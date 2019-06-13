Rory Sabbatini was making his way around Pebble Beach in mediocre fashion on Thursday, as he came to the tee of No. 12 at 1 over.

On the 202-yard par 3, Sabbatini watched his shot go up, come down, bounce twice, clank against the flagstick and settle in the hole for an ace. Then he let out a perfect 'OMG-I-just-made-it' shriek.

That would mark the 45th ace in U.S. Open history, the first in five years, since Zach Johnson in the final round at Pinehurst in 2014. Sabbatini’s ace was the eighth in U.S. Opens held at Pebble Beach.