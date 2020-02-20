Rory McIlroy receives 'nice messages' after eschewing Premier Golf League

MEXICO CITY – Rory McIlroy this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship became the first high-profile player to take a hard stance against a proposed new tour, and the early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I received some nice messages,” he said following his first round at Club de Golf Chapultepec. “I wasn't hoping for anything. I was just sort of providing my point of view and getting it off my chest, and that's what I felt. I wasn't trying to do anything or prove a point or try to get any sort of praise.

“I've sort of been sick of talking about it for the last few months, and I'm happy that everyone knows where I stand on that, and I'm happy that I know where I stand on it.”

Rory on Premier Golf League: 'I don't like it ... I'm out'

On Wednesday, when asked about the Premier Golf League, the world No. 1 said he didn’t “like it” and that he was “out” of the proposed league which is attempting to woo the game’s top players away from the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Specifically, McIlroy said he didn’t like the idea of giving up the autonomy of being an independent contractor and that he valued his legacy over any potential financial gain.

McIlroy said he received numerous messages regarding his comments and when asked if one of those messages was from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, he cracked smile. “Maybe,” he answered.