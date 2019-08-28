Rory's goal for the rest of 2019: Close the gap on Koepka

Rory McIlroy or Brooks Koepka? That's the question for PGA Tour pros about to submit their Player of the Year ballots.

But there's no question who's the No. 1 player in the world – and it's not particularly close.

No. 1 Koepka leads No. 2 McIlroy by three full points in the Official World Golf Ranking. 

That's why McIlroy says his goal for the remainder of the year is to close the gap.

"It's a goal to get closer, to keep playing well," he told reporters ahead of the Omega European Masters. "I think I saw somewhere that there [are] more world-ranking points on offer here than there [have] been for eight years. Wentworth (BMW PGA) is obviously big for world-ranking points. There's a WGC coming up. There's still a lot to play for."

McIlroy has spent 95 total weeks at No. 1 in the world during his career but hasn't occupied the top spot since September of 2015.

After this week, he is scheduled to play the BMW PGA Championship (Sept. 19-22), Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Sept. 26-29), Zozo Championship (Oct. 24-27) and WGC-HSBC Champions (Oct. 31-Nov. 3). 

The final three events on the European Tour calendar follow in November. 

"That's my focus for the rest of the year," he said, "getting closer to that No. 1 spot."

