×

Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau miss cut in start before Masters Tournament

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy wanted a little bit of early prep at Augusta National and some competition at TPC San Antonio, ahead of next week’s Masters Tournament.

He can get a little more of the former this weekend.

McIlroy missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open, shooting 72-73 for a 1-over total, two shots off the qualifying line. He’s not the only prominent name among the early exits. Bryson DeChambeau’s 5-over total had him near the bottom of the leaderboard through two days of his first stroke-play start on Tour since January.

DeChambeau, sidelined by a fractured hamate bone in his left and a torn labrum in his left hip, made his return to competition at last week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He failed to make it out of pool play and failed to break par in either of his two rounds in San Antonio.

Full-field scores from the Valero Texas Open

After opening in 1-over 73, DeChambeau made triple-bogey 7 – without a penalty stroke – on his first hole Friday. He added a double bogey at the par-4 11th and carded a 4-over 76.

McIlroy, meanwhile, had six birdies, six bogeys and six pars in his Thursday 72. The second round was much blander, as he posted a single birdie to go with two bogeys.

McIlroy, who needs to win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, got a preview of Augusta National on Tuesday, when he flew into town for some prep work. He may well be headed back sooner than expected.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory and Tiger both at Augusta on Tuesday

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods apparently were both on property Tuesday at Augusta National.
Golf Central

Rory, at Valero, changes up pre-Masters plans

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy decided it was best to get in a stroke-play event before the Masters, and to get in an early look at ANGC.

Jordan Spieth
Golf Central

Valero odds: Spieth not favored to defend

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Jordan Spieth might be the defending champion of the Valero Texas Open, but he's not the favorite to win this week.