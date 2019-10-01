McIlroy hasn't spoken with caddie Fitzgerald since 2017 split

Getty Images

Victor Perez had a veteran – and seemingly forgotten – caddie on his bag as he won for the first time Sunday on the European Tour.

It was Rory McIlroy’s former looper, J.P. Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald took two years off after splitting with McIlroy following the 2017 Open Championship. Though he’s often shied away from media attention, Fitzgerald, in his first public comments on the split, told the Daily Mail that he hasn’t spoken to McIlroy since but that he harbors no ill feelings.

“At the end of the day, I went away to collect my thoughts and recharge my batteries,” Fitzgerald said, according to the report. “It was obvious I needed the break.”

When announcing the split in 2017, McIlroy said that his longtime caddie was "one of my best friends, closest friends, but sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you have to sacrifice a professional one." McIlroy has since hired one of his best friends, Harry Diamond.

Fitzgerald, meanwhile, briefly resurfaced this summer, hooking up with rising star Matthew Wolff at the beginning of his pro career. They lasted only two tournaments together.

“I suggested to him that he might want to try a different driver and 3-wood, and he disagreed,” Fitzgerald said, according to the report. “We just didn’t gel. It happens and I have no problems with Matt. He’s clearly going to be a great player.”

Wolff won in his next start with Steve Lohmeyer on the bag.

Fitzgerald and Perez were working just their fourth tournament together when Perez won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Monday Scramble: Winning like a Champ; easy doesn't do it for Rory

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Cameron Champ's victory at the Safeway Open was as impressive as it was emotional. And Rory McIlroy would like to see the European Tour toughen up a little.
Golf Central

Rory rips Euro Tour setups: 'Need to be tougher'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy’s growing frustration with European Tour course setups boiled over Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Links.
Golf Central

McIlroy's dad talks trash after beating Rory

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

No one gives Gerry McIlroy four a side and comes out on top. Not even his FedExCup champion son.