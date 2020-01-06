Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will begin his year at the Farmers Insurance Open, which will be played Jan. 22-26 at Torrey Pines.

Ranked No. 2 in the world, McIlroy will join 12 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking in San Diego, including notable names such as Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland.

McIlroy, who has 18 PGA Tour titles to his name, finished T-5 in his Farmers Insurance Open debut last year.

In his first start of his Tour season, he won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, besting Xander Schauffele in a playoff.

The field is not yet final, as the commitment deadline is Friday, Jan. 17.