Rory McIlroy captured his first Players Championship Sunday at TPC Sawgrass. Now, he's the favorite to win another big tournament that has eluded him.

Shortly after his one-shot win over Jim Furyk at TPC Sawgrass, McIlroy supplanted Dustin Johnson as the favorite to win next month's Masters, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. McIlroy is listed at 8/1 while Johnson is 10/1.

McIlroy has made 10 career starts at Augusta National entering this year. While he didn't crack the top 10 in his first five trips, he's now notched five straight top 10s, including tying for fifth at last year's Masters.

Meanwhile, four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods has the third-best odds at 12/1, along with Justin Rose.

Here's a look at the other notable odds via the Westgate, with the Masters now just three weeks away:

8/1: Rory McIlroy

10/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose

14/1: Justin Thomas

16/1: Jon Rahm

18/1: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler

20/1: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau

25/1: Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood

30/1: Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson

35/1: Francesco Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

40/1: Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, Paul Casey

50/1: Marc Leishman

60/1: Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay