With one week to go until the Masters, Rory McIlroy is still the man to beat - at least, in the eyes of oddsmakers.

McIlroy couldn't keep pace with Tiger Woods at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but a seventh straight top-10 finish means the Ulsterman remains the betting favorite for the season's first major. McIlroy is listed at 8/1 according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, followed by world No. 1 Dustin Johnson at 10/1.

Kevin Kisner's run through the bracket in Austin caught the eyes of bettors, as his Masters odds dipped from 100/1 to 60/1 over the last week. Dell runner-up Matt Kuchar went from 50/1 to 40/1, while defending Masters champ Patrick Reed moved the other way by drifting from 40/1 to 50/1.

Here's a look at the odds via the Westgate on several other contenders, with players set to drive down Magnolia Lane in a week:

8/1: Rory McIlroy

10/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose

14/1: Justin Thomas

16/1: Jon Rahm

18/1: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler

20/1: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau

25/1: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Francesco Molinari

30/1: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

40/1: Matt Kuchar, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen

50/1: Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman

60/1: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson, Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland

80/1: Webb Simpson

100/1: Charles Howell III, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Zach Johnson, Branden Grace, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker