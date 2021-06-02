Rory McIlroy withdraws from pro-am, cancels presser for personal reasons

Rory McIlroy
Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio – Rory McIlroy withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am at the Memorial and also cancelled a previously scheduled press conference because of personal reasons, according to a PGA Tour official.

McIlroy is still scheduled to tee off at 1:44 p.m. (ET) Thursday for Round 1 at Muirfield Village, where he’s posted four top-10 finishes in nine career starts.

He ended a 1 ½-year victory drought last month at the Wells Fargo Championship but struggled in his last start at the PGA Championship with a tie for 49th.

