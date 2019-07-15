Rory McIlroy will begin Open Championship week as the betting favorite to lift the claret jug.

McIlroy is listed by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook at 8-1 to win at Royal Portrush in McIlroy’s native Northern Ireland. He has won twice this year, at The Players and RBC Canadian Open, and is coming off a T-34 finish in Northern Ireland.

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are each 10-1, followed by Jon Rahm at 16-1 and Tiger Woods at 18-1.

Here's a look at the betting odds on some of the pre-tournament favorites:

8-1: McIlroy

10-1: Koepka, D. Johnson

16-1: Rahm

18-1: Woods

20-1: Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Xander Schauffele

25-1: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

30-1: Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar

40-1: Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

50-1: Paul Casey, Graeme McDowell, Matt Wallace

60-1: Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman

80-1: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernd Wiesberger

100-1: Eddie Pepperell, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton