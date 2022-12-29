×

Rolex Rankings movement: Who in women's game rose, dropped in 2022?

What a difference a year can make. 

In a New York minute, one can go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows — and vice versa. 

Here are several notable who made big moves — up and down — in the Rolex Rankings this year:

Who's up?

Linn Grant + 233 | No. 259 to No. 26 (90%)

The 23-year-old had a historic year and broke barriers. In June, she became the DP World Tour's first female winner with a nine-shot rout at the Scandinavian Mixed. Meanwhile, she claimed four wins on the Ladies European Tour en route to capturing the circuit's Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year award, following in the footsteps of fellow Swedes Annika Sörenstam and Anna Nordqvist. In six LPGA starts, Grant had four top-10s, however, none of them came on American soil due to U.S. travel restrictions related to her COVID-19 vaccination status.

 Atthaya Thitikul +16 | No. 19 to No. 3 (84%)

The 19-year-old Thai fulfilled her lofty expectations, notching two LPGA wins and collecting 16 total top-10s (the most on tour) to become the second-youngest world No. 1 ever, though she's dropped two spots since. Not to mention, Thitikul led the tour this year in birdies and sub par holes.

"I hadn’t thought that I would be No. 1 in the world that fast," the 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year said in November, "and I didn’t think I would achieve this in my first year on the LPGA as well. Overall, I’m feeling great. Feeling grateful that this has happened this year."

Lilia Vu +201 | No. 244 to No. 43 (82%)

The 24-year-old was a standout player at UCLA and the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world for 31 weeks in 2018 and ‘19, but as an LPGA rookie in 2019, her best finish was a T-72 and she missed seven cuts in nine starts. 

After returning to the Epson Tour for two years, Vu earned her tour card for 2022 and looked like the player many thought she’d be when she helped the U.S. to Curtis Cup and Palmer Cup wins — recording eight top-10s and three top-3s this season. 

"Everything happens for a reason, right? I hit rock bottom to learn how to play out here again," Vu told LPGA.com in May. 

Gemma Dryburgh + 247 | No. 319 to No. 72 (77%)

The 29-year-old looks at the Bank of Hope Match-Play as the turning point of her year. She got in as the first alternate after a last-minute withdrawal and finished fifth, the first top-5 in her five-year LPGA career. 

Near the season's end, Dryburgh was barely inside the Rolex Ranking's top 200 when she jokingly told her friends in Korea that she'll mention them in her winner's speech. Well, she'd get that opportunity just a week later, when she notched her maiden LPGA title at the Toto Japan Classic, becoming the first Scot to win on tour since 2011 and the 11th first-time winner of the season, tying the circuit's record. 

In Gee Chun +27 | No. 35 to No. 8 (77%)

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old South Korean considered retirement while battling depression and a back injury. But after recommitting herself, Chun ended her four-year winless drought with major glory, winning the KMPG Women's PGA at Congressional (her third career major victory). She nearly added a fourth at Muirfield's AIG Women’s Open, forcing a playoff, but falling to Ashleigh Buhai on the fourth bonus hole. 

Sophia Schubert +303 | No. 379 to No. 76 (80%)

It hasn’t been an easy journey for the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur winner. After winning that title, the former Longhorn earned her Epson Tour card, but collected roughly $28,000 in prize money after two seasons. She contemplated retirement and accepted an opportunity to work for Golf Channel at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur. However, that experience helped her reinvigorate her game. 

She secured an LPGA card for 2022 and though the 25-year-old recorded a mere top-10 as a rookie, it came against the game’s best with a runner-up at the Evian Championship. 

"I want to cry tears of happiness," Schubert said afterward.

Paula Reto +156 | No. 214 to No. 58 (73%)

Better late than never. After 157 LPGA starts, the 32-year-old, who won an NCAA title with Purdue in 2010 despite picking up golf at age 15, edged Nelly Korda at the CP Women’s Open for her maiden victory. In 18 starts this season prior to her win, the South African had just a single top-10. 

"For a minute there, probably end of 2018, going through some stuff I was like, 'Maybe this isn't it,'" Reto said after her win. "Then I did find a good coach and we just sort of like really honed in on certain aspects of my game and sort of came together a little bit ... Saw some good improvements in 2021, which I was really happy about. It sort of got me all excited again and able to keep going. 

"I just never gave up." 

Who's down?

Christina Kim - 248 | No. 154 to No. 402 (161%)

Eight years removed from her last victory, the 20-year LPGA veteran struggled this year, missing 14 cuts in 19 starts with her best finish a T-35. However, off the course, the 38-year-old American continues to be vocal about the importance of mental health, nearly a decade since first opening up about her bout with depression. And despite all Kim has accomplished on and off the course, she has no plans of slowing down. 

"I want to win. I want to prove to myself that I can still be at the top of my game," Kim told ESPN in September. "There's no reason why I can't have a third Renaissance. Technically, I already went through my second Renaissance when I won the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in 2014 and felt like I was back on top. I'm starting my third Renaissance, and I'm so excited by that."

Yealimi Noh -69 | No. 32 to 108 (-177%)

While many former prodigies such as Jennifer Kupcho and Thitikul made noise this year, Noh failed to take the next step. The 21-year-old Californian looked like she was finding her form in 2021 with a third-place finish at the Evian, sandwiched between two other top-10s. This year, though, she had a mere two top-10s in 28 starts. Her swing, however, passes the eye test, which makes her a prime breakout candidate for next season. 

Yuka Saso -24 | No. 8 to No. 32 (-300%)

Many would have guessed that it wouldn’t take long for Saso to get back into the winner’s circle following her triumph at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open, where she tied Inbee Park as the youngest winner in the championship’s history. 

But winning is hard. 

The 21-year-old Philipino started the year with consecutive top-10s, only to follow that with two more this season, which didn’t come until October. 

Patty Tavatanakit -41 | No. 13 to No. 54 (-316%)

The 2021 Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene last year, winning the ANA Inspiration in her first major start. However, the 23-year endured the growing pains of stardom in 2022. 

In the middle of the summer, the Thai missed four straight cuts, and when she finally secured a weekend tee time in Scotland, Tavatanakit was brought to tears. That wasn't necessarily a turning point, however. Tavatanakit closed out her season with the following results: three straight MCs, WD, 72, T-79, MC, T-59. 

Austin Ernst -123 | No. 30 to No. 153 (-400%)

A year removed from notching two wins in seven months en route to earning a Solheim Cup nod, the 2011 NCAA Division I individual champion withdrew from April’s Lotte Championship and missed the rest of the season with a neck injury. 

Sophia Popov -204 | No. 41 to No. 245 (-498%)

Two years removed from winning the AIG Women’s Open, the 30-year-old German started to feel shoulder irritation in May. She continued to play through the pain, telling Golfweek, “Every time I took the club away, and again after impact, I would feel a sharp pain through my shoulder.”

At this year's Women’s Open, an MRI revealed Popov had supraspinatus tendinopathy. She would tee it up one more time this season at the CP Women’s Open, but after missing the cut, she shut it down for the rest of the year. 

Inbee Park - 31 | No. 5 to No. 36 (-620%)

The seven-time major winner played a reduced schedule this season — a year after notching a victory and two runners-up among eight top-10s — teeing it up just 15 times with five missed cuts and three top-10s. Her last start came in August at the AIG Women’s Open.

She withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open, opting to take several weeks off to work on her game; it was the first major she’d skipped since the 2017 Evian. This year was also the first year since 2009 that the 34-year-old South Korean didn’t record a single major top-10.

The former world No. 1's drop in the world rankings may continue as in early December, Park announced she is expecting her first child.  

Complete ranking

A look at the Rolex Rankings movement of every golfer who finished 2022 with world-ranking points

Player EOY '21 EOY '22 +/- %Change
Haruka Kawasaki 546 39 507 92.86%
Linn Grant 259 26 233 89.96%
Yewon Lee 323 45 278 86.07%
Min Ju Kim 857 122 735 85.76%
Atthaya Thitikul 19 3 16 84.21%
Lilia Vu 244 43 201 82.38%
Ji U Ko 590 107 483 81.86%
Chisato Iwai 463 85 378 81.64%
Ines Laklalech 1067 204 863 80.88%
Sophia Schubert 379 76 303 79.95%
Hyejun Park 1254 266 988 78.79%
Amiyu Ozeki 467 100 367 78.59%
Chiara Noja 598 130 468 78.26%
Gemma Dryburgh 319 72 247 77.43%
Andrea Lee 136 31 105 77.21%
In Gee Chun 35 8 27 77.14%
Ana Pelaez Trivino 614 142 472 76.87%
Seo Yeon Kwon 484 116 368 76.03%
Kotona Izumida 1394 350 1044 74.89%
Xiyu Lin 57 15 42 73.68%
Mirai Hamasaki 1063 280 783 73.66%
Haruka Amamoto 869 232 637 73.30%
Paula Reto 214 58 156 72.90%
Shuri Sakuma 513 141 372 72.51%
Leona Maguire 40 11 29 72.50%
Grace Kim 646 181 465 71.98%
Miyu Sato 372 105 267 71.77%
Seo Yeon2 Yoo 855 244 611 71.46%
Ashleigh Buhai 84 24 60 71.43%
Ka Bin Choi 1232 357 875 71.02%
Ina Yoon 294 86 208 70.75%
Cassie Porter 1205 371 834 69.21%
Jennifer Kupcho 42 13 29 69.05%
Chanettee Wannasaen 1134 363 771 67.99%
Lydia Ko 3 1 2 66.67%
Yebeen Sohn 749 256 493 65.82%
Rio Takeda 390 134 256 65.64%
Shiho Kuwaki 568 196 372 65.49%
Jana Melichova 1294 447 847 65.46%
Uh Jin Seo 649 225 424 65.33%
Chae Eun2 Lee 603 211 392 65.01%
Miyuu Abe 572 201 371 64.86%
Miyu Yamashita 64 23 41 64.06%
Seo Yoon2 Kim 833 301 532 63.87%
Hye Jin Choi 55 20 35 63.64%
Carrie Park 606 224 382 63.04%
Ruoning Yin 405 151 254 62.72%
Sara Kouskova 657 251 406 61.80%
Morgane Metraux 344 132 212 61.63%
Pauline Roussin 229 88 141 61.57%
Gina Kim 705 271 434 61.56%
Frida Kinhult 460 177 283 61.52%
Kiira Riihijarvi 892 351 541 60.65%
Sae Ogura 473 190 283 59.83%
Lisa Pettersson 979 396 583 59.55%
Virginia Elena Carta 647 262 385 59.51%
Kristalle Blum 1314 534 780 59.36%
Su Ji Kim 81 33 48 59.26%
Lauren Holmey 1263 515 748 59.22%
Da Som Ma 429 175 254 59.21%
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 355 146 209 58.87%
Rika Yabuta 1398 580 818 58.51%
Miyu Goto 464 194 270 58.19%
Becky Brewerton 703 296 407 57.89%
Kelly Whaley 1251 528 723 57.79%
Emma Spitz 1147 485 662 57.72%
Momoko Kishibe 428 182 246 57.48%
Su Yeon Bae 653 278 375 57.43%
Yeon Seo Hwang 1091 467 624 57.20%
Celine Boutier 28 12 16 57.14%
Nana Suganuma 209 90 119 56.94%
Kana Nagai 327 144 183 55.96%
Vani Kapoor 918 406 512 55.77%
Mei Takagi 1075 476 599 55.72%
Nanako Ueno 497 222 275 55.33%
Jiaze Sun 878 393 485 55.24%
Maja Stark 90 41 49 54.44%
Akie Iwai 265 121 144 54.34%
Sara Ericsson 1452 664 788 54.27%
Moa Folke 1109 511 598 53.92%
Hannah Mccook 1276 603 673 52.74%
Laura Beveridge 713 338 375 52.59%
Ji Young Park 123 59 64 52.03%
Casandra Alexander 695 336 359 51.65%
Yuting Shi 308 150 158 51.30%
Alexa Pano 934 455 479 51.28%
Rosie Davies 858 418 440 51.28%
Carolina Melgrati  1072 527 545 50.84%
Lucy Li 279 139 140 50.18%
Daniela Darquea 391 195 196 50.13%
Lexi Thompson 12 6 6 50.00%
Britney Yada 1097 551 546 49.77%
Dana2 Kang 968 490 478 49.38%
Sofie Bringner 634 322 312 49.21%
Fumika Kawagishi 458 233 225 49.13%
Marta Perez 1400 713 687 49.07%
Selena Costabile 1194 614 580 48.58%
Charley Hull 33 17 16 48.48%
Nastasia Nadaud 1016 525 491 48.33%
Justice Bosio 1145 596 549 47.95%
Ye Bon Choi 632 334 298 47.15%
Caroline Hedwall 233 125 108 46.35%
Jae Gyeong Park 583 313 270 46.31%
Celine Borge 684 368 316 46.20%
Patricia Isabel Schmidt 800 431 369 46.13%
Mana Shinozaki 692 373 319 46.10%
Jeongmin Moon 536 289 247 46.08%
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 111 60 51 45.95%
Milagros Chaves 1022 554 468 45.79%
Ingrid Lindblad 570 309 261 45.79%
Kumiko Kaneda 306 167 139 45.42%
Su Yeon Kim 1042 575 467 44.82%
Yuka Nii 709 392 317 44.71%
Jeong Mee Hwang 258 143 115 44.57%
Yumi Narisawa 807 448 359 44.49%
Amandeep Drall 782 438 344 43.99%
Stephanie Bunque 1092 613 479 43.86%
Corinne Viden 1240 698 542 43.71%
Amanda Doherty 377 213 164 43.50%
Chella Choi 115 65 50 43.48%
Tong An 938 532 406 43.28%
Minjee Lee 7 4 3 42.86%
Yumi Kudo 735 422 313 42.59%
Nicole Garcia 407 237 170 41.77%
Cheyenne Knight 128 75 53 41.41%
Ah-Reum Hwang 274 161 113 41.24%
Marina Alex 68 40 28 41.18%
Jin Seon Han 198 117 81 40.91%
Kristyna Napoleaova 793 471 322 40.61%
Elin Arvidsson 694 414 280 40.35%
Jessica Karlsson 359 216 143 39.83%
Jillian Hollis 736 443 293 39.81%
Klara Spilkova 263 159 104 39.54%
Zhen Bontan 1009 611 398 39.44%
Hyo Ju You 328 199 129 39.33%
Sun Ju Ahn 285 173 112 39.30%
Lauren Taylor 1183 721 462 39.05%
Reika Arakawa 1260 768 492 39.05%
Hanee Song 906 553 353 38.96%
Cara Gainer 578 353 225 38.93%
Hee Won Na 370 226 144 38.92%
Saiki Fujita 152 93 59 38.82%
Pornanong Phatlum 196 120 76 38.78%
Madelene Sagstrom 44 27 17 38.64%
Lauren Coughlin 270 166 104 38.52%
Tina Mazarino 1005 618 387 38.51%
Hyo Jin Park 1083 666 417 38.50%
Ji Yoo Lim 785 483 302 38.47%
Johanna Gustavsson 275 172 103 37.45%
Charlotte Thomas 404 253 151 37.38%
Eun Hye Jo 363 228 135 37.19%
Xiaowen Yin 412 260 152 36.89%
Nao Ohbayashi 823 520 303 36.82%
Pia Babnik 106 67 39 36.79%
Maddie Szeryk 897 567 330 36.79%
Hyojin Yang 1159 733 426 36.76%
Sarah Schmelzel 131 83 48 36.64%
Natalie Srinivasan 960 610 350 36.46%
Karen Gondo 712 454 258 36.24%
Seohyeong Moon 1352 867 485 35.87%
Anais Maggetti 1154 741 413 35.79%
Haruka Morita 193 124 69 35.75%
Anais Meyssonnier 585 376 209 35.73%
Emilee Hoffman 1327 853 474 35.72%
Tsai Ching Tseng 1127 730 397 35.23%
Ka Young Kim 669 435 234 34.98%
Tereza Melecka 759 494 265 34.91%
Yunji Jeong 121 79 42 34.71%
Sock Hwee Koh 1317 860 457 34.70%
Jin Hee Im 139 91 48 34.53%
Anita Uwadia 994 652 342 34.41%
Ju Won Jeong 1275 837 438 34.35%
Noemi Jimenez 880 579 301 34.20%
Aya Kinoshita 599 395 204 34.06%
Liz Young 318 210 108 33.96%
Anne-Lise Caudal 620 411 209 33.71%
Jessica Porvasnik 1433 951 482 33.64%
Manon De Roey 253 169 84 33.20%
Arpichaya Yubol 716 479 237 33.10%
Emily Penttila 1215 813 402 33.09%
Kotone Hori 133 89 44 33.08%
Chonlada Chayanun 743 498 245 32.97%
Kana Taneda 902 605 297 32.93%
Dewi Weber 527 354 173 32.83%
Meghan Maclaren 395 267 128 32.41%
Karrie Webb 1165 790 375 32.19%
Teresa Diez Moliner 1173 796 377 32.14%
Siyun Liu 1450 985 465 32.07%
My Leander 708 481 227 32.06%
Ye Rim Choi 151 103 48 31.79%
Sarah Schober 509 348 161 31.63%
Madelene Stavnar 830 568 262 31.57%
Yvie Chaucheprat 898 615 283 31.51%
Gaby Lopez 54 37 17 31.48%
Alison Lee 89 61 28 31.46%
Onnarin Sattayabanphot 928 637 291 31.36%
Kultida Pramphun 1089 752 337 30.95%
Onkanok Soisuwan 1455 1005 450 30.93%
Kirsten Rudgeley 867 602 265 30.57%
Amy Lee 1023 712 311 30.40%
Je Yeong Lee 660 460 200 30.30%
Sun Jeung Youn 1057 737 320 30.27%
Gaurika Bishnoi 1065 743 322 30.23%
Danlin Cai 861 601 260 30.20%
Ya-Chun Chang 655 458 197 30.08%
Brooke M. Henderson 10 7 3 30.00%
Louise Rydqvist 1404 984 420 29.91%
Subin Baek 1318 924 394 29.89%
Jin Young2 Hong 542 380 162 29.89%
Verena Gimmy 701 492 209 29.81%
Peng-Shan Liu 955 671 284 29.74%
Narumi Yamada 1035 728 307 29.66%
Noora Komulainen 611 430 181 29.62%
Liqi Zeng 388 274 114 29.38%
Fie Olsen 1078 763 315 29.22%
Ayaka Sugihara 1119 795 324 28.95%
Yeji Park 921 655 266 28.88%
Serena Aoki 160 114 46 28.75%
Karina Kukkonen 927 663 264 28.48%
Anna Magnusson 756 543 213 28.17%
Juri Matsumoto 1310 942 368 28.09%
Whitney Hillier 331 239 92 27.79%
Hannah Green 26 19 7 26.92%
Gemma Clews 726 535 191 26.31%
Min Sun7 Kim 809 597 212 26.21%
Yahui Zhang 577 427 150 26.00%
Eun-Hee Ji 77 57 20 25.97%
Lingling Tan 1200 890 310 25.83%
Clara Manzalini 1156 858 298 25.78%
Do Eun Park 758 563 195 25.73%
Yuri Yoshida 86 64 22 25.58%
Tiia Koivisto 396 295 101 25.51%
Seo Young Ma 1186 887 299 25.21%
Erika De Martini 1144 856 288 25.17%
Hira Naveed 895 670 225 25.14%
Becca Huffer 1071 802 269 25.12%
Dorsey Addicks 1182 886 296 25.04%
You Min Hwang 349 263 86 24.64%
Lucie Andre 1069 806 263 24.60%
Ji Won Ko 1070 807 263 24.58%
Hee Jun Kim 403 304 99 24.57%
A Hyeon Kim 1477 1117 360 24.37%
Ka Ram Choi 491 372 119 24.24%
Saraporn Chamchoi 1256 955 301 23.96%
Mao Saigo 38 29 9 23.68%
Emma Grechi 436 333 103 23.62%
Minami Katsu 72 55 17 23.61%
Karis Davidson 382 292 90 23.56%
Natsuka Hori 1010 773 237 23.47%
Charlotte Liautier 619 474 145 23.42%
Anne-Charlotte Mora 531 407 124 23.35%
Gabriella Cowley 378 290 88 23.28%
So Young Lee 100 77 23 23.00%
Ga Young Lee 105 81 24 22.86%
Yucen Han 1086 840 246 22.65%
Brianna Do 600 465 135 22.50%
Ji Won Hong 210 163 47 22.38%
Na Kyoung Han 1080 839 241 22.31%
Julienne Soo 996 774 222 22.29%
Megan Khang 36 28 8 22.22%
Min Ji Park 18 14 4 22.22%
Kaori Aoyama 737 574 163 22.12%
Shoko Sasaki 264 206 58 21.97%
Ellen Hutchinson-Kay 1416 1105 311 21.96%
Min Song Ha 174 136 38 21.84%
Yan Liu 420 329 91 21.67%
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 687 540 147 21.40%
Fang Wei 1229 968 261 21.24%
Shuangshuang Fan 956 753 203 21.23%
Si Woo Chung 671 529 142 21.16%
Peiyun Chien 298 235 63 21.14%
Helen Briem 904 714 190 21.02%
Sophie Bert 1265 1003 262 20.71%
Savannah De Bock 998 792 206 20.64%
Sarina Kobayashi 1392 1108 284 20.40%
Mika Nakazono 1491 1188 303 20.32%
Eri Fukuyama 532 424 108 20.30%
Su A Yoon 1287 1027 260 20.20%
Kyu Ly2 Kim 1347 1079 268 19.90%
Daniela Iacobelli 518 415 103 19.88%
A Yean Cho 141 113 28 19.86%
Sarah Hoffman 1402 1124 278 19.83%
Maggie Ashmore 1377 1104 273 19.83%
Hsin Lee 574 462 112 19.51%
Bronte Law 118 95 23 19.49%
Pauline Del Rosario 1180 950 230 19.49%
Patricie Mackova 1149 926 223 19.41%
Erika Kikuchi 119 96 23 19.33%
Brooke Matthews 1031 832 199 19.30%
Jennifer Chang 218 176 42 19.27%
Yu Jin Shin 1249 1009 240 19.22%
Minori Hashizoe 947 766 181 19.11%
Mami Fukuda 249 202 47 18.88%
Sora Kamiya 901 731 170 18.87%
Su Yeon Jang 192 156 36 18.75%
Shiho Toyonaga 1054 857 197 18.69%
Amelia Lewis 1131 920 211 18.66%
Jiehong Pan 997 811 186 18.66%
Linnea Johansson 511 416 95 18.59%
Hee Won Jung 459 374 85 18.52%
Lee-Anne Pace 206 168 38 18.45%
Kum-Kang Park 500 410 90 18.00%
Ha Ni Kim 889 729 160 18.00%
Nora Sundberg 1258 1033 225 17.89%
Han Sol Ji 102 84 18 17.65%
Jung Min Hong 85 70 15 17.65%
Kristin Coleman 926 765 161 17.39%
Hinano Hoshikawa 1432 1184 248 17.32%
Moeno Tan 734 607 127 17.30%
Yi-Tsen Chou 1361 1127 234 17.19%
Katharina Muehlbauer 656 544 112 17.07%
Meja Ortengren 885 735 150 16.95%
Sakura Yokomine 314 261 53 16.88%
Chia-Wen Tai 1049 872 177 16.87%
Emie Peronnin 925 769 156 16.86%
Nemittra Juntanaket 1413 1179 234 16.56%
Ursula Wikstrom 296 247 49 16.55%
Thalia Martin 777 649 128 16.47%
Mizuki Oide 329 275 54 16.41%
Jae Yoon Lee 946 791 155 16.38%
Agathe Laisne 453 379 74 16.34%
Eriko Tanikawa 1096 917 179 16.33%
Yu Jin Sung 147 123 24 16.33%
Elina Nummenpää 707 593 114 16.12%
Hanane Nagashima 689 578 111 16.11%
Isi Gabsa 381 321 60 15.75%
Rikako Sakashita 1284 1084 200 15.58%
Carley Cox 1306 1107 199 15.24%
Seul Gi Jeong 256 217 39 15.23%
Elia Folch 742 630 112 15.09%
Ayako Kimura 185 158 27 14.59%
Rio Ishii 369 316 53 14.36%
Seung Yeon Lee 223 191 32 14.35%
Jessica Korda 21 18 3 14.29%
Eun Woo Choi 241 207 34 14.11%
Hayley Davis 524 451 73 13.93%
Hsuan-Yu Yao 449 387 62 13.81%
Georgia Hall 29 25 4 13.79%
Soo Jin Lee 931 803 128 13.75%
Luisa Dittrich 1114 961 153 13.73%
Munchin Keh 1098 948 150 13.66%
Moeka Nishihata 828 715 113 13.65%
Dussavi Soopimjit 1360 1175 185 13.60%
Ayame Sakuma 881 764 117 13.28%
Panpan Yan 792 687 105 13.26%
Yoshie Kobayashi 844 734 110 13.03%
Allison Emrey 434 378 56 12.90%
Miriam Ayora 1236 1077 159 12.86%
Miyuki Takeuchi 483 421 62 12.84%
Ruiqing Liu 941 821 120 12.75%
Magdalena Simmermacher 262 229 33 12.60%
Hibiki Kitamura 870 761 109 12.53%
Emma Talley 194 170 24 12.37%
So Hyun Bae 195 171 24 12.31%
Genevieve Ling 1270 1116 154 12.13%
Nozomi Uetake 125 110 15 12.00%
Saho Yamada 1061 935 126 11.88%
Laura Restrepo 773 682 91 11.77%
Hyo Min Jeon 729 644 85 11.66%
Minju Jang 1255 1109 146 11.63%
Yaeeun Hong 350 310 40 11.43%
Hana Wakimoto 335 297 38 11.34%
Ryann O'toole 71 63 8 11.27%
Carmen Alonso 357 317 40 11.20%
Juliana Hung 411 365 46 11.19%
Yi-Lin Liang 788 700 88 11.17%
Diksha Dagar 422 375 47 11.14%
Ji Hyun7 Lee 843 750 93 11.03%
Matilda Jonsson 1330 1186 144 10.83%
Mo Martin 413 369 44 10.65%
Asumi Teruyama 1033 923 110 10.65%
Emma Broze 617 552 65 10.53%
Chihiro Kogure 1356 1214 142 10.47%
Phannarai Meesom-Us 1444 1296 148 10.25%
Caroline Inglis 246 221 25 10.16%
Michaela Finn 890 800 90 10.11%
Roberta Liti 774 697 77 9.95%
Seo Yeon Hong 1060 956 104 9.81%
Ling-Jie Chen 872 788 84 9.63%
Elsa Svensson 1291 1168 123 9.53%
Min-Jou Chen 642 582 60 9.35%
Ji Hyun3 Lee 365 331 34 9.32%
He Yong Choi 366 332 34 9.29%
Gabby Lemieux 761 693 68 8.94%
Hsin-Ning Yeh 1461 1331 130 8.90%
Na Hyun2 Kim 967 882 85 8.79%
Rumi Yoshiba 315 288 27 8.57%
Sakura Kito 860 789 71 8.26%
Sideri Vanova 952 874 78 8.19%
Emma Ambroise 1313 1207 106 8.07%
Marta Sanz Barrio 683 628 55 8.05%
Xiang Sui 499 459 40 8.02%
Rieko Sakashita 1419 1306 113 7.96%
Se Eun Kim 415 382 33 7.95%
Breanne Jones 1296 1193 103 7.95%
Josefine Nyqvist 923 850 73 7.91%
Ya-Chi Chang 1181 1088 93 7.87%
Maaya Suzuki 522 482 40 7.66%
Stephanie Meadow 144 133 11 7.64%
Cheng-Hsuan Shih 476 440 36 7.56%
Ji Hyun Oh 110 102 8 7.27%
Sarah Jane Smith 471 437 34 7.22%
Seoyoung Choi 1319 1224 95 7.20%
Qianhui Lin 1111 1031 80 7.20%
Chie Sakai 764 709 55 7.20%
Georgina Blackman 821 762 59 7.19%
Yukari Nishiyama 419 389 30 7.16%
Haeji Kang 199 185 14 7.04%
Mao Nozawa 177 165 12 6.78%
Ami Hirai 725 677 48 6.62%
Katie Yoo 976 914 62 6.35%
Momoko Uete 982 921 61 6.21%
So Mi Lee 49 46 3 6.12%
Ji Min2 Jung 281 264 17 6.05%
Hyun Jung Bae 1141 1073 68 5.96%
Ga Yul Kang 1125 1058 67 5.96%
Anna Backman 1279 1203 76 5.94%
Katelyn Sisk 582 549 33 5.67%
Annabel Dimmock 389 367 22 5.66%
Gyeol Park 302 285 17 5.63%
Punpaka Phuntumabamrung 1030 973 57 5.53%
Brittany Fan 1332 1259 73 5.48%
Christine Wolf 291 276 15 5.15%
Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh 916 869 47 5.13%
Rie Tsuji 374 355 19 5.08%
Amy Walsh 1045 994 51 4.88%
Annie Park 188 179 9 4.79%
Maria Herraez Galvez 1206 1149 57 4.73%
Leonie Harm 155 148 7 4.52%
Jessica Peng 592 566 26 4.39%
Yi-Ching Wu 854 817 37 4.33%
Amalie Leth-Nissen 864 827 37 4.28%
Kana Mikashima 117 112 5 4.27%
Hsiao-Ling Wu 1012 969 43 4.25%
Ayano Yasuda 519 497 22 4.24%
Yasuko Satoh 883 846 37 4.19%
Shaojing Zhang 1373 1316 57 4.15%
Satsuki Ohshiro 584 561 23 3.94%
Clariss Guce 612 588 24 3.92%
Jiwon Han 856 823 33 3.86%
So Hye Park 557 536 21 3.77%
Maria Fassi 108 104 4 3.70%
Stacy Bregman 556 537 19 3.42%
Min Byeol Kim 715 691 24 3.36%
Yuai Ji 862 834 28 3.25%
Chih-Yun Wu 1486 1440 46 3.10%
Rachel Rohanna 488 473 15 3.07%
Yi-Ting Lai 706 686 20 2.83%
Yuri Fudoh 697 678 19 2.73%
Elena Moosmann 553 538 15 2.71%
Jiwon Jeon 571 556 15 2.63%
Hannah Burke 457 445 12 2.63%
Muni He 248 242 6 2.42%
Natalia Escuriola 1307 1276 31 2.37%
Paige Stubbs 1464 1430 34 2.32%
Li Lu 949 929 20 2.11%
Yeon Ju Jung 299 293 6 2.01%
Joori Jeong 505 495 10 1.98%
Xinyu Cao 1113 1091 22 1.98%
Michelle Thomson 425 417 8 1.88%
Alana Uriell 342 337 5 1.46%
Agata Vahalova 1168 1151 17 1.46%
Agathe Sauzon 418 412 6 1.44%
Emilie Alonso 911 900 11 1.21%
Wichanee Meechai 120 119 1 0.83%
Ruixin Liu 245 243 2 0.82%
Trichat Cheenglab 803 798 5 0.62%
Min Qin 912 907 5 0.55%
Hitomi Sawai 1357 1350 7 0.52%
Kim Metraux 399 397 2 0.50%
Nanthikarn Raksachat 1055 1051 4 0.38%
Laura Gomez Ruiz 661 660 1 0.15%
Ridhima Dilawari 1241 1240 1 0.08%
A Lim Kim 47 47 0 0.00%
Bailey Tardy 442 442 0 0.00%
Chloe Williams 362 362 0 0.00%
Hyo-Joo Kim 9 9 0 0.00%
Lindsey Mccurdy 978 978 0 0.00%
Olafia Kristinsdottir 1269 1271 -2 -0.16%
Yu-Shan Tai 1122 1126 -4 -0.36%
Zhimeng Zhao 487 489 -2 -0.41%
Bo Mi Kwak 217 218 -1 -0.46%
Ting-Hsuan Huang 597 600 -3 -0.50%
Maho Hayakawa 1385 1392 -7 -0.51%
Manlixiang Yang 977 982 -5 -0.51%
Jessica Welch 1020 1029 -9 -0.88%
Yeun Jung Seo 201 203 -2 -1.00%
Emi Sato 838 848 -10 -1.19%
Kaori Yamamoto 802 812 -10 -1.25%
Kajsa Arwefjall 747 757 -10 -1.34%
Momoko Ueda 70 71 -1 -1.43%
Regina Plasencia 818 830 -12 -1.47%
Albane Valenzuela 127 129 -2 -1.57%
Narin An 61 62 -1 -1.64%
Emma Falcher 1021 1038 -17 -1.67%
Do Hee Han 1202 1226 -24 -2.00%
Haylee Harford 424 433 -9 -2.12%
Sujin Park 1223 1250 -27 -2.21%
Tai-Ling Lee 1170 1197 -27 -2.31%
Ayaka Morioka 775 793 -18 -2.32%
Yuna Nishimura 43 44 -1 -2.33%
Laura Wearn 512 524 -12 -2.34%
Jane Turner 1015 1039 -24 -2.36%
Jaclyn Lee 951 975 -24 -2.52%
Ting-Yu Chang 1167 1198 -31 -2.66%
Chie Arimura 261 268 -7 -2.68%
Da Won Kweon 765 786 -21 -2.75%
Olivia Mehaffey 621 639 -18 -2.90%
Rachael Taylor 776 799 -23 -2.96%
Riko Inoue 635 654 -19 -2.99%
Joo Mi Lee 282 291 -9 -3.19%
Yue Ren 580 599 -19 -3.28%
Ayano Nitta 629 650 -21 -3.34%
Megumi Kido 387 400 -13 -3.36%
Hsin-Chun Liao 849 878 -29 -3.42%
Megumi Shimokawa 696 720 -24 -3.45%
Hikari Fujita 539 558 -19 -3.53%
Sebeen Jung 452 468 -16 -3.54%
Ju Yeon In 332 344 -12 -3.61%
Patricia Sanz Barrio 1079 1122 -43 -3.99%
Brynn Walker 974 1013 -39 -4.00%
Jingwen Zhang 811 844 -33 -4.07%
Risa Murata 538 560 -22 -4.09%
Nanon Srisawang 1300 1354 -54 -4.15%
Anne Yu 1185 1236 -51 -4.30%
Dongmei Li 639 667 -28 -4.38%
Piti Martinez Bernal 1027 1074 -47 -4.58%
Momoka Miyake 1106 1159 -53 -4.79%
Katja Pogacar 801 841 -40 -4.99%
Edit Hertzman 1157 1216 -59 -5.10%
Hikaru Yoshimoto 322 339 -17 -5.28%
Hye Lim Jo 284 299 -15 -5.28%
Cecilie Finne-Ipsen 1188 1251 -63 -5.30%
Jenny Haglund 601 633 -32 -5.32%
Nobuhle Dlamini 481 507 -26 -5.41%
Holly Clyburn 1053 1110 -57 -5.41%
Louise Duncan 309 326 -17 -5.50%
Seung-Hee Yu 537 569 -32 -5.96%
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 50 53 -3 -6.00%
Allie White 663 703 -40 -6.03%
Choi Robyn 443 470 -27 -6.09%
Mina Harigae 48 51 -3 -6.25%
Ornnicha Konsunthea 781 831 -50 -6.40%
Rino Kotake 1066 1135 -69 -6.47%
Isabella Deilert 627 668 -41 -6.54%
Gahee Kim 1076 1150 -74 -6.88%
Lindy Duncan 254 272 -18 -7.09%
Zih-Yun Ting 1104 1185 -81 -7.34%
Ye Sung Jun 149 160 -11 -7.38%
Seira Oki 336 361 -25 -7.44%
Camille Chevalier 588 632 -44 -7.48%
Tereza Kozeluhova 1052 1133 -81 -7.70%
Seri Yuasa 961 1035 -74 -7.70%
Dan Li 1087 1172 -85 -7.82%
Min Kyung Choi 230 248 -18 -7.83%
Celine Brovold Sanne 1081 1166 -85 -7.86%
Pei-Ying Tsai 175 189 -14 -8.00%
Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 819 885 -66 -8.06%
Mika Takushima 914 988 -74 -8.10%
Hye Jin2 Choe 722 781 -59 -8.17%
Yukiko Nishiki 668 723 -55 -8.23%
Aunchisa Utama 1025 1111 -86 -8.39%
Ye Nah Hwang 427 463 -36 -8.43%
Stephanie Na 1036 1125 -89 -8.59%
Fumie Jo 498 542 -44 -8.84%
Tian Lv 852 928 -76 -8.92%
Pasqualle Coffa 648 706 -58 -8.95%
Kanako Ishida 915 998 -83 -9.07%
Jae Hee Kim 197 215 -18 -9.14%
Hana Lee 228 249 -21 -9.21%
Yu-Sang Hou 486 531 -45 -9.26%
Kelly Tan 204 223 -19 -9.31%
Binny Lee 1146 1253 -107 -9.34%
Bo Kyeom Park 287 314 -27 -9.41%
Gerina Piller 191 209 -18 -9.42%
Mireia Prat 596 653 -57 -9.56%
Linda Wessberg 433 475 -42 -9.70%
Rie Iwahashi 469 517 -48 -10.23%
Elinor Haag 1064 1173 -109 -10.24%
Miyu Shinkai 367 405 -38 -10.35%
I-Wen Chen 871 962 -91 -10.45%
Felicity Johnson 354 391 -37 -10.45%
Emma Cabrera Bello 992 1096 -104 -10.48%
Minyoung2 Lee 104 115 -11 -10.58%
Teresa Lu 178 197 -19 -10.67%
Ju-Eun Lee 791 876 -85 -10.75%
Kaitlin Milligan 891 987 -96 -10.77%
Lynn Chiu 724 805 -81 -11.19%
Hina Arakaki 268 298 -30 -11.19%
Fei-Chien Yang 704 783 -79 -11.22%
Hinako Yamauchi 435 484 -49 -11.26%
Sakura Koiwai 62 69 -7 -11.29%
Hinano Muguruma 780 870 -90 -11.54%
Nanoko Hayashi 227 254 -27 -11.89%
Samantha Wagner 496 555 -59 -11.90%
Hiromi Kamata 1333 1492 -159 -11.93%
Pin-Hsi Chen 1299 1457 -158 -12.16%
Karen Chung 526 590 -64 -12.17%
Linnea Strom 212 238 -26 -12.26%
Karin Hanada 1000 1123 -123 -12.30%
Maria Vittoria Corbi 1346 1514 -168 -12.48%
Breanna Gill 745 838 -93 -12.48%
Rebecca Gyllner 1337 1504 -167 -12.49%
Filippa Sundquist 1329 1497 -168 -12.64%
Vilde Marie Nystrom 1328 1496 -168 -12.65%
Lina Boqvist 470 530 -60 -12.77%
Ruoxi Zhang 1304 1471 -167 -12.81%
P.K. Kongkraphan 595 672 -77 -12.94%
Hiroko Fukushima 1350 1525 -175 -12.96%
Carlota Ciganda 46 52 -6 -13.04%
Janet Mao 1380 1560 -180 -13.04%
Laetitia Beck 658 744 -86 -13.07%
Liqing Chen 1367 1546 -179 -13.09%
Hye Rim Yun 1074 1215 -141 -13.13%
Mookharin Ladgratok 1043 1180 -137 -13.14%
Lien Willems 1340 1518 -178 -13.28%
Kylie Walker 271 307 -36 -13.28%
Diane Baillieux 1339 1517 -178 -13.29%
Sarah Kemp 165 187 -22 -13.33%
Jiabao Song 1349 1530 -181 -13.42%
Hye Jin Lee 1366 1550 -184 -13.47%
Qi Tian 1017 1154 -137 -13.47%
Dam I Kim 1365 1549 -184 -13.48%
Hinako Shibuno 37 42 -5 -13.51%
Kurumi Ohtsu 1341 1524 -183 -13.65%
Hikari Kuroda 1354 1540 -186 -13.74%
Hee Ji Kim 138 157 -19 -13.77%
Na Yeon Choi 341 388 -47 -13.78%
Ai Yasui 1353 1541 -188 -13.90%
Hye Jin3 Kim 1321 1505 -184 -13.93%
Juanjuan Tao 1285 1464 -179 -13.93%
Hyeon Jeong Seong  1320 1506 -186 -14.09%
Rachel Rossel 1390 1586 -196 -14.10%
Louise Stahle 888 1014 -126 -14.19%
Asuka Moto 1298 1483 -185 -14.25%
Karolina Vlckova 1343 1535 -192 -14.30%
Veronica Chen 1389 1589 -200 -14.40%
Yukiko Sakanoshita 1297 1484 -187 -14.42%
Pajaree Anannarukarn 76 87 -11 -14.47%
Seo Ha Park 1305 1494 -189 -14.48%
Hsuan-Ping Chang 633 725 -92 -14.53%
Kaho Kumagai 1118 1281 -163 -14.58%
Huai-Chien Hsu 965 1106 -141 -14.61%
Fernanda Lira 560 642 -82 -14.64%
Yu Zhang 1267 1453 -186 -14.68%
Ha Rang Lee 605 694 -89 -14.71%
Shiao-Yun Liu 1226 1407 -181 -14.76%
Elice Fredriksson 1295 1487 -192 -14.83%
Chengjun He 1266 1454 -188 -14.85%
Rachel Heck 626 719 -93 -14.86%
Mizuki Kimura 1371 1575 -204 -14.88%
Li-Ning Wang 591 679 -88 -14.89%
Heather Macrae 829 953 -124 -14.96%
Su Min Lee 1323 1521 -198 -14.97%
Robyn Doig 1376 1584 -208 -15.12%
Ayaka Watanabe 132 152 -20 -15.15%
Jiyue Wu 1262 1456 -194 -15.37%
Minami Kiyomoto 806 931 -125 -15.51%
Tzu-Yi Chang 970 1121 -151 -15.57%
Ji Eun Park 1336 1544 -208 -15.57%
Altmann Luiza 1011 1170 -159 -15.73%
Se Hee Hong 1302 1507 -205 -15.75%
Baohua Mo 1250 1447 -197 -15.76%
Yiyuan Liu 1358 1573 -215 -15.83%
Sae Yamamura 1312 1520 -208 -15.85%
Danting Cai 1248 1446 -198 -15.87%
Ji Yeon Jang 894 1036 -142 -15.88%
Hsiao-Han Huang 1252 1451 -199 -15.89%
Jieni Li 1364 1581 -217 -15.91%
Chan Hee Lim 1288 1495 -207 -16.07%
Hyeon Ji4 Kim 1272 1478 -206 -16.19%
Ya-Pin Yang 1177 1368 -191 -16.23%
Lucie Malchirand 392 456 -64 -16.33%
Seong Ah Park 1271 1479 -208 -16.37%
Hsin-En Tsai 853 993 -140 -16.41%
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 1014 1181 -167 -16.47%
Ji Been Pak 1344 1567 -223 -16.59%
Federica Piovano 1278 1491 -213 -16.67%
Maria Hernandez 417 487 -70 -16.79%
Sophie Han 1214 1418 -204 -16.80%
Yuka Yasuda 220 257 -37 -16.82%
Aoi Ohnishi 409 478 -69 -16.87%
Sandra Nordaas 1283 1501 -218 -16.99%
Mayumi Chinzei 1362 1595 -233 -17.11%
Kendra Dalton 741 868 -127 -17.14%
Sakurako Miake 1135 1330 -195 -17.18%
Julie Aime 698 818 -120 -17.19%
Hwayeong Yun 465 545 -80 -17.20%
Claudia Wong 1220 1431 -211 -17.30%
Ruqing Guan 1334 1565 -231 -17.32%
Fang Yang 813 954 -141 -17.34%
Lovisa Gunnar 1257 1477 -220 -17.50%
Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen 1239 1458 -219 -17.68%
Beatrice Wallin 840 989 -149 -17.74%
Caizhu Guo 929 1097 -168 -18.08%
Wei-Ling Hsu 94 111 -17 -18.09%
Yiyi Liu 566 669 -103 -18.20%
Becky Morgan 339 401 -62 -18.29%
Marta Martin 717 849 -132 -18.41%
Sijia Lai 1335 1582 -247 -18.50%
Ayaka Matsumori 475 564 -89 -18.74%
Louise Markvardsen 1242 1475 -233 -18.76%
Ploychompoo Wirairungrueng 1051 1249 -198 -18.84%
Silje Torvund Ohma 1228 1461 -233 -18.97%
Sayaka Takahashi 79 94 -15 -18.99%
Seri Masuda 1204 1433 -229 -19.02%
Bo Eun An 1315 1566 -251 -19.09%
Chaerim Moon 1282 1527 -245 -19.11%
Go Woon Kim 1281 1526 -245 -19.13%
Yuko Fukuda 690 822 -132 -19.13%
Lizzie Prior 1322 1576 -254 -19.21%
Gigi Stoll 607 724 -117 -19.28%
Su Jin3 Lee 356 425 -69 -19.38%
Lydia Hall 232 277 -45 -19.40%
Annika Clark 1309 1564 -255 -19.48%
Olivia Jackson 1303 1557 -254 -19.49%
Ana Ruiz Laphond 1326 1585 -259 -19.53%
Ririna Staiano 516 617 -101 -19.57%
Julia Kurata 790 947 -157 -19.87%
Chorphaka Jaengkit 1059 1273 -214 -20.21%
Priscilla Schmid 851 1025 -174 -20.45%
Taejung Kim 1222 1472 -250 -20.46%
Sayaka Tsuchida 1004 1210 -206 -20.52%
Vicky Hurst 699 843 -144 -20.60%
Ting-Yu Liu 1289 1556 -267 -20.71%
Kerttu Hiltunen 1208 1460 -252 -20.86%
Daniela Holmqvist 286 346 -60 -20.98%
Miyu Takagi 1225 1482 -257 -20.98%
Min A Yoon 673 815 -142 -21.10%
Keiko Yamamoto 558 676 -118 -21.15%
Su Yeon2 Lee 1007 1220 -213 -21.15%
Justine Fournand 1216 1476 -260 -21.38%
Anika Varma 1058 1285 -227 -21.46%
Min Jeong Hwang 1187 1442 -255 -21.48%
Hikaru Daigo 1175 1428 -253 -21.53%
Chia Yen Wu 236 287 -51 -21.61%
Karoline Lund 462 562 -100 -21.65%
Hana Ryskova 1264 1538 -274 -21.68%
Farah O'keefe 1192 1452 -260 -21.81%
Hiromu Ono 352 429 -77 -21.88%
Katrina Gillum 1174 1432 -258 -21.98%
Da Hyun Yoon 1224 1493 -269 -21.98%
Tiffany Chan 300 366 -66 -22.00%
Pei-Lin Yu 1292 1577 -285 -22.06%
Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso 477 583 -106 -22.22%
Na Eun Keum 936 1144 -208 -22.22%
Sophie Lamb 1237 1512 -275 -22.23%
Go Un Yu 827 1011 -184 -22.25%
Bo Mi Park 795 972 -177 -22.26%
Jung Woo Lee 576 705 -129 -22.40%
Molly Lawrence 1150 1408 -258 -22.43%
Jenny Shin 80 98 -18 -22.50%
Saki Takeo 523 641 -118 -22.56%
Mi Jin Shin 1196 1468 -272 -22.74%
Stella Kim 987 1212 -225 -22.80%
Miyu Araki 1301 1599 -298 -22.91%
Airi Kameda 939 1155 -216 -23.00%
Bit Na Han 1142 1405 -263 -23.03%
Michelle Piyapattra 945 1163 -218 -23.07%
Justine Dreher 1013 1247 -234 -23.10%
Seoyoon Lee 1152 1419 -267 -23.18%
Aoi Higashi 1244 1533 -289 -23.23%
Jenny Kim 1201 1481 -280 -23.31%
Rose Zhang 283 349 -66 -23.32%
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 757 934 -177 -23.38%
Yoon Na Heo 1286 1588 -302 -23.48%
Erica Huang  676 835 -159 -23.52%
Nicole Autrique 1160 1435 -275 -23.71%
Pei-Wen Huang 984 1219 -235 -23.88%
Carolin Kauffmann 924 1146 -222 -24.03%
Tandi Mccallum 1199 1488 -289 -24.10%
Samantha Giles 1211 1503 -292 -24.11%
Asako Fujimoto 353 439 -86 -24.36%
Moa Andersson 1018 1267 -249 -24.46%
Hsuan Chen 623 776 -153 -24.56%
Michelle Wie West 594 740 -146 -24.58%
Caroline Sturdza 1261 1571 -310 -24.58%
Dana Finkelstein 219 273 -54 -24.66%
Airi Saitoh 962 1200 -238 -24.74%
Gi Ppuem Lee 307 383 -76 -24.76%
Nozomi Inoue 990 1238 -248 -25.05%
Haruka Mizuki 1238 1552 -314 -25.36%
Csicsi Rozsa 1253 1572 -319 -25.46%
Minami Hiruta 326 409 -83 -25.46%
Marika Komiya 966 1213 -247 -25.57%
Bo Min Shin 1068 1343 -275 -25.75%
Lakareber Abe 953 1199 -246 -25.81%
Marta Llorca 1247 1570 -323 -25.90%
Anouk Casty 1047 1319 -272 -25.98%
Tomoko Yokoyama 975 1230 -255 -26.15%
Anne Van Dam 202 255 -53 -26.24%
Chae Yu Oh 1172 1480 -308 -26.28%
Lori Beth Adams 753 952 -199 -26.43%
Catriona Matthew 501 634 -133 -26.55%
Bingyu Shi 1231 1558 -327 -26.56%
Mamika Shinchi 920 1165 -245 -26.63%
Olivia Cowan 137 174 -37 -27.01%
Ai-Chen Kuo 816 1037 -221 -27.08%
Annie Kim 985 1252 -267 -27.11%
Lindsey Weaver-Wright 114 145 -31 -27.19%
Sian Evans 989 1258 -269 -27.20%
Leslie Cloots 950 1211 -261 -27.47%
Jiyu Jung 664 847 -183 -27.56%
Ah Reum Park 1212 1547 -335 -27.64%
Chih-Min Chen 760 971 -211 -27.76%
Mitsuki Kobayashi 835 1068 -233 -27.90%
Alivia Reynolds 1195 1529 -334 -27.95%
Jackie Chulya 959 1229 -270 -28.15%
Lois Lau 1101 1411 -310 -28.16%
Klara Sionkova 1112 1426 -314 -28.24%
Ji Yai Shin 53 68 -15 -28.30%
Yanhong Pan 397 510 -113 -28.46%
Riria Arashiro 1193 1534 -341 -28.58%
Seo Woo Lee 1003 1290 -287 -28.61%
Huang Ying 1120 1441 -321 -28.66%
Malene Krolboll Hansen 825 1062 -237 -28.73%
Maria Palacios Siegenthaler 1121 1444 -323 -28.81%
Niina Liias 814 1049 -235 -28.87%
Kotono Kozuma 772 995 -223 -28.89%
Janie Jackson 360 464 -104 -28.89%
Kaitlyn Papp 346 446 -100 -28.90%
Mikiko Nishi 1176 1516 -340 -28.91%
Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir 615 794 -179 -29.11%
Youngin Chun 721 932 -211 -29.26%
Ga Eun Song 82 106 -24 -29.27%
Lejan Lewthwaite 638 825 -187 -29.31%
Stephanie Kyriacou 75 97 -22 -29.33%
Hyun Kyung Park 51 66 -15 -29.41%
Ayaka Tezuka 778 1007 -229 -29.43%
Shasta Averyhardt 1102 1427 -325 -29.49%
Franziska Friedrich 752 974 -222 -29.52%
Suzuna Yokoyama 1001 1297 -296 -29.57%
Janya Morrakotpan 1230 1594 -364 -29.59%
Mia Sandtorv Lussand 922 1195 -273 -29.61%
Rirua Furukawa 969 1257 -288 -29.72%
Kaori Toki 1002 1300 -298 -29.74%
Ariane Klotz 877 1138 -261 -29.76%
U Ree Jun 235 305 -70 -29.79%
Saori Iijima 839 1089 -250 -29.80%
Elena Colombo 995 1292 -297 -29.85%
Krista Bakker 401 521 -120 -29.93%
Louise Ridderstrom 547 711 -164 -29.98%
Aya Ezawa 1032 1342 -310 -30.04%
Charlotte De Corte 874 1137 -263 -30.09%
Mayu Hosaka 544 708 -164 -30.15%
Jeong Hyun Lee 710 925 -215 -30.28%
Charlotte Back 875 1140 -265 -30.29%
Chiaki Ishiyama 779 1015 -236 -30.30%
Akane Saeki 691 901 -210 -30.39%
Trish Johnson 900 1174 -274 -30.44%
Leonor Bessa 1090 1422 -332 -30.46%
Yuna Kawabata 1178 1537 -359 -30.48%
Shina Kanazawa 157 205 -48 -30.57%
Kim Kaufman 610 797 -187 -30.66%
Shin Sil Bang 478 625 -147 -30.75%
Leticia Ras-Anderica 733 960 -227 -30.97%
Katharine Patrick 973 1275 -302 -31.04%
Ho Jung Yang 667 875 -208 -31.18%
Asuka Ishikawa 240 315 -75 -31.25%
Katherine Perry-Hamski 406 533 -127 -31.28%
Ji Won2 Shin 678 891 -213 -31.42%
Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke 754 991 -237 -31.43%
Karin Takeyama 384 505 -121 -31.51%
Linda Lundqvist 1050 1381 -331 -31.52%
Yun Jie Zhang 520 684 -164 -31.54%
Yumeno Masada 1163 1531 -368 -31.64%
Miki Sakai 205 270 -65 -31.71%
Yumiko Yoshida 517 681 -164 -31.72%
Yuko Saitoh 1148 1515 -367 -31.97%
Kyuwon Uhm 810 1070 -260 -32.10%
Annabell Fuller 847 1120 -273 -32.23%
Tze-Han Lin 1166 1542 -376 -32.25%
Pavarisa Yoktuan 312 413 -101 -32.37%
Ji Su Kim 222 294 -72 -32.43%
Natalie Gulbis 1034 1370 -336 -32.50%
Rachael Goodall 489 648 -159 -32.52%
Liz Nagel 444 589 -145 -32.66%
Hanna Chen 541 718 -177 -32.72%
Astrid Vayson De Pradenne 650 863 -213 -32.77%
Ga Yeon Kong 1038 1380 -342 -32.95%
Kagetsu Tsuruse 1088 1449 -361 -33.18%
Jeongeun Lee5 135 180 -45 -33.33%
So Yul Kang 1029 1372 -343 -33.33%
Natasha Fear 1028 1371 -343 -33.37%
Caitlyn Macnab 1008 1345 -337 -33.43%
Lily Humphreys 364 486 -122 -33.52%
Yuli Shi 565 755 -190 -33.63%
Yan Wang 1143 1528 -385 -33.68%
Rebecca Lee-Bentham 1037 1388 -351 -33.85%
Sophie Hausmann 375 502 -127 -33.87%
Si On Lee 1161 1555 -394 -33.94%
Eun Soo Jang 373 500 -127 -34.05%
Yezhou Lin 1117 1500 -383 -34.29%
Isabelle Boineau 815 1095 -280 -34.36%
Shan-Wei Lin 550 739 -189 -34.36%
Wenny Chang 461 620 -159 -34.49%
Vivian Hou 479 647 -168 -35.07%
Soo Jin Ji 514 696 -182 -35.41%
Brittany Marchand 762 1032 -270 -35.43%
Cindy Lacrosse 845 1145 -300 -35.50%
Juyoung5 Park 964 1307 -343 -35.58%
Asuka Minayoshi 1085 1473 -388 -35.76%
Karah Sanford 1041 1414 -373 -35.83%
Amanda Sambach 1132 1539 -407 -35.95%
Ji Eun Baik 1169 1590 -421 -36.01%
Woo Jeong Kim 208 283 -75 -36.06%
Maiken Bing Paulsen 482 656 -174 -36.10%
Han-Hsuan Yu 1138 1551 -413 -36.29%
Maha Haddioui 426 581 -155 -36.38%
Kyeong Bae 593 809 -216 -36.42%
Gurleen Kaur 913 1246 -333 -36.47%
Shiho Oyama 189 258 -69 -36.51%
Su Bin An 665 908 -243 -36.54%
Romy Meekers 1026 1401 -375 -36.55%
Amy Yang 60 82 -22 -36.67%
Junyuan Zhang  1103 1508 -405 -36.72%
Yu-Ju Chen 394 539 -145 -36.80%
Chia-Pei Lee 682 933 -251 -36.80%
Ji Hee Lee 266 364 -98 -36.84%
Seung Hui Ro 171 234 -63 -36.84%
Weiwei Zhang 317 434 -117 -36.91%
Jee Hyun Ahn 184 252 -68 -36.96%
Alessia Nobilio 744 1019 -275 -36.96%
Mi Jeong Jeon 113 155 -42 -37.17%
Yuri Jane Onishi 972 1334 -362 -37.24%
Astha Madan 1137 1561 -424 -37.29%
Shu-Lin Lin 1124 1545 -421 -37.46%
Cho Yeon Kim 769 1059 -290 -37.71%
Shiho Kawasaki 1155 1591 -436 -37.75%
Gengshan Li 905 1248 -343 -37.90%
Haruka Kudo 340 469 -129 -37.94%
Alexandra Kaui 1126 1554 -428 -38.01%
Erika Hara 92 127 -35 -38.04%
Lauren Walsh 644 889 -245 -38.04%
Yumi Sasahara 1153 1592 -439 -38.07%
Kim Da Eun 654 905 -251 -38.38%
Dottie Ardina 247 342 -95 -38.46%
Andrea Wong 1082 1499 -417 -38.54%
Gyeong Rim Baek 637 883 -246 -38.62%
Nicole Sakamoto 1151 1597 -446 -38.75%
Samantha Troyanovich 1123 1559 -436 -38.82%
Eimi Koga 451 627 -176 -39.02%
Emilia Tukiainen 555 772 -217 -39.10%
Chommapat Pongthanarak 935 1302 -367 -39.25%
Yoko Ishikawa 957 1333 -376 -39.29%
Ritsuko Ryu 142 198 -56 -39.44%
Marine Griffaut 799 1115 -316 -39.55%
Min-G Kim 493 688 -195 -39.55%
Na-Ri Lee 276 386 -110 -39.86%
Jiaxin Yang 873 1221 -348 -39.86%
Kaori Makitani 850 1190 -340 -40.00%
Yue Zhang 494 692 -198 -40.08%
Sangkaro Pimpadsorn 1139 1598 -459 -40.30%
August Kim 831 1167 -336 -40.43%
Anna Kono 751 1055 -304 -40.48%
Lin Meng 884 1243 -359 -40.61%
Mio Kotaki 347 488 -141 -40.63%
Hye Ji Lee 1100 1548 -448 -40.73%
Budsabakorn Sukapan 416 586 -170 -40.87%
Yeon Jung Son 586 826 -240 -40.96%
Sierra Sims 1108 1562 -454 -40.97%
Esther Henseleit 97 137 -40 -41.24%
Jung Min Lee 99 140 -41 -41.41%
Minami Oshiro 988 1399 -411 -41.60%
Lala Anai 162 230 -68 -41.98%
Song Yi Ahn 166 236 -70 -42.17%
Cloe Frankish 450 640 -190 -42.22%
Risa Ogusu 631 899 -268 -42.47%
Young Min Chi 386 550 -164 -42.49%
Yumi Matsubara 1107 1578 -471 -42.55%
Ssu-Chia Cheng 303 432 -129 -42.57%
Sydnee Michaels 602 859 -257 -42.69%
Miranda Wang 551 787 -236 -42.83%
Line Toft Hansen 903 1291 -388 -42.97%
Saki Nagamine 211 302 -91 -43.13%
Soo Bin Kim 980 1403 -423 -43.16%
Princess Mary Superal 910 1303 -393 -43.19%
Akane Yoshino 1046 1498 -452 -43.21%
Yifan Ji 1105 1583 -478 -43.26%
Nannette Hill 1062 1522 -460 -43.31%
Ji Won Kang 666 958 -292 -43.84%
Gyeong Eun Oh 879 1265 -386 -43.91%
Lauren Stephenson 91 131 -40 -43.96%
Prima Thammaraks 448 645 -197 -43.97%
Sehee Lee 330 477 -147 -44.55%
Soo Bin Jung 515 746 -231 -44.85%
Meng Chu Chen 859 1245 -386 -44.94%
Wannasiri Sirisampant 919 1332 -413 -44.94%
Yuki Ichinose 507 736 -229 -45.17%
Angel Yin 95 138 -43 -45.26%
Harukyo Nomura 402 584 -182 -45.27%
Yui Kawamoto 159 231 -72 -45.28%
Nuria Iturrioz 234 340 -106 -45.30%
Rui Aratake 686 997 -311 -45.34%
Danielle Kang 11 16 -5 -45.45%
Fatima Fernandez Cano 288 419 -131 -45.49%
Maddie Mccrary 731 1064 -333 -45.55%
Kim Ah Ro Mi 719 1048 -329 -45.76%
Simin Feng 437 638 -201 -46.00%
Frida Gustafsson Spaang 908 1329 -421 -46.37%
Hexi Yuan 659 965 -306 -46.43%
Gabrielle Shipley 944 1384 -440 -46.61%
Savannah Vilaubi 506 742 -236 -46.64%
Jiayun Li 834 1223 -389 -46.64%
Chae Lin Yang 503 738 -235 -46.72%
Laura Davies 400 587 -187 -46.75%
Taylor Totland 893 1312 -419 -46.92%
Ayako Uehara 305 449 -144 -47.21%
Filippa Moerk 787 1161 -374 -47.52%
Yoko Maeda 485 717 -232 -47.84%
Emma Nilsson 589 871 -282 -47.88%
Ching Huang 616 911 -295 -47.89%
Jean Reynolds 1019 1510 -491 -48.18%
Junko Omote 711 1057 -346 -48.66%
Maria Shinohara 380 565 -185 -48.68%
Emilia Migliaccio 723 1076 -353 -48.82%
Hyejung Lee 630 938 -308 -48.89%
Rei Matsuda 441 659 -218 -49.43%
Stefania Avanzo 1056 1580 -524 -49.62%
Nayeon Eum 575 861 -286 -49.74%
Florentyna Parker 456 683 -227 -49.78%
Sarah White 674 1010 -336 -49.85%
Momo Yoshikawa 334 501 -167 -50.00%
Momoko Osato 98 147 -49 -50.00%
Maia Schechter 993 1490 -497 -50.05%
Sanna Nuutinen 187 281 -94 -50.27%
Gabriele Macdonald 410 619 -209 -50.98%
Seo Jin Park 325 491 -166 -51.08%
Brittany Lang 200 303 -103 -51.50%
Ree An Kim 221 335 -114 -51.58%
Hae Rym Kim 164 250 -86 -52.44%
Ju Young Pak 122 186 -64 -52.46%
Karoline Stormo 863 1317 -454 -52.61%
Beth Wu 423 646 -223 -52.72%
Tsugumi Miyasaki 688 1052 -364 -52.91%
Cih-Hui Chen 954 1459 -505 -52.94%
Taoli Yang 812 1242 -430 -52.96%
Aditi Ashok 126 193 -67 -53.17%
Mayu Hirota 440 674 -234 -53.18%
Se Lin Hyun 148 227 -79 -53.38%
Anna Redding 680 1046 -366 -53.82%
Caroline Masson 52 80 -28 -53.85%
Alena Sharp 213 328 -115 -53.99%
Erina Hara 579 894 -315 -54.40%
Misuzu Narita 385 595 -210 -54.55%
Sierra Brooks 408 631 -223 -54.66%
Manon Gidali 569 881 -312 -54.83%
Keun Yeong An 948 1469 -521 -54.96%
Eun Song Choi 545 845 -300 -55.05%
Brittany Altomare 65 101 -36 -55.38%
Cindy Ha 986 1536 -550 -55.78%
Hye Yun2 Kim 740 1153 -413 -55.81%
Inci Mehmet 930 1450 -520 -55.91%
Sarina Schmidt 675 1053 -378 -56.00%
Himawari Ogura 805 1256 -451 -56.02%
Anaelle Carnet 804 1255 -451 -56.09%
Emilie Paltrinieri 909 1421 -512 -56.33%
Thanutra Boonraksasat 1024 1601 -577 -56.35%
Rae Hyeon Ku 398 623 -225 -56.53%
Ana Belac 273 428 -155 -56.78%
Ayaka Furue 14 22 -8 -57.14%
Bo Ah Kim 224 352 -128 -57.14%
Babe Liu 376 592 -216 -57.45%
Marissa Steen 226 356 -130 -57.52%
Casey Danielson 321 506 -185 -57.63%
Cho Hui Kim 662 1044 -382 -57.70%
Asuka Kashiwabara 190 300 -110 -57.89%
Hae Ran Ryu 31 49 -18 -58.06%
Siyan Chen 899 1423 -524 -58.29%
Rieru Shibusawa 561 888 -327 -58.29%
Yupaporn Kawinpakorn 796 1261 -465 -58.42%
Matilda Castren 58 92 -34 -58.62%
Ilhee Lee 886 1406 -520 -58.69%
Chae Yoon Park 180 286 -106 -58.89%
Ally Ewing 22 35 -13 -59.09%
Younkyo Kim 490 780 -290 -59.18%
Yuna Takagi 277 441 -164 -59.21%
Jasmine Suwannapura 103 164 -61 -59.22%
Maria Parra 567 903 -336 -59.26%
Tvesa Malik 292 466 -174 -59.59%
Eun Bin Lim 480 767 -287 -59.79%
Nana Yamashiro 295 472 -177 -60.00%
Su Bin Park 320 513 -193 -60.31%
Ho-Yu An 368 591 -223 -60.60%
Hikari Kawamitsu 466 749 -283 -60.73%
Jackie Stoelting 562 904 -342 -60.85%
Hyun Ju Yoo 767 1235 -468 -61.02%
Demi Runas 530 855 -325 -61.32%
Naruha Miyata 260 420 -160 -61.54%
Alison Muirhead 535 865 -330 -61.68%
Misae Yanagisawa 981 1587 -606 -61.77%
Silvia Banon 789 1278 -489 -61.98%
Eunjung Ji 798 1293 -495 -62.03%
Song Yeon Kim 431 699 -268 -62.18%
Rena Ishikawa 313 508 -195 -62.30%
Szu-Han Chen 573 930 -357 -62.30%
Titiya Plucksataporn 983 1596 -613 -62.36%
Hyunji Ryu 559 910 -351 -62.79%
Parinda Phokan 730 1189 -459 -62.88%
Mayu Hattori 439 716 -277 -63.10%
Perrine Delacour 109 178 -69 -63.30%
Kanyalak Preedasuttijit 958 1568 -610 -63.67%
Celine Herbin 243 398 -155 -63.79%
Ayame Morii 622 1020 -398 -63.99%
Miyu Yamato 748 1227 -479 -64.04%
Kokone Yoshimoto 371 609 -238 -64.15%
Robynn Ree 310 509 -199 -64.19%
Maria Beautell 917 1509 -592 -64.56%
Megumi Takahashi 876 1443 -567 -64.73%
Tsubasa Kajitani 533 880 -347 -65.10%
Pernilla Lindberg 172 284 -112 -65.12%
Ai Suzuki 66 109 -43 -65.15%
Paula Creamer 492 814 -322 -65.45%
Doey Choi 794 1318 -524 -65.99%
Lee Lopez 540 897 -357 -66.11%
Karen Tsuruoka 231 384 -153 -66.23%
Hayuno Tateura 865 1439 -574 -66.36%
Nasa Hataoka 6 10 -4 -66.67%
Eui Kyung Shin 652 1092 -440 -67.48%
Beatriz Recari 768 1287 -519 -67.58%
Alice Hewson 124 208 -84 -67.74%
Supamas Sangchan 720 1208 -488 -67.78%
Da Yeon Lee 59 99 -40 -67.80%
Nina Pegova 414 695 -281 -67.87%
Hyun Soo Kim 343 576 -233 -67.93%
So Yeon Park 421 707 -286 -67.93%
Chae-Young Yoon 182 306 -124 -68.13%
Min Seo Kwak 534 898 -364 -68.16%
Stina Resen 842 1416 -574 -68.17%
Kris Tamulis 770 1295 -525 -68.18%
Marianne Skarpnord 183 308 -125 -68.31%
Bo Mee Lee 242 408 -166 -68.60%
Yu Liu 96 162 -66 -68.75%
So Yi Kim 203 343 -140 -68.97%
Emily Kristine Pedersen 74 126 -52 -70.27%
Aya Tamura 808 1377 -569 -70.42%
Seon Woo Bae 69 118 -49 -71.01%
Seo Hyeon Park 316 541 -225 -71.20%
Yu Tajima 548 939 -391 -71.35%
Min Ji5 Kim 824 1413 -589 -71.48%
I.K. Kim 186 319 -133 -71.51%
Annelie Sjoholm 746 1284 -538 -72.12%
Alejandra Llaneza 848 1467 -619 -73.00%
Ji Hyun Kim 153 265 -112 -73.20%
Caroline Rominger 784 1362 -578 -73.72%
Kyung Kim 641 1114 -473 -73.79%
Yea Lin Kang 207 360 -153 -73.91%
Valdis Thora Jonsdottir 841 1465 -624 -74.20%
Lei Ye 718 1254 -536 -74.65%
Yu Yonezawa 837 1463 -626 -74.79%
Jacqui Concolino 822 1438 -616 -74.94%
Hee Jeong Lim 32 56 -24 -75.00%
Sae Ro Mi Kim 215 377 -162 -75.35%
Ju Hee Son 333 585 -252 -75.68%
Sanghee Han 826 1462 -636 -77.00%
Ji Sun Kang 293 519 -226 -77.13%
Mika Miyazato 238 423 -185 -77.73%
Jin Hee2 Park 868 1543 -675 -77.76%
Na Hye Go 836 1489 -653 -78.11%
Hikari Tanabe 269 480 -211 -78.44%
Ran Hong 348 622 -274 -78.74%
Nicole Broch Estrup 156 279 -123 -78.85%
Megha Ganne 383 685 -302 -78.85%
Akira Yamaji 255 457 -202 -79.22%
Luna Sobron Galmes 251 450 -199 -79.28%
Seul Ki Lee 252 452 -200 -79.37%
Elizabeth Szokol 83 149 -66 -79.52%
Hyo Rin Lee 304 546 -242 -79.61%
Da Been Heo 134 241 -107 -79.85%
Haley Moore 495 893 -398 -80.40%
Mizuki Tanaka 543 981 -438 -80.66%
Hsin Yu Lu 783 1417 -634 -80.97%
Yoko Ogawa 636 1152 -516 -81.13%
Wenbo Liu 301 548 -247 -82.06%
Greta Isabella Voelker 866 1579 -713 -82.33%
Eriko Kobashi 504 927 -423 -83.93%
Sandra Gal 628 1157 -529 -84.24%
Gabriela Ruffels 146 269 -123 -84.25%
Yeon-Song Kim 618 1142 -524 -84.79%
Maria Fernanda Torres 272 503 -231 -84.93%
Beth Allen 820 1519 -699 -85.24%
Min Lee 129 240 -111 -86.05%
Eleanor Givens 338 629 -291 -86.09%
So Hyeon An 625 1164 -539 -86.24%
Sung Hyun Park 107 200 -93 -86.92%
Karolin Lampert 237 444 -207 -87.34%
Mayu Hamada 176 330 -154 -87.50%
Sara Ota 832 1563 -731 -87.86%
Jenny Coleman 173 325 -152 -87.86%
Ji Hyun2 Kim 766 1455 -689 -89.95%
Ji Hyun2 Lee 454 864 -410 -90.31%
Esther Lee 345 657 -312 -90.43%
Bianca Pagdanganan 170 324 -154 -90.59%
Eri Okayama 112 214 -102 -91.07%
Hiroko Azuma 361 690 -329 -91.14%
Yu-Ling Hsieh 468 896 -428 -91.45%
Monique Smit 732 1402 -670 -91.53%
Sumika Nakasone 181 347 -166 -91.71%
Mayu Wakui 739 1420 -681 -92.15%
Urara Onuki 728 1400 -672 -92.31%
Sarah Burnham 289 557 -268 -92.73%
Jeong Min Cho 393 759 -366 -93.13%
Jaye Marie Green 169 327 -158 -93.49%
Seo Hyeon Youn 693 1348 -655 -94.52%
Eri Jooma 670 1305 -635 -94.78%
Na Kyung Lee 554 1080 -526 -94.95%
Seung Hyun Lee 685 1336 -651 -95.04%
Aretha Pan 817 1600 -783 -95.84%
Hee-Kyung Bae 290 570 -280 -96.55%
Kristy Mcpherson 438 862 -424 -96.80%
Yujeong Son 755 1486 -731 -96.82%
Azahara Munoz 143 282 -139 -97.20%
Julie Kim 163 323 -160 -98.16%
Kelsey Macdonald 250 496 -246 -98.40%
Lauren Kim 324 643 -319 -98.46%
Jae-Eun Chung 529 1056 -527 -99.62%
Seul A Yoon 604 1206 -602 -99.67%
Anna Nordqvist 15 30 -15 -100.00%
Nelly Korda 1 2 -1 -100.00%
Mind Muangkhumsakul 472 949 -477 -101.06%
Jienalin Zhang 528 1065 -537 -101.70%
Hyo Moon Kim 337 680 -343 -101.78%
Ji Yeong2 Kim 93 188 -95 -102.15%
Cheyenne Woods 563 1156 -593 -105.33%
Solar Lee 672 1397 -725 -107.89%
Su-Hyun Oh 88 184 -96 -109.09%
Karine Icher 750 1574 -824 -109.87%
Julia Engstrom 297 626 -329 -110.77%
Saki Asai 239 504 -265 -110.88%
Mariajo Uribe 445 940 -495 -111.24%
Mariah Stackhouse 311 658 -347 -111.58%
Mone Inami 16 34 -18 -112.50%
Ha Neul Kim 280 598 -318 -113.57%
Amy Boulden 549 1176 -627 -114.21%
Joanna Klatten 700 1502 -802 -114.57%
Mi Hyang Lee 158 341 -183 -115.82%
Shi Hyun Ahn 679 1466 -787 -115.91%
Kendall Dye 447 967 -520 -116.33%
Moriya Jutanugarn 34 74 -40 -117.65%
You-Na Park 702 1532 -830 -118.23%
Reika Usui 225 493 -268 -119.11%
Brittany Lincicome 87 192 -105 -120.69%
Giulia Molinaro 140 311 -171 -122.14%
Renuka Suksukont 714 1593 -879 -123.11%
Jeong Eun Lee6 17 38 -21 -123.53%
Julieta Granada 681 1523 -842 -123.64%
Tonje Daffinrud 510 1143 -633 -124.12%
Jeong Hwa2 Lee 587 1335 -748 -127.43%
Saranporn Langkulgasettrin 609 1389 -780 -128.08%
Stacy Lewis 56 128 -72 -128.57%
Charlotte Thompson 645 1485 -840 -130.23%
Jin Joo Hong 608 1434 -826 -135.86%
Cristie Kerr 167 394 -227 -135.93%
Camilla Lennarth 640 1511 -871 -136.09%
Carly Booth 446 1061 -615 -137.89%
Miki Uehara 564 1347 -783 -138.83%
Hee Young Park 145 359 -214 -147.59%
Mohan Du 430 1069 -639 -148.60%
Jin Young Ko 2 5 -3 -150.00%
Lizette Salas 20 50 -30 -150.00%
Cydney Clanton 161 403 -242 -150.31%
Yul Lin Hwang 581 1470 -889 -153.01%
Jennifer Song 101 259 -158 -156.44%
Tiffany Joh 455 1178 -723 -158.90%
Christina Kim 154 402 -248 -161.04%
Si Won Kim 216 577 -361 -167.13%
Laura Fuenfstueck 278 745 -467 -167.99%
Maiko Wakabayashi 116 318 -202 -174.14%
Yealimi Noh 39 108 -69 -176.92%
Jing Yan 267 748 -481 -180.15%
Miki Saiki 508 1429 -921 -181.30%
Bo Bae2 Kim 502 1448 -946 -188.45%
Shin Young Park 521 1513 -992 -190.40%
Q Baek 525 1553 -1028 -195.81%
Ariya Jutanugarn 24 73 -49 -204.17%
Yoon Kyung Heo 351 1072 -721 -205.41%
Mamiko Higa 150 461 -311 -207.33%
Kristen Gillman 168 522 -354 -210.71%
Katherine Kirk 130 404 -274 -210.77%
Mi Jeong Gong 474 1474 -1000 -210.97%
So Yeon Ryu 25 78 -53 -212.00%
Melissa Reid 63 220 -157 -249.21%
Ye Jin Kim 432 1569 -1137 -263.19%
Jane Park 257 941 -684 -266.15%
Yuka Saso 8 32 -24 -300.00%
Char Young2 Kim 358 1445 -1087 -303.63%
Morgan Pressel 179 726 -547 -305.59%
Amy Olson 45 183 -138 -306.67%
Patty Tavatanakit 13 54 -41 -315.38%
Angela Stanford 73 312 -239 -327.40%
Ha Na Jang 27 135 -108 -400.00%
Austin Ernst 30 153 -123 -410.00%
Sei Young Kim 4 21 -17 -425.00%
Mirim Lee 67 370 -303 -452.24%
Sophia Popov 41 245 -204 -497.56%
Mi Jung Hur 78 518 -440 -564.10%
In Bee Park 5 36 -31 -620.00%

