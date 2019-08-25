ATLANTA – Despite stepping on the tee Thursday at East Lake already five shots back of leader Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy chased down the four players ahead of him, including Thomas, to take home his second FedExCup title.

McIlroy won by four shots in the new format, though it didn't matter. His gross score was still better than the other 29 in the field, including three lower than Xander Schauffele.

Tour Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

Here's how the leaderboard would have looked in previous years at the Tour Championship:

1. Rory McIlroy (-13)

2. Xander Schauffele (-10)

3. Paul Casey (-7)

4. Brooks Koepka (-6)

T-5. Chez Reavie (-5), Adam Scott (-5)

T-7. Tony Finau (-4), Bryson DeChambeau (-4)

T-9. Kevin Kisner (-3), Jason Kokrak (-3)

T-11. Justin Thomas (-2), Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T-13. Jon Rahm (E), Tommy Fleetwood (E)

T-15. Patrick Reed (+1), Gary Woodland (+1), Louis Oosthuizen (+1), Sungjae Im (+1)

19. Rickie Fowler (+2)

T-20. Webb Simpson (+3), Matt Kuchar (+3), Marc Leishman (+3)

T-23. Corey Conners (+4), Brandt Snedeker (+4), Charles Howell III (+4)

T-26. Abraham Ancer (+5), Justin Rose (+5)

28. Patrick Cantlay (+9)

29. Lucas Glover (+10)

30. Dustin Johnson (+13)