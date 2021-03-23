Rory McIlroy confirms he's officially working with Pete Cowen

AUSTIN, Texas – Rory McIlroy confirmed to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that he is working with swing coach Pete Cowen.

The Daily Telegraph first reported that the Northern Irishman had made the move, and Tuesday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, McIlroy explained that he and Cowen have altered his focus to the downswing instead of the backswing.

McIlroy said he and his longtime coach Michael Bannon have worked on getting his backswing correct and that would allow everything else to fall into place, but that hasn’t been the case in recent months. Instead, he said he is now working on his downswing and the position of his right arm.

McIlroy was spotted working with Cowen at The Players Championship earlier this month and his camp confirmed to Golf Channel that he will also continue to work with Bannon.

McIlroy plays Ian Poulter on Day 1 at the WGC-Match Play.