Rory McIlroy listed as betting favorite at Colonial

The betting odds for the PGA Tour's return include a familiar name at the top of the sheet.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy headlines the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first Tour event in nearly three months. It'll be a star-studded competition, with each of the four players closest to McIlroy in the world rankings also teeing it up at Colonial. But it's McIlroy who will begin the week as the betting favorite, listed at 8/1 according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Rory's first trip to Colonial: How does McIlroy stack up in PGA Tour return?

McIlroy will be making his tournament debut, while world No. 2 Jon Rahm was a runner-up in Fort Worth three years ago. Rahm is listed at 12/1, followed by Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau. Here's a look at some of the other notable odds via the Westgate for the first official competition since the cancellation of The Players in March:

8/1: Rory McIlroy

12/1: Jon Rahm

16/1: Justin Thomas

25/1: Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau

30/1: Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Patrick Reed

40/1: Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Justin Rose

50/1: Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Gary Woodland

60/1: Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer

80/1: Abraham Ancer, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Byeong-Hun An, Harris English, Daniel Berger

100/1: Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout