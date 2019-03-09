ORLANDO, Fla. – Rory McIlroy wouldn’t consider himself superstitious, but he does recognize that when things are going well, it’s best not to rock the boat.

Following his second round on Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, MclIroy and his wife, Erica, ventured across town for an afternoon at Walt Disney World. The couple made a similar trip to Disney last year during the API, and the Northern Irishman won at Bay Hill.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Full-field scores from the Arnold Palmer Inviational

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

“If you come to Orlando, and you don't go to the parks, you're sort of missing out on something,” McIlroy said on Saturday. “Erica told me last year, the only reason I won this event is because we went to the Magic Kingdom on Friday. So I thought, let's go back to Disney and have a good time again. And it's nice to do it every once in a while.”

The trick seemed to have worked again for McIlroy, who shot a 6-under 66 on Day 3 that included birdies on three of his last four holes.

When asked his favorite ride at Disney, McIlroy said it was the "Twilight Zone Tower of Terror." If you can endure a 132-foot free fall and enjoy it, then 18 holes at Bay Hill should be no real challenge.