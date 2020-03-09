Rory McIlroy just hit the century mark.

Thanks to a T-5 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his seventh straight top-5 finish on Tour, McIlroy remained world No. 1 for another week. This is the fifth straight week at No. 1 for McIlroy and the 100th such week of his career, becoming just the third player to spend at least 100 weeks at No. 1 since the creation of the Official World Golf Ranking in 1986.

Tiger Woods holds the all-time mark with 683 weeks, followed by Greg Norman with 331. The next closest behind McIlroy is Sir Nick Faldo, who spent 97 weeks as world No. 1.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Bay Hill champion Tyrrell Hatton moved up 10 spots to No. 22 in the latest rankings after scoring his first career PGA Tour victory, while runner-up Marc Leishman moved from 21st to 15th. Sungjae Im is now behind Hatton, up two spots to No. 23, while fourth-place Bryson DeChambeau rose one spot to No. 13.

Two rising stars made notable moves into the top 50, with Collin Morikawa (T-9) going from 52nd to 44th and Scottie Scheffler (T-15) jumping from 51st to 47th. Should they remain inside the top 50 on March 30 following the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, both men would qualify for their first Masters via the OWGR.

The qualifiers for the Austin bracket will be finalized after The Players, meaning there's only one more week to move into (or out of) the top 64 in the world. Teetering near the bubble is Phil Mickelson, who dropped three spots to No. 63 after missing the Bay Hill cut. Eddie Pepperell is currently 64th, with Lucas Herbert (65th), Corey Conners (66th), Joel Dahmen (69th) and Max Homa (71st) among the players just outside the cutoff.

The only change among the latest top 10 came from Adam Scott, who dropped two spots to No. 9 after missing the API cut. McIlroy remains in front, followed by Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Scott and Tommy Fleetwood.

A notable absence from this week's event at TPC Sawgrass, Tiger Woods remains ranked No. 11 in the world.