Rory McIlroy comfortable playing PGA in San Francisco, if everyone acts properly

DUBLIN, Ohio – The Memorial Tournament is Rory McIlroy’s fourth start since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule last month and he has repeatedly explained that he’s comfortable with the risks associated with playing events during a pandemic.

On Wednesday at Muirfield Village, he was again asked his thoughts on the coronavirus and the prospect of playing next month’s PGA Championship at Harding Park in California, which has been a hot spot during the pandemic.

“I think there's no substitute for washing your hands and social distancing and making sure that you're doing the right things," McIlroy said. "And I think if everyone does that and everyone is responsible, I have no problem going to California and playing a golf tournament there.”

Currently, California has the second most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States. Florida, where McIlroy lives, has the third most confirmed cases.