Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and it's not a close race.

The world No. 1 headlines the field at Bay Hill, where he won in dramatic fashion two years ago. McIlroy has finished worse than 11th just once in five trips to Orlando, and coming off fifth-place finishes in each of his last two starts, he is listed as a 5/1 favorite this week according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

McIlroy's spot at the top isn't exactly surprising, but the distance between him and the competition might be: Tommy Fleetwood (14/1) is the only other player listed at lower than 20/1, with Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama next on the odds sheet.

Here's a look at some other notable odds as the Florida swing continues at the home of The King:

5/1: Rory McIlroy

14/1: Tommy Fleetwood

20/1: Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

25/1: Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott

30/1: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Tony Finau

40/1: Marc Leishman, Collin Morikawa, Byeong-Hun An, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose

50/1: Bubba Watson, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick

60/1: Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

80/1: Phil Mickelson, Kevin Kisner, Joaquin Niemann, Wyndham Clark, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Ryan Moore, Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel, Kevin Na, Brendan Steele

100/1: Francesco Molinari, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Harris English, Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Bud Cauley, Maverick McNealy, J.B. Holmes, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Piercy, Joel Dahmen