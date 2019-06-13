Sabbatini aces 12, 45th in U.S. Open history

Getty Images

Rory Sabbatini was making his way around Pebble Beach in mediocre fashion on Thursday, as he came to the tee of No. 12 at 1 over. 

On the 202-yard par 3, Sabbatini watched his shot go up, come down, bounce twice, clank against the flagstick and settle in the hole for an ace. Then he let out a perfect 'OMG-I-just-made-it' shriek. 

That would mark the 45th ace in U.S. Open history, the first in five years, since Zach Johnson in the final round at Pinehurst in 2014. Sabbatini’s ace was the eighth in U.S. Opens held at Pebble Beach. 

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Gay/Sabbatini (-12) lead as Rd. 1 finally ends

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Nearly 32 hours later, the first round of the Zurich Classic is in the books, and Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini lead.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Sabbatini: Slovak citizenship not about Olympics

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Under his Slovak citizenship, Rory Sabbatini is currently ranked 49th in the Olympic Golf Rankings, which would qualify him for Japan.

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

Sabbatini now citizen of Slovakia, eyes Olympics

BY Associated Press  — 

South African-born Rory Sabbatini last week became an official citizen of Slovakia, meaning he could qualify for the 2020 Olympics.