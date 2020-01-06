McIlroy to begin year at Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will begin his year at the Farmers Insurance Open, which will be played Jan. 22-26 at Torrey Pines.

Ranked No. 2 in the world, McIlroy will join 12 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking in San Diego, including notable names such as Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland. 

McIlroy, who has 18 PGA Tour titles to his name, finished T-5 in his Farmers Insurance Open debut last year. 

In his first start of his Tour season, he won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, besting Xander Schauffele in a playoff. 

The field is not yet final, as the commitment deadline is Friday, Jan. 17. 

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Tiger or Jack? Who does Rory say is the GOAT?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rory McIlroy was asked who is the greatest player of all-time. And he offered his definitive answer.
Golf Central

McIlroy on Saudi event: Doesn't excite me

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rory McIlroy said he'd much rather play on the West Coast than travel to compete in the controversial Saudi Arabia event.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Rory: Reed reaction worse because it's him

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rory McIlroy said Patrick Reed's brush with the sand at the Hero deserved a penalty, but not all the negative reaction thereafter.