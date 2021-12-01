Rory McIlroy has to answer one too many questions about that 'f****** ripped shirt'

NASSAU, Bahamas – Following a final-round 74 at last month’s DP World Tour Championship that dropped him from the lead into a tie for sixth, Rory McIlroy was photographed in the scoring area with a torn shirt.

McIlroy was asked about the incident on Wednesday at the Hero World Challenge. “I pulled on my collar and it ripped. I don't know if I've ever done it before,” he said.

When pressed for more information about the incident, which came after a particularly bad break when he bounced his approach at the 15th hole off the flag stick, McIlroy offered only a terse response. “I went to the pro shop, bought a new one, threw that one in the trash. I mean, this [expletive] ripped shirt, Jesus,” he said.

McIlroy going to 'try less' moving forward

Full-field tee times from the Hero World Challenge

McIlroy is no stranger to demonstrations of emotions on the golf course. He broke a wedge during the Hero World Challenge a few years ago and in 2015 he flung his 3-iron into a pond during the WGC-Cadillac Championship.