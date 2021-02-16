Rory McIlroy elected PGA Tour player advisory council chairman for 2021

Rory McIlroy
Getty Images

Rory McIlroy became the first player not born in the United States to be elected to the PGA Tour policy board.

McIlroy won the player-only election for chairman of the player advisory council and the Northern Irishman will ascend to the policy board in 2022 for a three-year term.

“I’ve enjoyed being on the PAC the last couple of years and I think that with what’s happening between the PGA Tour and the European Tour I have the ear of the PGA Tour and I have the ear of the European Tour,” McIlroy told GolfChannel.com at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open. “I just feel like I’ve been around a long time and I feel I can maybe help facilitate things and maybe guide things in a certain direction for what I think is better for everyone.”

McIlroy defeated Scotland’s Russell Knox and Kevin Streelman in the election and will replace Jordan Spieth next year on the policy board.

