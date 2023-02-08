Rory McIlroy is one of the key subjects in the “Full Swing” docuseries that will debut next week on Netflix.

But there were limits to his involvement — several of them, which he explained on Wednesday ahead of the WM Phoenix Open.

“I sort of took the attitude of see how the first season works out, see if I like it, like the idea, feel comfortable letting cameras get into my life a little bit more. But I had a good chat with [executive producer] Chad [Mumm] in the summertime. Obviously, with everything that's going on in the world of golf, he just said having my voice in there in some way could just add a layer of context that wasn't there already,” McIlroy explained.

Full-field tee times from the WM Phoenix Open

“I made sure that the parameters were very much like, look, you can film me at – you're not coming to my house, you're not coming in my car, you're not coming anywhere near my family, but you want to do some stuff with me at golf tournaments, totally fine. They were the ground rules that were sort of set, and here we are.”

On another front, McIlroy was asked if he’d consider doing an in-round interview, like the ones CBS has showcased each of the last two weeks on Tour.

McIlroy said he was impressed by what he saw and heard from Max Homa and Keith Mitchell, at the Farmers Insurance Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, respectively, and that his door is ajar.

“It would take a little bit of convincing for me, but I'd certainly be open to it,” McIlroy said. “But given the last couple of weeks and how well I think it's been received, I'd certainly be open to it.”