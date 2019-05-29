DUBLIN, Ohio – Jack Nicklaus may not buy into Sam Snead’s all-time PGA Tour wins record as a telling barometer of success in the professional game, but Tiger Woods’ pursuit of Snead’s mark definitely has Rory McIlroy’s attention.

Woods’ victory at the Masters was the 81st of his career on Tour, and it brought him within one of Snead’s all-time record as recognized by the Tour. He’ll look to tie it this week at the Memorial, where he has won five times before and most recently in 2012.

But Snead’s record total isn’t exactly airtight and it includes five team victories. During his annual remarks as tournament host, Nicklaus scoffed at the notion that the total is an especially meaningful target.

“I don’t pay any attention to that. That’s not important to me. Might be to (Woods), I don’t know,” Nicklaus said. “They changed their mind every year about what they’re going to count, so I don’t know what’s what. No one in the world could know how many tournaments Sam Snead won.”

McIlroy offered a very different perspective when asked Wednesday about what Woods’ pursuit of Snead might mean among his wide collection of accolades.

“Especially in this day and age, it’s more impressive than his major tally,” McIlroy said. “If you’re around for 20 years, that’s four a year, every year. It’s very, very impressive. I think if you’re winning multiple times a year, you’re doing pretty well.”

McIlroy’s win at The Players was the 15th of his PGA Tour career, having topped out with a four-victory campaign in 2012 that included the PGA Championship. He also has seven wins on the European Tour. While much of the focus remains on Woods’ pursuit of an 18th major to tie Nicklaus, according to McIlroy it might be his seemingly inevitable passing of Snead’s wins mark that proves more lasting.

“I think with the way the game is going as well, I think you’re going to see guys have shorter careers if they want to,” McIlroy said. “More money in the game, they’re coming out of school earlier. Yeah, I think that could definitely be a number that stands the test of time, for sure.”

