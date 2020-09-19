Rory McIlroy plays way back into the mix with 2-under 68 on Saturday

Getty Images

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Following a second-round 76, Rory McIlroy probably wasn’t thinking about his Sunday chances at the U.S. Open. But calmer afternoon conditions on Day 3 and a clutch opening nine altered that outlook.

McIlroy made the turn on Saturday in 2 under par and finished with a 68 to move to 1 over par for the week. With the leaders just making the turn upon his conclusion, that left the Northern Irishman six shots back, which under normal circumstances might feel insurmountable, but these aren’t normal circumstances.

U.S. Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“If Matt [Wolff] pars his way in and is 5 under par, I still don't think that's out of it by any stretch of the imagination,” McIlroy said. “It doesn't take much around here if someone gets off to a decent start, maybe 1 or 2 under through five and then the leader goes the other way, 1 or 2 over through five, and all of a sudden you're right in the thick of things.”

U.S. Open Day 3: McIlroy all over the pin at No. 7

U.S. Open Day 3: McIlroy all over the pin at No. 7

Perhaps more important than the actual totals were how many players (five at the time) were between McIlroy and the leaders. He also said he actually picked up momentum to close out his second-round 76, which lifted him back into contention on Saturday.

“I felt like I finished the round well yesterday. I was sort of hemorrhaging after like 12 or 13 holes, and then to just par my way in, sort of regroup, and then I sort of started the same way today,” he said. “I played a really nice stretch of holes there from the 14th last night to the ninth today. I played those holes in 2 under par.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory (67) cards best first major round in 6 years

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy shot 3-under 67 Thursday at the U.S. Open, his best opening round in a major since the 2014 PGA.
Golf Central

Rory off diaper duty and back in major mode

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy has been a busy father since joining the club on Aug. 31 with the birth of his daughter, Poppy Kennedy.
Golf Central

Rory 'emotionally drained' after birth of child

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Quote the new father: "You're handed your child and they're like, ‘See you later,’ and they don't come with an instruction manual.”