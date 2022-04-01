Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau miss cut in start before Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy wanted a little bit of early prep at Augusta National and some competition at TPC San Antonio, ahead of next week’s Masters Tournament.

He can get a little more of the former this weekend.

McIlroy missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open, shooting 72-73 for a 1-over total, two shots off the qualifying line. He’s not the only prominent name among the early exits. Bryson DeChambeau’s 5-over total had him near the bottom of the leaderboard through two days of his first stroke-play start on Tour since January.

DeChambeau, sidelined by a fractured hamate bone in his left and a torn labrum in his left hip, made his return to competition at last week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He failed to make it out of pool play and failed to break par in either of his two rounds in San Antonio.

After opening in 1-over 73, DeChambeau made triple-bogey 7 – without a penalty stroke – on his first hole Friday. He added a double bogey at the par-4 11th and carded a 4-over 76.

McIlroy, meanwhile, had six birdies, six bogeys and six pars in his Thursday 72. The second round was much blander, as he posted a single birdie to go with two bogeys.

McIlroy, who needs to win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, got a preview of Augusta National on Tuesday, when he flew into town for some prep work. He may well be headed back sooner than expected.