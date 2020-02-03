Brooks Koepka's 38-week reign at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking has just six days remaining.

Despite neither player being in action this week, Rory McIlroy will pass Koepka and ascend to world No. 1 next week.

Current world No. 3 Jon Rahm had a chance to pass Koepka with a win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but it will instead be McIlroy who brings Koepka's fourth and most recent reign to a close.

Koepka has been a fixture atop the world rankings since his PGA Championship victory in May, but persistent knee issues have slowed the four-time major winner in recent months.

McIloy is now set to kick off his eighth tenure as No. 1 and his first in nearly five years, since September 2015.

His 95 career weeks at No. 1 rank fourth all-time, just two shy of Nick Faldo's 97. Once McIlroy passes Faldo, he'll have a long way to go to catch up to Greg Norman (331) and Tiger Woods (683).