AUSTIN, Texas – Following his Round of 16 loss to Tiger Woods at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday, Rory McIlroy declined multiple requests to talk with the media.

The Northern Irishman had rallied to cut Woods’ lead to 1 up before conceding the 16th hole after having to take a penalty drop and needing six strokes to reach the green. Less than two hours after his 2-and-1 defeat he posted a statement on Instagram.

“I want to apologize to the media for not giving them any of my time after the match this morning,” McIlroy wrote. “Although I was disappointed with how the match ended, I showed real patience and persistence to claw a couple holes back on the back nine, then squandered a great opportunity to get back to all square on 16.”

McIlroy played 17 holes in 1 under par which was his worst round of the week after going undefeated in pool play.

“Definitely one I let get away but I’ll learn and move on,” he wrote. “I wish Tiger the best for the rest of the tournament, he made a couple of clutch putts on 15 and 17 to shut the door.”

Despite his Round of 16 loss, McIlroy will still finish tied for ninth place and extend his streak of top-10 finishes this season to seven events. His next start will be the Masters in two weeks.