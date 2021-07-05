Rory McIlroy drops back outside the top 10 in latest world rankings

Following his disappointing finish at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Rory McIlroy has dropped outside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

McIlroy tied for 59th at Mount Juliet Estate and slipped one spot, to 11th, in the latest OWGR standings. He fell out of the top 10 for the first time in three years after the Arnold Palmer Invitational, only to return following his Wells Fargo win.

Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert moved up from 91st to 55th. Runner-up Rikard Karlberg, who chipped in on the 72nd hole to secure second-place, vaulted 320 spots to 291st.

On the PGA Tour, Aussie Cam Davis defeated Troy Merritt in a five-hole playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Davis is now well inside the top 100 for the first time in his career, at 67th (from 134th). Merritt also moved inside the top 100 for the first time since 2016. He had fallen outside the top 500 in ’18, but is back to 86th.

Aside from McIlroy sliding out and Tyrrell Hatton shuffling back in, there was no movement inside the top 10 this week.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Jon Rahm

2 (2). Dustin Johnson

3 (3). Justin Thomas

4 (4). Collin Morikawa

5 (5). Xander Schauffele

6 (6). Bryson DeChambeau

7 (7). Brooks Koepka

8 (8). Patrick Cantlay

9 (9). Patrick Reed

10 (11). Tyrrell Hatton