Rory McIlroy's recipe for U.S. Open success? There's an actual recipe for it

Rory McIlroy's recipe for success at this U.S. Open? Well, there's an actual recipe for it.

"I've had the same chicken sandwich five nights in a row from room service," McIlroy said Saturday after his 4-under 67 at the U.S. Open, "so I'll probably make it six nights in a row."

Why change it up now? After all, McIlroy is 3 under, just two shots off the lead, heading into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines.

The 32-year-old said the sandwich consists of rotisserie chicken, avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, some garlic aioli and all between two slices of holey bread.

"It's really good," he added.

McIlroy comfortable heading into final round

We've seen this recipe before during a major. Bubba Watson ate a burrito every day he was in Augusta during his two Masters wins, in 2012 and '14.

"In 2012, we adopted Caleb the week before [the Masters]," Watson said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." "My wife didn't go, so now I could eat whatever I wanted to eat. I had a burrito or two burritos every day, 10 days straight, while I was in Augusta."

At the 2013 Masters, Watson dropped his burrito diet and finished 7 over, so in 2014 he went back to his Mexican food-based eating habits and won the tournament for the second time in three years.

McIlroy will try not to switch up the juju he's had at Torrey Pines this week so he can have a shot at a come-from-behind victory for his fifth major win.

But would it also be a good idea to try and find out what he ate at Congressional Country Club in 2011?