×

Rory McIlroy: Scottie Scheffler to be PGA Tour POY, 'no doubt about that'

Getty Images

ATLANTA – One of the more interesting player-of-the-year elections begins next week and yet it probably won’t be that close.

Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith will be the primary candidates for the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is voted on by the PGA Tour players. Scheffler won four times this season, including the Masters and WGC-Dell Match Play. Smith also won four times this season, including The Open and The Players.

On paper, that would be a statistical dead heat in many player’s minds, but not for Rory McIlroy.

“Scottie Scheffler is going to win the Player of the Year. There's no doubt about that,” said McIlroy, who outdueled Scheffler on Sunday at the Tour Championship to win the FedExCup. “He deserves this (FedExCup win) maybe more than I deserve it. He played an unbelievable season. Hell of a player, hell of a competitor. Even better person.”

Highlights: Tour Championship, final round

Highlights: Tour Championship, final round

Although there is plenty of room to argue for Smith to be the front-runner for the Player of the Year Award, the Australian’s association with LIV Golf will likely be a deciding factor for many. Smith has declined to say what his future plans are, but multiple sources confirmed to GolfChannel.com that he will join LIV this week.

“They’re about to choose not to be on our tour so why would we give them a tour award?” said one player who requested anonymity. “You’re either on our tour or you’re not, that’s where we’re at. I would vote for a guy who played the year out and committed to our tour.”

Voting for the Nicklaus Award ends Sept. 9.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Winners, losers from final FedExCup payout

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at a couple of winners and a couple of losers when it comes to money at the FedExCup finale.
News & Opinion

The most tumultuous year in golf history is over

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

This past contentious PGA Tour season was measured by litigation and lost relationships, tactical makeovers and Twitter trolling.
Golf Central

Scheffler ties mark for largest 54-hole lead lost

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Scottie Scheffler couldn't hold the lead he built after the third round at East Lake, hitting just nine of 18 greens in regulation in the final round.