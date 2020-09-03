Rory McIlroy is officially a dad.

The former world No. 1 took to social media to announce the birth of the first child for he and his wife, Erica. Their daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, was born at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 31.

"She is the absolute love of our lives," McIlroy wrote. "Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr. Sasha Melendy for their amazing care."

McIlroy nearly kept the entire pregnancy away from the public eye, only disclosing last week at the BMW Championship that the couple was pregnant and expecting to give birth in a matter of days. Poppy's arrival came the day after McIlroy wrapped up play at Olympia Fields, where he shot a final-round 71 to tie for 12th.

The announcement ends speculation that the baby's birth might keep McIlroy from teeing it up this week at the Tour Championship, where he won the FedExCup and $15 million a year ago. McIlroy is not expected to speak to the media for a pre-tournament interview, but he is slated to tee off at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday alongside Brendon Todd.

At 3 under, McIlroy will begin the tournament in a tie for 11th and seven shots behind No. 1 seed Dustin Johnson.