TULSA, Okla. – Rory McIlroy posted his second consecutive top-10 finish at a major Sunday at the PGA Championship, which would be an accomplishment for most players.

But not for McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman declined to speak with the media following a final-round 68 that left him tied for eighth place with the front-runners just making their way onto the back nine. His week at Southern Hills comes on the heels of his runner-up showing at last month’s Masters.

At both events, McIlroy began the final round with no real chance of winning. And, much like he did at Augusta National when he closed with a 64, the finish was something of a backdoor effort.

McIlroy began the final round at Southern Hills nearly two hours before overnight leader Mito Pereira and nine shots back. He began his rally with a 15-footer for birdie at No. 2. He added another birdie at the third and a 25-footer at the fourth made it three in a row before he moved to within five shots of the lead with a birdie at No. 5.

That’s as close as McIlroy would get to winning his first major since the 2014 PGA Championship.

He bogeyed the sixth hole and played his final 13 holes in 2 over par. After an opening 65 gave McIlroy the early lead he struggled on Days 2 and 3 with rounds of 71-74.