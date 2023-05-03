Rory McIlroy on forfeiting $3 million in PIP money: 'I knew the consequences'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rory McIlroy told reporters Tuesday evening that he skipped last month’s RBC Heritage, the second designated event he’s skipped this season, to reset and refresh following a grueling stretch both on and off the golf course and an emotionally disappointing week at the Masters, where he missed the cut after beginning the tournament among the favorites.

That decision will likely cost McIlroy $3 million.

Top players, as defined by last year’s Player Impact Program, are allowed to miss just one designated event and McIlroy had already skipped an elevated event to start the year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. According to Tour regulations, McIlroy will forfeit the final 25 percent of his PIP payout ($3 million) for missing his second designated stop. The initial 75 percent of his bonus, which was $12 million, was paid at the beginning of the year.

“I knew the consequences that could come with missing one of those. It was an easy decision. It was worth that for me to get some other things in place,” McIlroy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I had my reasons to not play Hilton Head and I’ve expressed those to [Tour commissioner Jay Monahan]. Whether he thinks that’s enough to warrant – again I understood the consequences of that decision before I did it. So whatever happens, happens.”

Monahan did not leave much room for flexibility when asked about McIlroy’s plight Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

“If a player is going to miss a second [designated] event to reset and refresh then he knew the consequences of that,” Monahan said. “Players should be able to make a decision not to play, that’s the beauty of our model.”

Tour regulations allow for a degree of flexibility in the case of injury. Tiger Woods finished first on last year’s PIP list, just ahead of McIlroy, but has played an extremely limited schedule the last three years with various injuries but will still receive his full PIP bonus ($15 million). That doesn’t appear to be the case for McIlroy.

“When we made the commitment to this schedule, we adjusted to one opt-out. For any second opt-out you forfeited the 25 percent unless there was a medical issue,” Monahan said. “Based on that criteria it’s fairly cut and dry."

McIlroy cited the grind of the season as well as his disappointment at Augusta National for his need to rest and skip the Heritage. He’s become the Tour’s unofficial spokesperson in its ongoing clash with LIV Golf and as a player director on the policy board he’s a central voice for the circuit’s sweeping changes to its schedule and structure.