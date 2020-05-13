Rory McIlroy planning to play first three PGA Tour events after break

Rory McIlroy is planning to stay busy once the PGA Tour returns to action following a three-month hiatus.

McIlroy will help headline the four-person TaylorMade Driving Relief team match Sunday at Seminole Golf Club, but from there his clubs likely won't gather much dust. Speaking Wednesday with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, McIlroy confirmed that he plans to tee it up in each of the first three events back from the Tour's coronavirus hiatus: the June 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge, June 18-21 RBC Heritage and June 25-28 Travelers Championship.

Golf Central Details released for TaylorMade skins match Format details have been announced for the TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match this weekend at Seminole Golf Club.

"I guess I can't speak for everyone, but for me personally, I just want to get back out and play," McIlroy said. "So that's my plan, play the first three. I think it'll be nice to get back out there and play."

McIlroy's itinerary means he'll make his Colonial debut next month. His only appearance at Harbour Town came back in 2009, when he finished T-58 weeks before his 20th birthday. The Ulsterman has made a pair of recent appearances at TPC River Highlands, finishing T-17 in 2017 and T-12 in 2018.

Golf Central Tour outlines Health and Safety Plan for events The PGA Tour released its 37-page plan to players on Tuesday outlining how events will be managed in the age of COVID-19.

McIlroy's schedule announcement comes on the heels of the Tour publicizing its Health and Safety Plan as it prepares to resume competition in four weeks. He expressed confidence in the Tour's guidelines as the sport continues to strategize a return from an unexpected pause.

"Obviously we're going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put Tour events on again, but I think the PGA Tour has got a very robust plan in place," McIlroy said. "If they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can't start June 11. And if we do, I'll be ready to go in Fort Worth."