana Suganuma
|209
|90
|119
|56.94%
|Kana Nagai
|327
|144
|183
|55.96%
|Vani Kapoor
|918
|406
|512
|55.77%
|Mei Takagi
|1075
|476
|599
|55.72%
|Nanako Ueno
|497
|222
|275
|55.33%
|Jiaze Sun
|878
|393
|485
|55.24%
|Maja Stark
|90
|41
|49
|54.44%
|Akie Iwai
|265
|121
|144
|54.34%
|Sara Ericsson
|1452
|664
|788
|54.27%
|Moa Folke
|1109
|511
|598
|53.92%
|Hannah Mccook
|1276
|603
|673
|52.74%
|Laura Beveridge
|713
|338
|375
|52.59%
|Ji Young Park
|123
|59
|64
|52.03%
|Casandra Alexander
|695
|336
|359
|51.65%
|Yuting Shi
|308
|150
|158
|51.30%
|Alexa Pano
|934
|455
|479
|51.28%
|Rosie Davies
|858
|418
|440
|51.28%
|Carolina Melgrati
|1072
|527
|545
|50.84%
|Lucy Li
|279
|139
|140
|50.18%
|Daniela Darquea
|391
|195
|196
|50.13%
|Lexi Thompson
|12
|6
|6
|50.00%
|Britney Yada
|1097
|551
|546
|49.77%
|Dana2 Kang
|968
|490
|478
|49.38%
|Sofie Bringner
|634
|322
|312
|49.21%
|Fumika Kawagishi
|458
|233
|225
|49.13%
|Marta Perez
|1400
|713
|687
|49.07%
|Selena Costabile
|1194
|614
|580
|48.58%
|Charley Hull
|33
|17
|16
|48.48%
|Nastasia Nadaud
|1016
|525
|491
|48.33%
|Justice Bosio
|1145
|596
|549
|47.95%
|Ye Bon Choi
|632
|334
|298
|47.15%
|Caroline Hedwall
|233
|125
|108
|46.35%
|Jae Gyeong Park
|583
|313
|270
|46.31%
|Celine Borge
|684
|368
|316
|46.20%
|Patricia Isabel Schmidt
|800
|431
|369
|46.13%
|Mana Shinozaki
|692
|373
|319
|46.10%
|Jeongmin Moon
|536
|289
|247
|46.08%
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|111
|60
|51
|45.95%
|Milagros Chaves
|1022
|554
|468
|45.79%
|Ingrid Lindblad
|570
|309
|261
|45.79%
|Kumiko Kaneda
|306
|167
|139
|45.42%
|Su Yeon Kim
|1042
|575
|467
|44.82%
|Yuka Nii
|709
|392
|317
|44.71%
|Jeong Mee Hwang
|258
|143
|115
|44.57%
|Yumi Narisawa
|807
|448
|359
|44.49%
|Amandeep Drall
|782
|438
|344
|43.99%
|Stephanie Bunque
|1092
|613
|479
|43.86%
|Corinne Viden
|1240
|698
|542
|43.71%
|Amanda Doherty
|377
|213
|164
|43.50%
|Chella Choi
|115
|65
|50
|43.48%
|Tong An
|938
|532
|406
|43.28%
|Minjee Lee
|7
|4
|3
|42.86%
|Yumi Kudo
|735
|422
|313
|42.59%
|Nicole Garcia
|407
|237
|170
|41.77%
|Cheyenne Knight
|128
|75
|53
|41.41%
|Ah-Reum Hwang
|274
|161
|113
|41.24%
|Marina Alex
|68
|40
|28
|41.18%
|Jin Seon Han
|198
|117
|81
|40.91%
|Kristyna Napoleaova
|793
|471
|322
|40.61%
|Elin Arvidsson
|694
|414
|280
|40.35%
|Jessica Karlsson
|359
|216
|143
|39.83%
|Jillian Hollis
|736
|443
|293
|39.81%
|Klara Spilkova
|263
|159
|104
|39.54%
|Zhen Bontan
|1009
|611
|398
|39.44%
|Hyo Ju You
|328
|199
|129
|39.33%
|Sun Ju Ahn
|285
|173
|112
|39.30%
|Lauren Taylor
|1183
|721
|462
|39.05%
|Reika Arakawa
|1260
|768
|492
|39.05%
|Hanee Song
|906
|553
|353
|38.96%
|Cara Gainer
|578
|353
|225
|38.93%
|Hee Won Na
|370
|226
|144
|38.92%
|Saiki Fujita
|152
|93
|59
|38.82%
|Pornanong Phatlum
|196
|120
|76
|38.78%
|Madelene Sagstrom
|44
|27
|17
|38.64%
|Lauren Coughlin
|270
|166
|104
|38.52%
|Tina Mazarino
|1005
|618
|387
|38.51%
|Hyo Jin Park
|1083
|666
|417
|38.50%
|Ji Yoo Lim
|785
|483
|302
|38.47%
|Johanna Gustavsson
|275
|172
|103
|37.45%
|Charlotte Thomas
|404
|253
|151
|37.38%
|Eun Hye Jo
|363
|228
|135
|37.19%
|Xiaowen Yin
|412
|260
|152
|36.89%
|Nao Ohbayashi
|823
|520
|303
|36.82%
|Pia Babnik
|106
|67
|39
|36.79%
|Maddie Szeryk
|897
|567
|330
|36.79%
|Hyojin Yang
|1159
|733
|426
|36.76%
|Sarah Schmelzel
|131
|83
|48
|36.64%
|Natalie Srinivasan
|960
|610
|350
|36.46%
|Karen Gondo
|712
|454
|258
|36.24%
|Seohyeong Moon
|1352
|867
|485
|35.87%
|Anais Maggetti
|1154
|741
|413
|35.79%
|Haruka Morita
|193
|124
|69
|35.75%
|Anais Meyssonnier
|585
|376
|209
|35.73%
|Emilee Hoffman
|1327
|853
|474
|35.72%
|Tsai Ching Tseng
|1127
|730
|397
|35.23%
|Ka Young Kim
|669
|435
|234
|34.98%
|Tereza Melecka
|759
|494
|265
|34.91%
|Yunji Jeong
|121
|79
|42
|34.71%
|Sock Hwee Koh
|1317
|860
|457
|34.70%
|Jin Hee Im
|139
|91
|48
|34.53%
|Anita Uwadia
|994
|652
|342
|34.41%
|Ju Won Jeong
|1275
|837
|438
|34.35%
|Noemi Jimenez
|880
|579
|301
|34.20%
|Aya Kinoshita
|599
|395
|204
|34.06%
|Liz Young
|318
|210
|108
|33.96%
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|620
|411
|209
|33.71%
|Jessica Porvasnik
|1433
|951
|482
|33.64%
|Manon De Roey
|253
|169
|84
|33.20%
|Arpichaya Yubol
|716
|479
|237
|33.10%
|Emily Penttila
|1215
|813
|402
|33.09%
|Kotone Hori
|133
|89
|44
|33.08%
|Chonlada Chayanun
|743
|498
|245
|32.97%
|Kana Taneda
|902
|605
|297
|32.93%
|Dewi Weber
|527
|354
|173
|32.83%
|Meghan Maclaren
|395
|267
|128
|32.41%
|Karrie Webb
|1165
|790
|375
|32.19%
|Teresa Diez Moliner
|1173
|796
|377
|32.14%
|Siyun Liu
|1450
|985
|465
|32.07%
|My Leander
|708
|481
|227
|32.06%
|Ye Rim Choi
|151
|103
|48
|31.79%
|Sarah Schober
|509
|348
|161
|31.63%
|Madelene Stavnar
|830
|568
|262
|31.57%
|Yvie Chaucheprat
|898
|615
|283
|31.51%
|Gaby Lopez
|54
|37
|17
|31.48%
|Alison Lee
|89
|61
|28
|31.46%
|Onnarin Sattayabanphot
|928
|637
|291
|31.36%
|Kultida Pramphun
|1089
|752
|337
|30.95%
|Onkanok Soisuwan
|1455
|1005
|450
|30.93%
|Kirsten Rudgeley
|867
|602
|265
|30.57%
|Amy Lee
|1023
|712
|311
|30.40%
|Je Yeong Lee
|660
|460
|200
|30.30%
|Sun Jeung Youn
|1057
|737
|320
|30.27%
|Gaurika Bishnoi
|1065
|743
|322
|30.23%
|Danlin Cai
|861
|601
|260
|30.20%
|Ya-Chun Chang
|655
|458
|197
|30.08%
|Brooke M. Henderson
|10
|7
|3
|30.00%
|Louise Rydqvist
|1404
|984
|420
|29.91%
|Subin Baek
|1318
|924
|394
|29.89%
|Jin Young2 Hong
|542
|380
|162
|29.89%
|Verena Gimmy
|701
|492
|209
|29.81%
|Peng-Shan Liu
|955
|671
|284
|29.74%
|Narumi Yamada
|1035
|728
|307
|29.66%
|Noora Komulainen
|611
|430
|181
|29.62%
|Liqi Zeng
|388
|274
|114
|29.38%
|Fie Olsen
|1078
|763
|315
|29.22%
|Ayaka Sugihara
|1119
|795
|324
|28.95%
|Yeji Park
|921
|655
|266
|28.88%
|Serena Aoki
|160
|114
|46
|28.75%
|Karina Kukkonen
|927
|663
|264
|28.48%
|Anna Magnusson
|756
|543
|213
|28.17%
|Juri Matsumoto
|1310
|942
|368
|28.09%
|Whitney Hillier
|331
|239
|92
|27.79%
|Hannah Green
|26
|19
|7
|26.92%
|Gemma Clews
|726
|535
|191
|26.31%
|Min Sun7 Kim
|809
|597
|212
|26.21%
|Yahui Zhang
|577
|427
|150
|26.00%
|Eun-Hee Ji
|77
|57
|20
|25.97%
|Lingling Tan
|1200
|890
|310
|25.83%
|Clara Manzalini
|1156
|858
|298
|25.78%
|Do Eun Park
|758
|563
|195
|25.73%
|Yuri Yoshida
|86
|64
|22
|25.58%
|Tiia Koivisto
|396
|295
|101
|25.51%
|Seo Young Ma
|1186
|887
|299
|25.21%
|Erika De Martini
|1144
|856
|288
|25.17%
|Hira Naveed
|895
|670
|225
|25.14%
|Becca Huffer
|1071
|802
|269
|25.12%
|Dorsey Addicks
|1182
|886
|296
|25.04%
|You Min Hwang
|349
|263
|86
|24.64%
|Lucie Andre
|1069
|806
|263
|24.60%
|Ji Won Ko
|1070
|807
|263
|24.58%
|Hee Jun Kim
|403
|304
|99
|24.57%
|A Hyeon Kim
|1477
|1117
|360
|24.37%
|Ka Ram Choi
|491
|372
|119
|24.24%
|Saraporn Chamchoi
|1256
|955
|301
|23.96%
|Mao Saigo
|38
|29
|9
|23.68%
|Emma Grechi
|436
|333
|103
|23.62%
|Minami Katsu
|72
|55
|17
|23.61%
|Karis Davidson
|382
|292
|90
|23.56%
|Natsuka Hori
|1010
|773
|237
|23.47%
|Charlotte Liautier
|619
|474
|145
|23.42%
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|531
|407
|124
|23.35%
|Gabriella Cowley
|378
|290
|88
|23.28%
|So Young Lee
|100
|77
|23
|23.00%
|Ga Young Lee
|105
|81
|24
|22.86%
|Yucen Han
|1086
|840
|246
|22.65%
|Brianna Do
|600
|465
|135
|22.50%
|Ji Won Hong
|210
|163
|47
|22.38%
|Na Kyoung Han
|1080
|839
|241
|22.31%
|Julienne Soo
|996
|774
|222
|22.29%
|Megan Khang
|36
|28
|8
|22.22%
|Min Ji Park
|18
|14
|4
|22.22%
|Kaori Aoyama
|737
|574
|163
|22.12%
|Shoko Sasaki
|264
|206
|58
|21.97%
|Ellen Hutchinson-Kay
|1416
|1105
|311
|21.96%
|Min Song Ha
|174
|136
|38
|21.84%
|Yan Liu
|420
|329
|91
|21.67%
|Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
|687
|540
|147
|21.40%
|Fang Wei
|1229
|968
|261
|21.24%
|Shuangshuang Fan
|956
|753
|203
|21.23%
|Si Woo Chung
|671
|529
|142
|21.16%
|Peiyun Chien
|298
|235
|63
|21.14%
|Helen Briem
|904
|714
|190
|21.02%
|Sophie Bert
|1265
|1003
|262
|20.71%
|Savannah De Bock
|998
|792
|206
|20.64%
|Sarina Kobayashi
|1392
|1108
|284
|20.40%
|Mika Nakazono
|1491
|1188
|303
|20.32%
|Eri Fukuyama
|532
|424
|108
|20.30%
|Su A Yoon
|1287
|1027
|260
|20.20%
|Kyu Ly2 Kim
|1347
|1079
|268
|19.90%
|Daniela Iacobelli
|518
|415
|103
|19.88%
|A Yean Cho
|141
|113
|28
|19.86%
|Sarah Hoffman
|1402
|1124
|278
|19.83%
|Maggie Ashmore
|1377
|1104
|273
|19.83%
|Hsin Lee
|574
|462
|112
|19.51%
|Bronte Law
|118
|95
|23
|19.49%
|Pauline Del Rosario
|1180
|950
|230
|19.49%
|Patricie Mackova
|1149
|926
|223
|19.41%
|Erika Kikuchi
|119
|96
|23
|19.33%
|Brooke Matthews
|1031
|832
|199
|19.30%
|Jennifer Chang
|218
|176
|42
|19.27%
|Yu Jin Shin
|1249
|1009
|240
|19.22%
|Minori Hashizoe
|947
|766
|181
|19.11%
|Mami Fukuda
|249
|202
|47
|18.88%
|Sora Kamiya
|901
|731
|170
|18.87%
|Su Yeon Jang
|192
|156
|36
|18.75%
|Shiho Toyonaga
|1054
|857
|197
|18.69%
|Amelia Lewis
|1131
|920
|211
|18.66%
|Jiehong Pan
|997
|811
|186
|18.66%
|Linnea Johansson
|511
|416
|95
|18.59%
|Hee Won Jung
|459
|374
|85
|18.52%
|Lee-Anne Pace
|206
|168
|38
|18.45%
|Kum-Kang Park
|500
|410
|90
|18.00%
|Ha Ni Kim
|889
|729
|160
|18.00%
|Nora Sundberg
|1258
|1033
|225
|17.89%
|Han Sol Ji
|102
|84
|18
|17.65%
|Jung Min Hong
|85
|70
|15
|17.65%
|Kristin Coleman
|926
|765
|161
|17.39%
|Hinano Hoshikawa
|1432
|1184
|248
|17.32%
|Moeno Tan
|734
|607
|127
|17.30%
|Yi-Tsen Chou
|1361
|1127
|234
|17.19%
|Katharina Muehlbauer
|656
|544
|112
|17.07%
|Meja Ortengren
|885
|735
|150
|16.95%
|Sakura Yokomine
|314
|261
|53
|16.88%
|Chia-Wen Tai
|1049
|872
|177
|16.87%
|Emie Peronnin
|925
|769
|156
|16.86%
|Nemittra Juntanaket
|1413
|1179
|234
|16.56%
|Ursula Wikstrom
|296
|247
|49
|16.55%
|Thalia Martin
|777
|649
|128
|16.47%
|Mizuki Oide
|329
|275
|54
|16.41%
|Jae Yoon Lee
|946
|791
|155
|16.38%
|Agathe Laisne
|453
|379
|74
|16.34%
|Eriko Tanikawa
|1096
|917
|179
|16.33%
|Yu Jin Sung
|147
|123
|24
|16.33%
|Elina Nummenpää
|707
|593
|114
|16.12%
|Hanane Nagashima
|689
|578
|111
|16.11%
|Isi Gabsa
|381
|321
|60
|15.75%
|Rikako Sakashita
|1284
|1084
|200
|15.58%
|Carley Cox
|1306
|1107
|199
|15.24%
|Seul Gi Jeong
|256
|217
|39
|15.23%
|Elia Folch
|742
|630
|112
|15.09%
|Ayako Kimura
|185
|158
|27
|14.59%
|Rio Ishii
|369
|316
|53
|14.36%
|Seung Yeon Lee
|223
|191
|32
|14.35%
|Jessica Korda
|21
|18
|3
|14.29%
|Eun Woo Choi
|241
|207
|34
|14.11%
|Hayley Davis
|524
|451
|73
|13.93%
|Hsuan-Yu Yao
|449
|387
|62
|13.81%
|Georgia Hall
|29
|25
|4
|13.79%
|Soo Jin Lee
|931
|803
|128
|13.75%
|Luisa Dittrich
|1114
|961
|153
|13.73%
|Munchin Keh
|1098
|948
|150
|13.66%
|Moeka Nishihata
|828
|715
|113
|13.65%
|Dussavi Soopimjit
|1360
|1175
|185
|13.60%
|Ayame Sakuma
|881
|764
|117
|13.28%
|Panpan Yan
|792
|687
|105
|13.26%
|Yoshie Kobayashi
|844
|734
|110
|13.03%
|Allison Emrey
|434
|378
|56
|12.90%
|Miriam Ayora
|1236
|1077
|159
|12.86%
|Miyuki Takeuchi
|483
|421
|62
|12.84%
|Ruiqing Liu
|941
|821
|120
|12.75%
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|262
|229
|33
|12.60%
|Hibiki Kitamura
|870
|761
|109
|12.53%
|Emma Talley
|194
|170
|24
|12.37%
|So Hyun Bae
|195
|171
|24
|12.31%
|Genevieve Ling
|1270
|1116
|154
|12.13%
|Nozomi Uetake
|125
|110
|15
|12.00%
|Saho Yamada
|1061
|935
|126
|11.88%
|Laura Restrepo
|773
|682
|91
|11.77%
|Hyo Min Jeon
|729
|644
|85
|11.66%
|Minju Jang
|1255
|1109
|146
|11.63%
|Yaeeun Hong
|350
|310
|40
|11.43%
|Hana Wakimoto
|335
|297
|38
|11.34%
|Ryann O'toole
|71
|63
|8
|11.27%
|Carmen Alonso
|357
|317
|40
|11.20%
|Juliana Hung
|411
|365
|46
|11.19%
|Yi-Lin Liang
|788
|700
|88
|11.17%
|Diksha Dagar
|422
|375
|47
|11.14%
|Ji Hyun7 Lee
|843
|750
|93
|11.03%
|Matilda Jonsson
|1330
|1186
|144
|10.83%
|Mo Martin
|413
|369
|44
|10.65%
|Asumi Teruyama
|1033
|923
|110
|10.65%
|Emma Broze
|617
|552
|65
|10.53%
|Chihiro Kogure
|1356
|1214
|142
|10.47%
|Phannarai Meesom-Us
|1444
|1296
|148
|10.25%
|Caroline Inglis
|246
|221
|25
|10.16%
|Michaela Finn
|890
|800
|90
|10.11%
|Roberta Liti
|774
|697
|77
|9.95%
|Seo Yeon Hong
|1060
|956
|104
|9.81%
|Ling-Jie Chen
|872
|788
|84
|9.63%
|Elsa Svensson
|1291
|1168
|123
|9.53%
|Min-Jou Chen
|642
|582
|60
|9.35%
|Ji Hyun3 Lee
|365
|331
|34
|9.32%
|He Yong Choi
|366
|332
|34
|9.29%
|Gabby Lemieux
|761
|693
|68
|8.94%
|Hsin-Ning Yeh
|1461
|1331
|130
|8.90%
|Na Hyun2 Kim
|967
|882
|85
|8.79%
|Rumi Yoshiba
|315
|288
|27
|8.57%
|Sakura Kito
|860
|789
|71
|8.26%
|Sideri Vanova
|952
|874
|78
|8.19%
|Emma Ambroise
|1313
|1207
|106
|8.07%
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|683
|628
|55
|8.05%
|Xiang Sui
|499
|459
|40
|8.02%
|Rieko Sakashita
|1419
|1306
|113
|7.96%
|Se Eun Kim
|415
|382
|33
|7.95%
|Breanne Jones
|1296
|1193
|103
|7.95%
|Josefine Nyqvist
|923
|850
|73
|7.91%
|Ya-Chi Chang
|1181
|1088
|93
|7.87%
|Maaya Suzuki
|522
|482
|40
|7.66%
|Stephanie Meadow
|144
|133
|11
|7.64%
|Cheng-Hsuan Shih
|476
|440
|36
|7.56%
|Ji Hyun Oh
|110
|102
|8
|7.27%
|Sarah Jane Smith
|471
|437
|34
|7.22%
|Seoyoung Choi
|1319
|1224
|95
|7.20%
|Qianhui Lin
|1111
|1031
|80
|7.20%
|Chie Sakai
|764
|709
|55
|7.20%
|Georgina Blackman
|821
|762
|59
|7.19%
|Yukari Nishiyama
|419
|389
|30
|7.16%
|Haeji Kang
|199
|185
|14
|7.04%
|Mao Nozawa
|177
|165
|12
|6.78%
|Ami Hirai
|725
|677
|48
|6.62%
|Katie Yoo
|976
|914
|62
|6.35%
|Momoko Uete
|982
|921
|61
|6.21%
|So Mi Lee
|49
|46
|3
|6.12%
|Ji Min2 Jung
|281
|264
|17
|6.05%
|Hyun Jung Bae
|1141
|1073
|68
|5.96%
|Ga Yul Kang
|1125
|1058
|67
|5.96%
|Anna Backman
|1279
|1203
|76
|5.94%
|Katelyn Sisk
|582
|549
|33
|5.67%
|Annabel Dimmock
|389
|367
|22
|5.66%
|Gyeol Park
|302
|285
|17
|5.63%
|Punpaka Phuntumabamrung
|1030
|973
|57
|5.53%
|Brittany Fan
|1332
|1259
|73
|5.48%
|Christine Wolf
|291
|276
|15
|5.15%
|Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh
|916
|869
|47
|5.13%
|Rie Tsuji
|374
|355
|19
|5.08%
|Amy Walsh
|1045
|994
|51
|4.88%
|Annie Park
|188
|179
|9
|4.79%
|Maria Herraez Galvez
|1206
|1149
|57
|4.73%
|Leonie Harm
|155
|148
|7
|4.52%
|Jessica Peng
|592
|566
|26
|4.39%
|Yi-Ching Wu
|854
|817
|37
|4.33%
|Amalie Leth-Nissen
|864
|827
|37
|4.28%
|Kana Mikashima
|117
|112
|5
|4.27%
|Hsiao-Ling Wu
|1012
|969
|43
|4.25%
|Ayano Yasuda
|519
|497
|22
|4.24%
|Yasuko Satoh
|883
|846
|37
|4.19%
|Shaojing Zhang
|1373
|1316
|57
|4.15%
|Satsuki Ohshiro
|584
|561
|23
|3.94%
|Clariss Guce
|612
|588
|24
|3.92%
|Jiwon Han
|856
|823
|33
|3.86%
|So Hye Park
|557
|536
|21
|3.77%
|Maria Fassi
|108
|104
|4
|3.70%
|Stacy Bregman
|556
|537
|19
|3.42%
|Min Byeol Kim
|715
|691
|24
|3.36%
|Yuai Ji
|862
|834
|28
|3.25%
|Chih-Yun Wu
|1486
|1440
|46
|3.10%
|Rachel Rohanna
|488
|473
|15
|3.07%
|Yi-Ting Lai
|706
|686
|20
|2.83%
|Yuri Fudoh
|697
|678
|19
|2.73%
|Elena Moosmann
|553
|538
|15
|2.71%
|Jiwon Jeon
|571
|556
|15
|2.63%
|Hannah Burke
|457
|445
|12
|2.63%
|Muni He
|248
|242
|6
|2.42%
|Natalia Escuriola
|1307
|1276
|31
|2.37%
|Paige Stubbs
|1464
|1430
|34
|2.32%
|Li Lu
|949
|929
|20
|2.11%
|Yeon Ju Jung
|299
|293
|6
|2.01%
|Joori Jeong
|505
|495
|10
|1.98%
|Xinyu Cao
|1113
|1091
|22
|1.98%
|Michelle Thomson
|425
|417
|8
|1.88%
|Alana Uriell
|342
|337
|5
|1.46%
|Agata Vahalova
|1168
|1151
|17
|1.46%
|Agathe Sauzon
|418
|412
|6
|1.44%
|Emilie Alonso
|911
|900
|11
|1.21%
|Wichanee Meechai
|120
|119
|1
|0.83%
|Ruixin Liu
|245
|243
|2
|0.82%
|Trichat Cheenglab
|803
|798
|5
|0.62%
|Min Qin
|912
|907
|5
|0.55%
|Hitomi Sawai
|1357
|1350
|7
|0.52%
|Kim Metraux
|399
|397
|2
|0.50%
|Nanthikarn Raksachat
|1055
|1051
|4
|0.38%
|Laura Gomez Ruiz
|661
|660
|1
|0.15%
|Ridhima Dilawari
|1241
|1240
|1
|0.08%
|A Lim Kim
|47
|47
|0
|0.00%
|Bailey Tardy
|442
|442
|0
|0.00%
|Chloe Williams
|362
|362
|0
|0.00%
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|9
|9
|0
|0.00%
|Lindsey Mccurdy
|978
|978
|0
|0.00%
|Olafia Kristinsdottir
|1269
|1271
|-2
|-0.16%
|Yu-Shan Tai
|1122
|1126
|-4
|-0.36%
|Zhimeng Zhao
|487
|489
|-2
|-0.41%
|Bo Mi Kwak
|217
|218
|-1
|-0.46%
|Ting-Hsuan Huang
|597
|600
|-3
|-0.50%
|Maho Hayakawa
|1385
|1392
|-7
|-0.51%
|Manlixiang Yang
|977
|982
|-5
|-0.51%
|Jessica Welch
|1020
|1029
|-9
|-0.88%
|Yeun Jung Seo
|201
|203
|-2
|-1.00%
|Emi Sato
|838
|848
|-10
|-1.19%
|Kaori Yamamoto
|802
|812
|-10
|-1.25%
|Kajsa Arwefjall
|747
|757
|-10
|-1.34%
|Momoko Ueda
|70
|71
|-1
|-1.43%
|Regina Plasencia
|818
|830
|-12
|-1.47%
|Albane Valenzuela
|127
|129
|-2
|-1.57%
|Narin An
|61
|62
|-1
|-1.64%
|Emma Falcher
|1021
|1038
|-17
|-1.67%
|Do Hee Han
|1202
|1226
|-24
|-2.00%
|Haylee Harford
|424
|433
|-9
|-2.12%
|Sujin Park
|1223
|1250
|-27
|-2.21%
|Tai-Ling Lee
|1170
|1197
|-27
|-2.31%
|Ayaka Morioka
|775
|793
|-18
|-2.32%
|Yuna Nishimura
|43
|44
|-1
|-2.33%
|Laura Wearn
|512
|524
|-12
|-2.34%
|Jane Turner
|1015
|1039
|-24
|-2.36%
|Jaclyn Lee
|951
|975
|-24
|-2.52%
|Ting-Yu Chang
|1167
|1198
|-31
|-2.66%
|Chie Arimura
|261
|268
|-7
|-2.68%
|Da Won Kweon
|765
|786
|-21
|-2.75%
|Olivia Mehaffey
|621
|639
|-18
|-2.90%
|Rachael Taylor
|776
|799
|-23
|-2.96%
|Riko Inoue
|635
|654
|-19
|-2.99%
|Joo Mi Lee
|282
|291
|-9
|-3.19%
|Yue Ren
|580
|599
|-19
|-3.28%
|Ayano Nitta
|629
|650
|-21
|-3.34%
|Megumi Kido
|387
|400
|-13
|-3.36%
|Hsin-Chun Liao
|849
|878
|-29
|-3.42%
|Megumi Shimokawa
|696
|720
|-24
|-3.45%
|Hikari Fujita
|539
|558
|-19
|-3.53%
|Sebeen Jung
|452
|468
|-16
|-3.54%
|Ju Yeon In
|332
|344
|-12
|-3.61%
|Patricia Sanz Barrio
|1079
|1122
|-43
|-3.99%
|Brynn Walker
|974
|1013
|-39
|-4.00%
|Jingwen Zhang
|811
|844
|-33
|-4.07%
|Risa Murata
|538
|560
|-22
|-4.09%
|Nanon Srisawang
|1300
|1354
|-54
|-4.15%
|Anne Yu
|1185
|1236
|-51
|-4.30%
|Dongmei Li
|639
|667
|-28
|-4.38%
|Piti Martinez Bernal
|1027
|1074
|-47
|-4.58%
|Momoka Miyake
|1106
|1159
|-53
|-4.79%
|Katja Pogacar
|801
|841
|-40
|-4.99%
|Edit Hertzman
|1157
|1216
|-59
|-5.10%
|Hikaru Yoshimoto
|322
|339
|-17
|-5.28%
|Hye Lim Jo
|284
|299
|-15
|-5.28%
|Cecilie Finne-Ipsen
|1188
|1251
|-63
|-5.30%
|Jenny Haglund
|601
|633
|-32
|-5.32%
|Nobuhle Dlamini
|481
|507
|-26
|-5.41%
|Holly Clyburn
|1053
|1110
|-57
|-5.41%
|Louise Duncan
|309
|326
|-17
|-5.50%
|Seung-Hee Yu
|537
|569
|-32
|-5.96%
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|50
|53
|-3
|-6.00%
|Allie White
|663
|703
|-40
|-6.03%
|Choi Robyn
|443
|470
|-27
|-6.09%
|Mina Harigae
|48
|51
|-3
|-6.25%
|Ornnicha Konsunthea
|781
|831
|-50
|-6.40%
|Rino Kotake
|1066
|1135
|-69
|-6.47%
|Isabella Deilert
|627
|668
|-41
|-6.54%
|Gahee Kim
|1076
|1150
|-74
|-6.88%
|Lindy Duncan
|254
|272
|-18
|-7.09%
|Zih-Yun Ting
|1104
|1185
|-81
|-7.34%
|Ye Sung Jun
|149
|160
|-11
|-7.38%
|Seira Oki
|336
|361
|-25
|-7.44%
|Camille Chevalier
|588
|632
|-44
|-7.48%
|Tereza Kozeluhova
|1052
|1133
|-81
|-7.70%
|Seri Yuasa
|961
|1035
|-74
|-7.70%
|Dan Li
|1087
|1172
|-85
|-7.82%
|Min Kyung Choi
|230
|248
|-18
|-7.83%
|Celine Brovold Sanne
|1081
|1166
|-85
|-7.86%
|Pei-Ying Tsai
|175
|189
|-14
|-8.00%
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez
|819
|885
|-66
|-8.06%
|Mika Takushima
|914
|988
|-74
|-8.10%
|Hye Jin2 Choe
|722
|781
|-59
|-8.17%
|Yukiko Nishiki
|668
|723
|-55
|-8.23%
|Aunchisa Utama
|1025
|1111
|-86
|-8.39%
|Ye Nah Hwang
|427
|463
|-36
|-8.43%
|Stephanie Na
|1036
|1125
|-89
|-8.59%
|Fumie Jo
|498
|542
|-44
|-8.84%
|Tian Lv
|852
|928
|-76
|-8.92%
|Pasqualle Coffa
|648
|706
|-58
|-8.95%
|Kanako Ishida
|915
|998
|-83
|-9.07%
|Jae Hee Kim
|197
|215
|-18
|-9.14%
|Hana Lee
|228
|249
|-21
|-9.21%
|Yu-Sang Hou
|486
|531
|-45
|-9.26%
|Kelly Tan
|204
|223
|-19
|-9.31%
|Binny Lee
|1146
|1253
|-107
|-9.34%
|Bo Kyeom Park
|287
|314
|-27
|-9.41%
|Gerina Piller
|191
|209
|-18
|-9.42%
|Mireia Prat
|596
|653
|-57
|-9.56%
|Linda Wessberg
|433
|475
|-42
|-9.70%
|Rie Iwahashi
|469
|517
|-48
|-10.23%
|Elinor Haag
|1064
|1173
|-109
|-10.24%
|Miyu Shinkai
|367
|405
|-38
|-10.35%
|I-Wen Chen
|871
|962
|-91
|-10.45%
|Felicity Johnson
|354
|391
|-37
|-10.45%
|Emma Cabrera Bello
|992
|1096
|-104
|-10.48%
|Minyoung2 Lee
|104
|115
|-11
|-10.58%
|Teresa Lu
|178
|197
|-19
|-10.67%
|Ju-Eun Lee
|791
|876
|-85
|-10.75%
|Kaitlin Milligan
|891
|987
|-96
|-10.77%
|Lynn Chiu
|724
|805
|-81
|-11.19%
|Hina Arakaki
|268
|298
|-30
|-11.19%
|Fei-Chien Yang
|704
|783
|-79
|-11.22%
|Hinako Yamauchi
|435
|484
|-49
|-11.26%
|Sakura Koiwai
|62
|69
|-7
|-11.29%
|Hinano Muguruma
|780
|870
|-90
|-11.54%
|Nanoko Hayashi
|227
|254
|-27
|-11.89%
|Samantha Wagner
|496
|555
|-59
|-11.90%
|Hiromi Kamata
|1333
|1492
|-159
|-11.93%
|Pin-Hsi Chen
|1299
|1457
|-158
|-12.16%
|Karen Chung
|526
|590
|-64
|-12.17%
|Linnea Strom
|212
|238
|-26
|-12.26%
|Karin Hanada
|1000
|1123
|-123
|-12.30%
|Maria Vittoria Corbi
|1346
|1514
|-168
|-12.48%
|Breanna Gill
|745
|838
|-93
|-12.48%
|Rebecca Gyllner
|1337
|1504
|-167
|-12.49%
|Filippa Sundquist
|1329
|1497
|-168
|-12.64%
|Vilde Marie Nystrom
|1328
|1496
|-168
|-12.65%
|Lina Boqvist
|470
|530
|-60
|-12.77%
|Ruoxi Zhang
|1304
|1471
|-167
|-12.81%
|P.K. Kongkraphan
|595
|672
|-77
|-12.94%
|Hiroko Fukushima
|1350
|1525
|-175
|-12.96%
|Carlota Ciganda
|46
|52
|-6
|-13.04%
|Janet Mao
|1380
|1560
|-180
|-13.04%
|Laetitia Beck
|658
|744
|-86
|-13.07%
|Liqing Chen
|1367
|1546
|-179
|-13.09%
|Hye Rim Yun
|1074
|1215
|-141
|-13.13%
|Mookharin Ladgratok
|1043
|1180
|-137
|-13.14%
|Lien Willems
|1340
|1518
|-178
|-13.28%
|Kylie Walker
|271
|307
|-36
|-13.28%
|Diane Baillieux
|1339
|1517
|-178
|-13.29%
|Sarah Kemp
|165
|187
|-22
|-13.33%
|Jiabao Song
|1349
|1530
|-181
|-13.42%
|Hye Jin Lee
|1366
|1550
|-184
|-13.47%
|Qi Tian
|1017
|1154
|-137
|-13.47%
|Dam I Kim
|1365
|1549
|-184
|-13.48%
|Hinako Shibuno
|37
|42
|-5
|-13.51%
|Kurumi Ohtsu
|1341
|1524
|-183
|-13.65%
|Hikari Kuroda
|1354
|1540
|-186
|-13.74%
|Hee Ji Kim
|138
|157
|-19
|-13.77%
|Na Yeon Choi
|341
|388
|-47
|-13.78%
|Ai Yasui
|1353
|1541
|-188
|-13.90%
|Hye Jin3 Kim
|1321
|1505
|-184
|-13.93%
|Juanjuan Tao
|1285
|1464
|-179
|-13.93%
|Hyeon Jeong Seong
|1320
|1506
|-186
|-14.09%
|Rachel Rossel
|1390
|1586
|-196
|-14.10%
|Louise Stahle
|888
|1014
|-126
|-14.19%
|Asuka Moto
|1298
|1483
|-185
|-14.25%
|Karolina Vlckova
|1343
|1535
|-192
|-14.30%
|Veronica Chen
|1389
|1589
|-200
|-14.40%
|Yukiko Sakanoshita
|1297
|1484
|-187
|-14.42%
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|76
|87
|-11
|-14.47%
|Seo Ha Park
|1305
|1494
|-189
|-14.48%
|Hsuan-Ping Chang
|633
|725
|-92
|-14.53%
|Kaho Kumagai
|1118
|1281
|-163
|-14.58%
|Huai-Chien Hsu
|965
|1106
|-141
|-14.61%
|Fernanda Lira
|560
|642
|-82
|-14.64%
|Yu Zhang
|1267
|1453
|-186
|-14.68%
|Ha Rang Lee
|605
|694
|-89
|-14.71%
|Shiao-Yun Liu
|1226
|1407
|-181
|-14.76%
|Elice Fredriksson
|1295
|1487
|-192
|-14.83%
|Chengjun He
|1266
|1454
|-188
|-14.85%
|Rachel Heck
|626
|719
|-93
|-14.86%
|Mizuki Kimura
|1371
|1575
|-204
|-14.88%
|Li-Ning Wang
|591
|679
|-88
|-14.89%
|Heather Macrae
|829
|953
|-124
|-14.96%
|Su Min Lee
|1323
|1521
|-198
|-14.97%
|Robyn Doig
|1376
|1584
|-208
|-15.12%
|Ayaka Watanabe
|132
|152
|-20
|-15.15%
|Jiyue Wu
|1262
|1456
|-194
|-15.37%
|Minami Kiyomoto
|806
|931
|-125
|-15.51%
|Tzu-Yi Chang
|970
|1121
|-151
|-15.57%
|Ji Eun Park
|1336
|1544
|-208
|-15.57%
|Altmann Luiza
|1011
|1170
|-159
|-15.73%
|Se Hee Hong
|1302
|1507
|-205
|-15.75%
|Baohua Mo
|1250
|1447
|-197
|-15.76%
|Yiyuan Liu
|1358
|1573
|-215
|-15.83%
|Sae Yamamura
|1312
|1520
|-208
|-15.85%
|Danting Cai
|1248
|1446
|-198
|-15.87%
|Ji Yeon Jang
|894
|1036
|-142
|-15.88%
|Hsiao-Han Huang
|1252
|1451
|-199
|-15.89%
|Jieni Li
|1364
|1581
|-217
|-15.91%
|Chan Hee Lim
|1288
|1495
|-207
|-16.07%
|Hyeon Ji4 Kim
|1272
|1478
|-206
|-16.19%
|Ya-Pin Yang
|1177
|1368
|-191
|-16.23%
|Lucie Malchirand
|392
|456
|-64
|-16.33%
|Seong Ah Park
|1271
|1479
|-208
|-16.37%
|Hsin-En Tsai
|853
|993
|-140
|-16.41%
|Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong
|1014
|1181
|-167
|-16.47%
|Ji Been Pak
|1344
|1567
|-223
|-16.59%
|Federica Piovano
|1278
|1491
|-213
|-16.67%
|Maria Hernandez
|417
|487
|-70
|-16.79%
|Sophie Han
|1214
|1418
|-204
|-16.80%
|Yuka Yasuda
|220
|257
|-37
|-16.82%
|Aoi Ohnishi
|409
|478
|-69
|-16.87%
|Sandra Nordaas
|1283
|1501
|-218
|-16.99%
|Mayumi Chinzei
|1362
|1595
|-233
|-17.11%
|Kendra Dalton
|741
|868
|-127
|-17.14%
|Sakurako Miake
|1135
|1330
|-195
|-17.18%
|Julie Aime
|698
|818
|-120
|-17.19%
|Hwayeong Yun
|465
|545
|-80
|-17.20%
|Claudia Wong
|1220
|1431
|-211
|-17.30%
|Ruqing Guan
|1334
|1565
|-231
|-17.32%
|Fang Yang
|813
|954
|-141
|-17.34%
|Lovisa Gunnar
|1257
|1477
|-220
|-17.50%
|Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen
|1239
|1458
|-219
|-17.68%
|Beatrice Wallin
|840
|989
|-149
|-17.74%
|Caizhu Guo
|929
|1097
|-168
|-18.08%
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|94
|111
|-17
|-18.09%
|Yiyi Liu
|566
|669
|-103
|-18.20%
|Becky Morgan
|339
|401
|-62
|-18.29%
|Marta Martin
|717
|849
|-132
|-18.41%
|Sijia Lai
|1335
|1582
|-247
|-18.50%
|Ayaka Matsumori
|475
|564
|-89
|-18.74%
|Louise Markvardsen
|1242
|1475
|-233
|-18.76%
|Ploychompoo Wirairungrueng
|1051
|1249
|-198
|-18.84%
|Silje Torvund Ohma
|1228
|1461
|-233
|-18.97%
|Sayaka Takahashi
|79
|94
|-15
|-18.99%
|Seri Masuda
|1204
|1433
|-229
|-19.02%
|Bo Eun An
|1315
|1566
|-251
|-19.09%
|Chaerim Moon
|1282
|1527
|-245
|-19.11%
|Go Woon Kim
|1281
|1526
|-245
|-19.13%
|Yuko Fukuda
|690
|822
|-132
|-19.13%
|Lizzie Prior
|1322
|1576
|-254
|-19.21%
|Gigi Stoll
|607
|724
|-117
|-19.28%
|Su Jin3 Lee
|356
|425
|-69
|-19.38%
|Lydia Hall
|232
|277
|-45
|-19.40%
|Annika Clark
|1309
|1564
|-255
|-19.48%
|Olivia Jackson
|1303
|1557
|-254
|-19.49%
|Ana Ruiz Laphond
|1326
|1585
|-259
|-19.53%
|Ririna Staiano
|516
|617
|-101
|-19.57%
|Julia Kurata
|790
|947
|-157
|-19.87%
|Chorphaka Jaengkit
|1059
|1273
|-214
|-20.21%
|Priscilla Schmid
|851
|1025
|-174
|-20.45%
|Taejung Kim
|1222
|1472
|-250
|-20.46%
|Sayaka Tsuchida
|1004
|1210
|-206
|-20.52%
|Vicky Hurst
|699
|843
|-144
|-20.60%
|Ting-Yu Liu
|1289
|1556
|-267
|-20.71%
|Kerttu Hiltunen
|1208
|1460
|-252
|-20.86%
|Daniela Holmqvist
|286
|346
|-60
|-20.98%
|Miyu Takagi
|1225
|1482
|-257
|-20.98%
|Min A Yoon
|673
|815
|-142
|-21.10%
|Keiko Yamamoto
|558
|676
|-118
|-21.15%
|Su Yeon2 Lee
|1007
|1220
|-213
|-21.15%
|Justine Fournand
|1216
|1476
|-260
|-21.38%
|Anika Varma
|1058
|1285
|-227
|-21.46%
|Min Jeong Hwang
|1187
|1442
|-255
|-21.48%
|Hikaru Daigo
|1175
|1428
|-253
|-21.53%
|Chia Yen Wu
|236
|287
|-51
|-21.61%
|Karoline Lund
|462
|562
|-100
|-21.65%
|Hana Ryskova
|1264
|1538
|-274
|-21.68%
|Farah O'keefe
|1192
|1452
|-260
|-21.81%
|Hiromu Ono
|352
|429
|-77
|-21.88%
|Katrina Gillum
|1174
|1432
|-258
|-21.98%
|Da Hyun Yoon
|1224
|1493
|-269
|-21.98%
|Tiffany Chan
|300
|366
|-66
|-22.00%
|Pei-Lin Yu
|1292
|1577
|-285
|-22.06%
|Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso
|477
|583
|-106
|-22.22%
|Na Eun Keum
|936
|1144
|-208
|-22.22%
|Sophie Lamb
|1237
|1512
|-275
|-22.23%
|Go Un Yu
|827
|1011
|-184
|-22.25%
|Bo Mi Park
|795
|972
|-177
|-22.26%
|Jung Woo Lee
|576
|705
|-129
|-22.40%
|Molly Lawrence
|1150
|1408
|-258
|-22.43%
|Jenny Shin
|80
|98
|-18
|-22.50%
|Saki Takeo
|523
|641
|-118
|-22.56%
|Mi Jin Shin
|1196
|1468
|-272
|-22.74%
|Stella Kim
|987
|1212
|-225
|-22.80%
|Miyu Araki
|1301
|1599
|-298
|-22.91%
|Airi Kameda
|939
|1155
|-216
|-23.00%
|Bit Na Han
|1142
|1405
|-263
|-23.03%
|Michelle Piyapattra
|945
|1163
|-218
|-23.07%
|Justine Dreher
|1013
|1247
|-234
|-23.10%
|Seoyoon Lee
|1152
|1419
|-267
|-23.18%
|Aoi Higashi
|1244
|1533
|-289
|-23.23%
|Jenny Kim
|1201
|1481
|-280
|-23.31%
|Rose Zhang
|283
|349
|-66
|-23.32%
|Laura Gonzalez Escallon
|757
|934
|-177
|-23.38%
|Yoon Na Heo
|1286
|1588
|-302
|-23.48%
|Erica Huang
|676
|835
|-159
|-23.52%
|Nicole Autrique
|1160
|1435
|-275
|-23.71%
|Pei-Wen Huang
|984
|1219
|-235
|-23.88%
|Carolin Kauffmann
|924
|1146
|-222
|-24.03%
|Tandi Mccallum
|1199
|1488
|-289
|-24.10%
|Samantha Giles
|1211
|1503
|-292
|-24.11%
|Asako Fujimoto
|353
|439
|-86
|-24.36%
|Moa Andersson
|1018
|1267
|-249
|-24.46%
|Hsuan Chen
|623
|776
|-153
|-24.56%
|Michelle Wie West
|594
|740
|-146
|-24.58%
|Caroline Sturdza
|1261
|1571
|-310
|-24.58%
|Dana Finkelstein
|219
|273
|-54
|-24.66%
|Airi Saitoh
|962
|1200
|-238
|-24.74%
|Gi Ppuem Lee
|307
|383
|-76
|-24.76%
|Nozomi Inoue
|990
|1238
|-248
|-25.05%
|Haruka Mizuki
|1238
|1552
|-314
|-25.36%
|Csicsi Rozsa
|1253
|1572
|-319
|-25.46%
|Minami Hiruta
|326
|409
|-83
|-25.46%
|Marika Komiya
|966
|1213
|-247
|-25.57%
|Bo Min Shin
|1068
|1343
|-275
|-25.75%
|Lakareber Abe
|953
|1199
|-246
|-25.81%
|Marta Llorca
|1247
|1570
|-323
|-25.90%
|Anouk Casty
|1047
|1319
|-272
|-25.98%
|Tomoko Yokoyama
|975
|1230
|-255
|-26.15%
|Anne Van Dam
|202
|255
|-53
|-26.24%
|Chae Yu Oh
|1172
|1480
|-308
|-26.28%
|Lori Beth Adams
|753
|952
|-199
|-26.43%
|Catriona Matthew
|501
|634
|-133
|-26.55%
|Bingyu Shi
|1231
|1558
|-327
|-26.56%
|Mamika Shinchi
|920
|1165
|-245
|-26.63%
|Olivia Cowan
|137
|174
|-37
|-27.01%
|Ai-Chen Kuo
|816
|1037
|-221
|-27.08%
|Annie Kim
|985
|1252
|-267
|-27.11%
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|114
|145
|-31
|-27.19%
|Sian Evans
|989
|1258
|-269
|-27.20%
|Leslie Cloots
|950
|1211
|-261
|-27.47%
|Jiyu Jung
|664
|847
|-183
|-27.56%
|Ah Reum Park
|1212
|1547
|-335
|-27.64%
|Chih-Min Chen
|760
|971
|-211
|-27.76%
|Mitsuki Kobayashi
|835
|1068
|-233
|-27.90%
|Alivia Reynolds
|1195
|1529
|-334
|-27.95%
|Jackie Chulya
|959
|1229
|-270
|-28.15%
|Lois Lau
|1101
|1411
|-310
|-28.16%
|Klara Sionkova
|1112
|1426
|-314
|-28.24%
|Ji Yai Shin
|53
|68
|-15
|-28.30%
|Yanhong Pan
|397
|510
|-113
|-28.46%
|Riria Arashiro
|1193
|1534
|-341
|-28.58%
|Seo Woo Lee
|1003
|1290
|-287
|-28.61%
|Huang Ying
|1120
|1441
|-321
|-28.66%
|Malene Krolboll Hansen
|825
|1062
|-237
|-28.73%
|Maria Palacios Siegenthaler
|1121
|1444
|-323
|-28.81%
|Niina Liias
|814
|1049
|-235
|-28.87%
|Kotono Kozuma
|772
|995
|-223
|-28.89%
|Janie Jackson
|360
|464
|-104
|-28.89%
|Kaitlyn Papp
|346
|446
|-100
|-28.90%
|Mikiko Nishi
|1176
|1516
|-340
|-28.91%
|Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir
|615
|794
|-179
|-29.11%
|Youngin Chun
|721
|932
|-211
|-29.26%
|Ga Eun Song
|82
|106
|-24
|-29.27%
|Lejan Lewthwaite
|638
|825
|-187
|-29.31%
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|75
|97
|-22
|-29.33%
|Hyun Kyung Park
|51
|66
|-15
|-29.41%
|Ayaka Tezuka
|778
|1007
|-229
|-29.43%
|Shasta Averyhardt
|1102
|1427
|-325
|-29.49%
|Franziska Friedrich
|752
|974
|-222
|-29.52%
|Suzuna Yokoyama
|1001
|1297
|-296
|-29.57%
|Janya Morrakotpan
|1230
|1594
|-364
|-29.59%
|Mia Sandtorv Lussand
|922
|1195
|-273
|-29.61%
|Rirua Furukawa
|969
|1257
|-288
|-29.72%
|Kaori Toki
|1002
|1300
|-298
|-29.74%
|Ariane Klotz
|877
|1138
|-261
|-29.76%
|U Ree Jun
|235
|305
|-70
|-29.79%
|Saori Iijima
|839
|1089
|-250
|-29.80%
|Elena Colombo
|995
|1292
|-297
|-29.85%
|Krista Bakker
|401
|521
|-120
|-29.93%
|Louise Ridderstrom
|547
|711
|-164
|-29.98%
|Aya Ezawa
|1032
|1342
|-310
|-30.04%
|Charlotte De Corte
|874
|1137
|-263
|-30.09%
|Mayu Hosaka
|544
|708
|-164
|-30.15%
|Jeong Hyun Lee
|710
|925
|-215
|-30.28%
|Charlotte Back
|875
|1140
|-265
|-30.29%
|Chiaki Ishiyama
|779
|1015
|-236
|-30.30%
|Akane Saeki
|691
|901
|-210
|-30.39%
|Trish Johnson
|900
|1174
|-274
|-30.44%
|Leonor Bessa
|1090
|1422
|-332
|-30.46%
|Yuna Kawabata
|1178
|1537
|-359
|-30.48%
|Shina Kanazawa
|157
|205
|-48
|-30.57%
|Kim Kaufman
|610
|797
|-187
|-30.66%
|Shin Sil Bang
|478
|625
|-147
|-30.75%
|Leticia Ras-Anderica
|733
|960
|-227
|-30.97%
|Katharine Patrick
|973
|1275
|-302
|-31.04%
|Ho Jung Yang
|667
|875
|-208
|-31.18%
|Asuka Ishikawa
|240
|315
|-75
|-31.25%
|Katherine Perry-Hamski
|406
|533
|-127
|-31.28%
|Ji Won2 Shin
|678
|891
|-213
|-31.42%
|Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke
|754
|991
|-237
|-31.43%
|Karin Takeyama
|384
|505
|-121
|-31.51%
|Linda Lundqvist
|1050
|1381
|-331
|-31.52%
|Yun Jie Zhang
|520
|684
|-164
|-31.54%
|Yumeno Masada
|1163
|1531
|-368
|-31.64%
|Miki Sakai
|205
|270
|-65
|-31.71%
|Yumiko Yoshida
|517
|681
|-164
|-31.72%
|Yuko Saitoh
|1148
|1515
|-367
|-31.97%
|Kyuwon Uhm
|810
|1070
|-260
|-32.10%
|Annabell Fuller
|847
|1120
|-273
|-32.23%
|Tze-Han Lin
|1166
|1542
|-376
|-32.25%
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|312
|413
|-101
|-32.37%
|Ji Su Kim
|222
|294
|-72
|-32.43%
|Natalie Gulbis
|1034
|1370
|-336
|-32.50%
|Rachael Goodall
|489
|648
|-159
|-32.52%
|Liz Nagel
|444
|589
|-145
|-32.66%
|Hanna Chen
|541
|718
|-177
|-32.72%
|Astrid Vayson De Pradenne
|650
|863
|-213
|-32.77%
|Ga Yeon Kong
|1038
|1380
|-342
|-32.95%
|Kagetsu Tsuruse
|1088
|1449
|-361
|-33.18%
|Jeongeun Lee5
|135
|180
|-45
|-33.33%
|So Yul Kang
|1029
|1372
|-343
|-33.33%
|Natasha Fear
|1028
|1371
|-343
|-33.37%
|Caitlyn Macnab
|1008
|1345
|-337
|-33.43%
|Lily Humphreys
|364
|486
|-122
|-33.52%
|Yuli Shi
|565
|755
|-190
|-33.63%
|Yan Wang
|1143
|1528
|-385
|-33.68%
|Rebecca Lee-Bentham
|1037
|1388
|-351
|-33.85%
|Sophie Hausmann
|375
|502
|-127
|-33.87%
|Si On Lee
|1161
|1555
|-394
|-33.94%
|Eun Soo Jang
|373
|500
|-127
|-34.05%
|Yezhou Lin
|1117
|1500
|-383
|-34.29%
|Isabelle Boineau
|815
|1095
|-280
|-34.36%
|Shan-Wei Lin
|550
|739
|-189
|-34.36%
|Wenny Chang
|461
|620
|-159
|-34.49%
|Vivian Hou
|479
|647
|-168
|-35.07%
|Soo Jin Ji
|514
|696
|-182
|-35.41%
|Brittany Marchand
|762
|1032
|-270
|-35.43%
|Cindy Lacrosse
|845
|1145
|-300
|-35.50%
|Juyoung5 Park
|964
|1307
|-343
|-35.58%
|Asuka Minayoshi
|1085
|1473
|-388
|-35.76%
|Karah Sanford
|1041
|1414
|-373
|-35.83%
|Amanda Sambach
|1132
|1539
|-407
|-35.95%
|Ji Eun Baik
|1169
|1590
|-421
|-36.01%
|Woo Jeong Kim
|208
|283
|-75
|-36.06%
|Maiken Bing Paulsen
|482
|656
|-174
|-36.10%
|Han-Hsuan Yu
|1138
|1551
|-413
|-36.29%
|Maha Haddioui
|426
|581
|-155
|-36.38%
|Kyeong Bae
|593
|809
|-216
|-36.42%
|Gurleen Kaur
|913
|1246
|-333
|-36.47%
|Shiho Oyama
|189
|258
|-69
|-36.51%
|Su Bin An
|665
|908
|-243
|-36.54%
|Romy Meekers
|1026
|1401
|-375
|-36.55%
|Amy Yang
|60
|82
|-22
|-36.67%
|Junyuan Zhang
|1103
|1508
|-405
|-36.72%
|Yu-Ju Chen
|394
|539
|-145
|-36.80%
|Chia-Pei Lee
|682
|933
|-251
|-36.80%
|Ji Hee Lee
|266
|364
|-98
|-36.84%
|Seung Hui Ro
|171
|234
|-63
|-36.84%
|Weiwei Zhang
|317
|434
|-117
|-36.91%
|Jee Hyun Ahn
|184
|252
|-68
|-36.96%
|Alessia Nobilio
|744
|1019
|-275
|-36.96%
|Mi Jeong Jeon
|113
|155
|-42
|-37.17%
|Yuri Jane Onishi
|972
|1334
|-362
|-37.24%
|Astha Madan
|1137
|1561
|-424
|-37.29%
|Shu-Lin Lin
|1124
|1545
|-421
|-37.46%
|Cho Yeon Kim
|769
|1059
|-290
|-37.71%
|Shiho Kawasaki
|1155
|1591
|-436
|-37.75%
|Gengshan Li
|905
|1248
|-343
|-37.90%
|Haruka Kudo
|340
|469
|-129
|-37.94%
|Alexandra Kaui
|1126
|1554
|-428
|-38.01%
|Erika Hara
|92
|127
|-35
|-38.04%
|Lauren Walsh
|644
|889
|-245
|-38.04%
|Yumi Sasahara
|1153
|1592
|-439
|-38.07%
|Kim Da Eun
|654
|905
|-251
|-38.38%
|Dottie Ardina
|247
|342
|-95
|-38.46%
|Andrea Wong
|1082
|1499
|-417
|-38.54%
|Gyeong Rim Baek
|637
|883
|-246
|-38.62%
|Nicole Sakamoto
|1151
|1597
|-446
|-38.75%
|Samantha Troyanovich
|1123
|1559
|-436
|-38.82%
|Eimi Koga
|451
|627
|-176
|-39.02%
|Emilia Tukiainen
|555
|772
|-217
|-39.10%
|Chommapat Pongthanarak
|935
|1302
|-367
|-39.25%
|Yoko Ishikawa
|957
|1333
|-376
|-39.29%
|Ritsuko Ryu
|142
|198
|-56
|-39.44%
|Marine Griffaut
|799
|1115
|-316
|-39.55%
|Min-G Kim
|493
|688
|-195
|-39.55%
|Na-Ri Lee
|276
|386
|-110
|-39.86%
|Jiaxin Yang
|873
|1221
|-348
|-39.86%
|Kaori Makitani
|850
|1190
|-340
|-40.00%
|Yue Zhang
|494
|692
|-198
|-40.08%
|Sangkaro Pimpadsorn
|1139
|1598
|-459
|-40.30%
|August Kim
|831
|1167
|-336
|-40.43%
|Anna Kono
|751
|1055
|-304
|-40.48%
|Lin Meng
|884
|1243
|-359
|-40.61%
|Mio Kotaki
|347
|488
|-141
|-40.63%
|Hye Ji Lee
|1100
|1548
|-448
|-40.73%
|Budsabakorn Sukapan
|416
|586
|-170
|-40.87%
|Yeon Jung Son
|586
|826
|-240
|-40.96%
|Sierra Sims
|1108
|1562
|-454
|-40.97%
|Esther Henseleit
|97
|137
|-40
|-41.24%
|Jung Min Lee
|99
|140
|-41
|-41.41%
|Minami Oshiro
|988
|1399
|-411
|-41.60%
|Lala Anai
|162
|230
|-68
|-41.98%
|Song Yi Ahn
|166
|236
|-70
|-42.17%
|Cloe Frankish
|450
|640
|-190
|-42.22%
|Risa Ogusu
|631
|899
|-268
|-42.47%
|Young Min Chi
|386
|550
|-164
|-42.49%
|Yumi Matsubara
|1107
|1578
|-471
|-42.55%
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|303
|432
|-129
|-42.57%
|Sydnee Michaels
|602
|859
|-257
|-42.69%
|Miranda Wang
|551
|787
|-236
|-42.83%
|Line Toft Hansen
|903
|1291
|-388
|-42.97%
|Saki Nagamine
|211
|302
|-91
|-43.13%
|Soo Bin Kim
|980
|1403
|-423
|-43.16%
|Princess Mary Superal
|910
|1303
|-393
|-43.19%
|Akane Yoshino
|1046
|1498
|-452
|-43.21%
|Yifan Ji
|1105
|1583
|-478
|-43.26%
|Nannette Hill
|1062
|1522
|-460
|-43.31%
|Ji Won Kang
|666
|958
|-292
|-43.84%
|Gyeong Eun Oh
|879
|1265
|-386
|-43.91%
|Lauren Stephenson
|91
|131
|-40
|-43.96%
|Prima Thammaraks
|448
|645
|-197
|-43.97%
|Sehee Lee
|330
|477
|-147
|-44.55%
|Soo Bin Jung
|515
|746
|-231
|-44.85%
|Meng Chu Chen
|859
|1245
|-386
|-44.94%
|Wannasiri Sirisampant
|919
|1332
|-413
|-44.94%
|Yuki Ichinose
|507
|736
|-229
|-45.17%
|Angel Yin
|95
|138
|-43
|-45.26%
|Harukyo Nomura
|402
|584
|-182
|-45.27%
|Yui Kawamoto
|159
|231
|-72
|-45.28%
|Nuria Iturrioz
|234
|340
|-106
|-45.30%
|Rui Aratake
|686
|997
|-311
|-45.34%
|Danielle Kang
|11
|16
|-5
|-45.45%
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|288
|419
|-131
|-45.49%
|Maddie Mccrary
|731
|1064
|-333
|-45.55%
|Kim Ah Ro Mi
|719
|1048
|-329
|-45.76%
|Simin Feng
|437
|638
|-201
|-46.00%
|Frida Gustafsson Spaang
|908
|1329
|-421
|-46.37%
|Hexi Yuan
|659
|965
|-306
|-46.43%
|Gabrielle Shipley
|944
|1384
|-440
|-46.61%
|Savannah Vilaubi
|506
|742
|-236
|-46.64%
|Jiayun Li
|834
|1223
|-389
|-46.64%
|Chae Lin Yang
|503
|738
|-235
|-46.72%
|Laura Davies
|400
|587
|-187
|-46.75%
|Taylor Totland
|893
|1312
|-419
|-46.92%
|Ayako Uehara
|305
|449
|-144
|-47.21%
|Filippa Moerk
|787
|1161
|-374
|-47.52%
|Yoko Maeda
|485
|717
|-232
|-47.84%
|Emma Nilsson
|589
|871
|-282
|-47.88%
|Ching Huang
|616
|911
|-295
|-47.89%
|Jean Reynolds
|1019
|1510
|-491
|-48.18%
|Junko Omote
|711
|1057
|-346
|-48.66%
|Maria Shinohara
|380
|565
|-185
|-48.68%
|Emilia Migliaccio
|723
|1076
|-353
|-48.82%
|Hyejung Lee
|630
|938
|-308
|-48.89%
|Rei Matsuda
|441
|659
|-218
|-49.43%
|Stefania Avanzo
|1056
|1580
|-524
|-49.62%
|Nayeon Eum
|575
|861
|-286
|-49.74%
|Florentyna Parker
|456
|683
|-227
|-49.78%
|Sarah White
|674
|1010
|-336
|-49.85%
|Momo Yoshikawa
|334
|501
|-167
|-50.00%
|Momoko Osato
|98
|147
|-49
|-50.00%
|Maia Schechter
|993
|1490
|-497
|-50.05%
|Sanna Nuutinen
|187
|281
|-94
|-50.27%
|Gabriele Macdonald
|410
|619
|-209
|-50.98%
|Seo Jin Park
|325
|491
|-166
|-51.08%
|Brittany Lang
|200
|303
|-103
|-51.50%
|Ree An Kim
|221
|335
|-114
|-51.58%
|Hae Rym Kim
|164
|250
|-86
|-52.44%
|Ju Young Pak
|122
|186
|-64
|-52.46%
|Karoline Stormo
|863
|1317
|-454
|-52.61%
|Beth Wu
|423
|646
|-223
|-52.72%
|Tsugumi Miyasaki
|688
|1052
|-364
|-52.91%
|Cih-Hui Chen
|954
|1459
|-505
|-52.94%
|Taoli Yang
|812
|1242
|-430
|-52.96%
|Aditi Ashok
|126
|193
|-67
|-53.17%
|Mayu Hirota
|440
|674
|-234
|-53.18%
|Se Lin Hyun
|148
|227
|-79
|-53.38%
|Anna Redding
|680
|1046
|-366
|-53.82%
|Caroline Masson
|52
|80
|-28
|-53.85%
|Alena Sharp
|213
|328
|-115
|-53.99%
|Erina Hara
|579
|894
|-315
|-54.40%
|Misuzu Narita
|385
|595
|-210
|-54.55%
|Sierra Brooks
|408
|631
|-223
|-54.66%
|Manon Gidali
|569
|881
|-312
|-54.83%
|Keun Yeong An
|948
|1469
|-521
|-54.96%
|Eun Song Choi
|545
|845
|-300
|-55.05%
|Brittany Altomare
|65
|101
|-36
|-55.38%
|Cindy Ha
|986
|1536
|-550
|-55.78%
|Hye Yun2 Kim
|740
|1153
|-413
|-55.81%
|Inci Mehmet
|930
|1450
|-520
|-55.91%
|Sarina Schmidt
|675
|1053
|-378
|-56.00%
|Himawari Ogura
|805
|1256
|-451
|-56.02%
|Anaelle Carnet
|804
|1255
|-451
|-56.09%
|Emilie Paltrinieri
|909
|1421
|-512
|-56.33%
|Thanutra Boonraksasat
|1024
|1601
|-577
|-56.35%
|Rae Hyeon Ku
|398
|623
|-225
|-56.53%
|Ana Belac
|273
|428
|-155
|-56.78%
|Ayaka Furue
|14
|22
|-8
|-57.14%
|Bo Ah Kim
|224
|352
|-128
|-57.14%
|Babe Liu
|376
|592
|-216
|-57.45%
|Marissa Steen
|226
|356
|-130
|-57.52%
|Casey Danielson
|321
|506
|-185
|-57.63%
|Cho Hui Kim
|662
|1044
|-382
|-57.70%
|Asuka Kashiwabara
|190
|300
|-110
|-57.89%
|Hae Ran Ryu
|31
|49
|-18
|-58.06%
|Siyan Chen
|899
|1423
|-524
|-58.29%
|Rieru Shibusawa
|561
|888
|-327
|-58.29%
|Yupaporn Kawinpakorn
|796
|1261
|-465
|-58.42%
|Matilda Castren
|58
|92
|-34
|-58.62%
|Ilhee Lee
|886
|1406
|-520
|-58.69%
|Chae Yoon Park
|180
|286
|-106
|-58.89%
|Ally Ewing
|22
|35
|-13
|-59.09%
|Younkyo Kim
|490
|780
|-290
|-59.18%
|Yuna Takagi
|277
|441
|-164
|-59.21%
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|103
|164
|-61
|-59.22%
|Maria Parra
|567
|903
|-336
|-59.26%
|Tvesa Malik
|292
|466
|-174
|-59.59%
|Eun Bin Lim
|480
|767
|-287
|-59.79%
|Nana Yamashiro
|295
|472
|-177
|-60.00%
|Su Bin Park
|320
|513
|-193
|-60.31%
|Ho-Yu An
|368
|591
|-223
|-60.60%
|Hikari Kawamitsu
|466
|749
|-283
|-60.73%
|Jackie Stoelting
|562
|904
|-342
|-60.85%
|Hyun Ju Yoo
|767
|1235
|-468
|-61.02%
|Demi Runas
|530
|855
|-325
|-61.32%
|Naruha Miyata
|260
|420
|-160
|-61.54%
|Alison Muirhead
|535
|865
|-330
|-61.68%
|Misae Yanagisawa
|981
|1587
|-606
|-61.77%
|Silvia Banon
|789
|1278
|-489
|-61.98%
|Eunjung Ji
|798
|1293
|-495
|-62.03%
|Song Yeon Kim
|431
|699
|-268
|-62.18%
|Rena Ishikawa
|313
|508
|-195
|-62.30%
|Szu-Han Chen
|573
|930
|-357
|-62.30%
|Titiya Plucksataporn
|983
|1596
|-613
|-62.36%
|Hyunji Ryu
|559
|910
|-351
|-62.79%
|Parinda Phokan
|730
|1189
|-459
|-62.88%
|Mayu Hattori
|439
|716
|-277
|-63.10%
|Perrine Delacour
|109
|178
|-69
|-63.30%
|Kanyalak Preedasuttijit
|958
|1568
|-610
|-63.67%
|Celine Herbin
|243
|398
|-155
|-63.79%
|Ayame Morii
|622
|1020
|-398
|-63.99%
|Miyu Yamato
|748
|1227
|-479
|-64.04%
|Kokone Yoshimoto
|371
|609
|-238
|-64.15%
|Robynn Ree
|310
|509
|-199
|-64.19%
|Maria Beautell
|917
|1509
|-592
|-64.56%
|Megumi Takahashi
|876
|1443
|-567
|-64.73%
|Tsubasa Kajitani
|533
|880
|-347
|-65.10%
|Pernilla Lindberg
|172
|284
|-112
|-65.12%
|Ai Suzuki
|66
|109
|-43
|-65.15%
|Paula Creamer
|492
|814
|-322
|-65.45%
|Doey Choi
|794
|1318
|-524
|-65.99%
|Lee Lopez
|540
|897
|-357
|-66.11%
|Karen Tsuruoka
|231
|384
|-153
|-66.23%
|Hayuno Tateura
|865
|1439
|-574
|-66.36%
|Nasa Hataoka
|6
|10
|-4
|-66.67%
|Eui Kyung Shin
|652
|1092
|-440
|-67.48%
|Beatriz Recari
|768
|1287
|-519
|-67.58%
|Alice Hewson
|124
|208
|-84
|-67.74%
|Supamas Sangchan
|720
|1208
|-488
|-67.78%
|Da Yeon Lee
|59
|99
|-40
|-67.80%
|Nina Pegova
|414
|695
|-281
|-67.87%
|Hyun Soo Kim
|343
|576
|-233
|-67.93%
|So Yeon Park
|421
|707
|-286
|-67.93%
|Chae-Young Yoon
|182
|306
|-124
|-68.13%
|Min Seo Kwak
|534
|898
|-364
|-68.16%
|Stina Resen
|842
|1416
|-574
|-68.17%
|Kris Tamulis
|770
|1295
|-525
|-68.18%
|Marianne Skarpnord
|183
|308
|-125
|-68.31%
|Bo Mee Lee
|242
|408
|-166
|-68.60%
|Yu Liu
|96
|162
|-66
|-68.75%
|So Yi Kim
|203
|343
|-140
|-68.97%
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|74
|126
|-52
|-70.27%
|Aya Tamura
|808
|1377
|-569
|-70.42%
|Seon Woo Bae
|69
|118
|-49
|-71.01%
|Seo Hyeon Park
|316
|541
|-225
|-71.20%
|Yu Tajima
|548
|939
|-391
|-71.35%
|Min Ji5 Kim
|824
|1413
|-589
|-71.48%
|I.K. Kim
|186
|319
|-133
|-71.51%
|Annelie Sjoholm
|746
|1284
|-538
|-72.12%
|Alejandra Llaneza
|848
|1467
|-619
|-73.00%
|Ji Hyun Kim
|153
|265
|-112
|-73.20%
|Caroline Rominger
|784
|1362
|-578
|-73.72%
|Kyung Kim
|641
|1114
|-473
|-73.79%
|Yea Lin Kang
|207
|360
|-153
|-73.91%
|Valdis Thora Jonsdottir
|841
|1465
|-624
|-74.20%
|Lei Ye
|718
|1254
|-536
|-74.65%
|Yu Yonezawa
|837
|1463
|-626
|-74.79%
|Jacqui Concolino
|822
|1438
|-616
|-74.94%
|Hee Jeong Lim
|32
|56
|-24
|-75.00%
|Sae Ro Mi Kim
|215
|377
|-162
|-75.35%
|Ju Hee Son
|333
|585
|-252
|-75.68%
|Sanghee Han
|826
|1462
|-636
|-77.00%
|Ji Sun Kang
|293
|519
|-226
|-77.13%
|Mika Miyazato
|238
|423
|-185
|-77.73%
|Jin Hee2 Park
|868
|1543
|-675
|-77.76%
|Na Hye Go
|836
|1489
|-653
|-78.11%
|Hikari Tanabe
|269
|480
|-211
|-78.44%
|Ran Hong
|348
|622
|-274
|-78.74%
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|156
|279
|-123
|-78.85%
|Megha Ganne
|383
|685
|-302
|-78.85%
|Akira Yamaji
|255
|457
|-202
|-79.22%
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|251
|450
|-199
|-79.28%
|Seul Ki Lee
|252
|452
|-200
|-79.37%
|Elizabeth Szokol
|83
|149
|-66
|-79.52%
|Hyo Rin Lee
|304
|546
|-242
|-79.61%
|Da Been Heo
|134
|241
|-107
|-79.85%
|Haley Moore
|495
|893
|-398
|-80.40%
|Mizuki Tanaka
|543
|981
|-438
|-80.66%
|Hsin Yu Lu
|783
|1417
|-634
|-80.97%
|Yoko Ogawa
|636
|1152
|-516
|-81.13%
|Wenbo Liu
|301
|548
|-247
|-82.06%
|Greta Isabella Voelker
|866
|1579
|-713
|-82.33%
|Eriko Kobashi
|504
|927
|-423
|-83.93%
|Sandra Gal
|628
|1157
|-529
|-84.24%
|Gabriela Ruffels
|146
|269
|-123
|-84.25%
|Yeon-Song Kim
|618
|1142
|-524
|-84.79%
|Maria Fernanda Torres
|272
|503
|-231
|-84.93%
|Beth Allen
|820
|1519
|-699
|-85.24%
|Min Lee
|129
|240
|-111
|-86.05%
|Eleanor Givens
|338
|629
|-291
|-86.09%
|So Hyeon An
|625
|1164
|-539
|-86.24%
|Sung Hyun Park
|107
|200
|-93
|-86.92%
|Karolin Lampert
|237
|444
|-207
|-87.34%
|Mayu Hamada
|176
|330
|-154
|-87.50%
|Sara Ota
|832
|1563
|-731
|-87.86%
|Jenny Coleman
|173
|325
|-152
|-87.86%
|Ji Hyun2 Kim
|766
|1455
|-689
|-89.95%
|Ji Hyun2 Lee
|454
|864
|-410
|-90.31%
|Esther Lee
|345
|657
|-312
|-90.43%
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|170
|324
|-154
|-90.59%
|Eri Okayama
|112
|214
|-102
|-91.07%
|Hiroko Azuma
|361
|690
|-329
|-91.14%
|Yu-Ling Hsieh
|468
|896
|-428
|-91.45%
|Monique Smit
|732
|1402
|-670
|-91.53%
|Sumika Nakasone
|181
|347
|-166
|-91.71%
|Mayu Wakui
|739
|1420
|-681
|-92.15%
|Urara Onuki
|728
|1400
|-672
|-92.31%
|Sarah Burnham
|289
|557
|-268
|-92.73%
|Jeong Min Cho
|393
|759
|-366
|-93.13%
|Jaye Marie Green
|169
|327
|-158
|-93.49%
|Seo Hyeon Youn
|693
|1348
|-655
|-94.52%
|Eri Jooma
|670
|1305
|-635
|-94.78%
|Na Kyung Lee
|554
|1080
|-526
|-94.95%
|Seung Hyun Lee
|685
|1336
|-651
|-95.04%
|Aretha Pan
|817
|1600
|-783
|-95.84%
|Hee-Kyung Bae
|290
|570
|-280
|-96.55%
|Kristy Mcpherson
|438
|862
|-424
|-96.80%
|Yujeong Son
|755
|1486
|-731
|-96.82%
|Azahara Munoz
|143
|282
|-139
|-97.20%
|Julie Kim
|163
|323
|-160
|-98.16%
|Kelsey Macdonald
|250
|496
|-246
|-98.40%
|Lauren Kim
|324
|643
|-319
|-98.46%
|Jae-Eun Chung
|529
|1056
|-527
|-99.62%
|Seul A Yoon
|604
|1206
|-602
|-99.67%
|Anna Nordqvist
|15
|30
|-15
|-100.00%
|Nelly Korda
|1
|2
|-1
|-100.00%
|Mind Muangkhumsakul
|472
|949
|-477
|-101.06%
|Jienalin Zhang
|528
|1065
|-537
|-101.70%
|Hyo Moon Kim
|337
|680
|-343
|-101.78%
|Ji Yeong2 Kim
|93
|188
|-95
|-102.15%
|Cheyenne Woods
|563
|1156
|-593
|-105.33%
|Solar Lee
|672
|1397
|-725
|-107.89%
|Su-Hyun Oh
|88
|184
|-96
|-109.09%
|Karine Icher
|750
|1574
|-824
|-109.87%
|Julia Engstrom
|297
|626
|-329
|-110.77%
|Saki Asai
|239
|504
|-265
|-110.88%
|Mariajo Uribe
|445
|940
|-495
|-111.24%
|Mariah Stackhouse
|311
|658
|-347
|-111.58%
|Mone Inami
|16
|34
|-18
|-112.50%
|Ha Neul Kim
|280
|598
|-318
|-113.57%
|Amy Boulden
|549
|1176
|-627
|-114.21%
|Joanna Klatten
|700
|1502
|-802
|-114.57%
|Mi Hyang Lee
|158
|341
|-183
|-115.82%
|Shi Hyun Ahn
|679
|1466
|-787
|-115.91%
|Kendall Dye
|447
|967
|-520
|-116.33%
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|34
|74
|-40
|-117.65%
|You-Na Park
|702
|1532
|-830
|-118.23%
|Reika Usui
|225
|493
|-268
|-119.11%
|Brittany Lincicome
|87
|192
|-105
|-120.69%
|Giulia Molinaro
|140
|311
|-171
|-122.14%
|Renuka Suksukont
|714
|1593
|-879
|-123.11%
|Jeong Eun Lee6
|17
|38
|-21
|-123.53%
|Julieta Granada
|681
|1523
|-842
|-123.64%
|Tonje Daffinrud
|510
|1143
|-633
|-124.12%
|Jeong Hwa2 Lee
|587
|1335
|-748
|-127.43%
|Saranporn Langkulgasettrin
|609
|1389
|-780
|-128.08%
|Stacy Lewis
|56
|128
|-72
|-128.57%
|Charlotte Thompson
|645
|1485
|-840
|-130.23%
|Jin Joo Hong
|608
|1434
|-826
|-135.86%
|Cristie Kerr
|167
|394
|-227
|-135.93%
|Camilla Lennarth
|640
|1511
|-871
|-136.09%
|Carly Booth
|446
|1061
|-615
|-137.89%
|Miki Uehara
|564
|1347
|-783
|-138.83%
|Hee Young Park
|145
|359
|-214
|-147.59%
|Mohan Du
|430
|1069
|-639
|-148.60%
|Jin Young Ko
|2
|5
|-3
|-150.00%
|Lizette Salas
|20
|50
|-30
|-150.00%
|Cydney Clanton
|161
|403
|-242
|-150.31%
|Yul Lin Hwang
|581
|1470
|-889
|-153.01%
|Jennifer Song
|101
|259
|-158
|-156.44%
|Tiffany Joh
|455
|1178
|-723
|-158.90%
|Christina Kim
|154
|402
|-248
|-161.04%
|Si Won Kim
|216
|577
|-361
|-167.13%
|Laura Fuenfstueck
|278
|745
|-467
|-167.99%
|Maiko Wakabayashi
|116
|318
|-202
|-174.14%
|Yealimi Noh
|39
|108
|-69
|-176.92%
|Jing Yan
|267
|748
|-481
|-180.15%
|Miki Saiki
|508
|1429
|-921
|-181.30%
|Bo Bae2 Kim
|502
|1448
|-946
|-188.45%
|Shin Young Park
|521
|1513
|-992
|-190.40%
|Q Baek
|525
|1553
|-1028
|-195.81%
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|24
|73
|-49
|-204.17%
|Yoon Kyung Heo
|351
|1072
|-721
|-205.41%
|Mamiko Higa
|150
|461
|-311
|-207.33%
|Kristen Gillman
|168
|522
|-354
|-210.71%
|Katherine Kirk
|130
|404
|-274
|-210.77%
|Mi Jeong Gong
|474
|1474
|-1000
|-210.97%
|So Yeon Ryu
|25
|78
|-53
|-212.00%
|Melissa Reid
|63
|220
|-157
|-249.21%
|Ye Jin Kim
|432
|1569
|-1137
|-263.19%
|Jane Park
|257
|941
|-684
|-266.15%
|Yuka Saso
|8
|32
|-24
|-300.00%
|Char Young2 Kim
|358
|1445
|-1087
|-303.63%
|Morgan Pressel
|179
|726
|-547
|-305.59%
|Amy Olson
|45
|183
|-138
|-306.67%
|Patty Tavatanakit
|13
|54
|-41
|-315.38%
|Angela Stanford
|73
|312
|-239
|-327.40%
|Ha Na Jang
|27
|135
|-108
|-400.00%
|Austin Ernst
|30
|153
|-123
|-410.00%
|Sei Young Kim
|4
|21
|-17
|-425.00%
|Mirim Lee
|67
|370
|-303
|-452.24%
|Sophia Popov
|41
|245
|-204
|-497.56%
|Mi Jung Hur
|78
|518
|-440
|-564.10%
|In Bee Park
|5
|36
|-31
|-620.00%