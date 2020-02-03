McIlroy set to pass Koepka and take over as world No. 1

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka's 38-week reign at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking has just six days remaining.

Despite neither player being in action this week, Rory McIlroy will pass Koepka and ascend to world No. 1 next week.

Current world No. 3 Jon Rahm had a chance to pass Koepka with a win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but it will instead be McIlroy who brings Koepka's fourth and most recent reign to a close.

Koepka has been a fixture atop the world rankings since his PGA Championship victory in May, but persistent knee issues have slowed the four-time major winner in recent months. 

McIloy is now set to kick off his eighth tenure as No. 1 and his first in nearly five years, since September 2015.

His 95 career weeks at No. 1 rank fourth all-time, just two shy of Nick Faldo's 97. Once McIlroy passes Faldo, he'll have a long way to go to catch up to Greg Norman (331) and Tiger Woods (683).

 

Golf Central

Rory favors Tiger's 82 wins over 15 majors

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy was asked whether he's more impressed with Tiger Woods' 82 career wins or his 15 major championships. His answer might surprise you.
Golf Central

McIlroy not sold on potential alternative tour

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Plans have been unveiled for an alternative professional tour this week, but Rory McIlroy isn't completely sold on the idea. He does, however, think it could spark changes for the PGA Tour.
Golf Central

McIlroy barreling ahead with lofty goals in mind

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

In a quest to be more bold on the golf course, Rory McIlroy began his year with a first-round 67 at the Farmers Insurance Open.