Rory McIlroy has come a long, long way in the last 10 years, since being thrown out of Jax Beach bars as a 19-year-old.

But he's also come a pretty long way in less than a year, following his missed cut at last year's Players Championship.

McIlroy on Sunday night was pretty frank about his rather difficult relationship with the Stadium Course. In the nine starts prior to his victory, he had finished in the top 8 three times and headed home early four times.

It was after last year's missed cut that he sent this note to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

In closing, Rory is either a really classy guy, or the breakfast is just that good at TPC Sawgrass.