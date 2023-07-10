Rose Zhang, Allisen Corpuz jump in Solheim Cup standings after U.S. Women's Open

Rose Zhang and the Solheim Cup: the possibilities have been tossed around ever since the young star turned pro in the spring, but Zhang's chances at playing in Spain are now fully in her hands after finishing T-9 at the U.S. Women's Open this past weekend.

As of Monday, Zhang is now No. 9 in the U.S. Solheim Cup standings, which means if the qualifying period were to end today, she'd make the team as one of the top two U.S. players in the Rolex World Rankings not already qualified based on LPGA Solheim Cup points.

While the 20-year-old's cold putter kept her from making a real push at Pebble Beach over the weekend, her performance was still enough to surpass both Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight in the world rankings to No. 37.

Now, Zhang and world No. 36 Ally Ewing occupy the two world rankings spots in the current U.S. team standings. Whether the two can maintain those spots or jump into the top 7 of the U.S. Solheim Cup points list is up to them.

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis has had her eye on Zhang for a while, and Zhang's win at the Mizuho Americas Open in June shifted the U.S. leader's time frame from the 2024 event to 2023. Since that win, Zhang has started in both the KPMG Women's PGA and U.S. Women's Open, notching top-10 finishes at both.

U.S. Women's Open winner Allisen Corpuz got the best of Zhang and the field over the weekend, and was rewarded mightily, jumping from No. 7 to No. 3 in the U.S. standings.

With less than two months until the qualifying period ends on August 27, Corpuz seems like a virtual lock to make her first Solheim Cup team.

Team Europe saw little change in its standings after the women's third major of the year, with no new names and just position shifts.

See the current rankings for both Team USA and Team Europe below. The 2023 Solheim Cup matches will take place in Andalucia, Spain, from September 22-24.

*As of July 10, 2023.

Team USA Solheim Cup Standings

LPGA Solheim Cup Points

1. Nelly Korda

2. Lilia Vu

3. Allisen Corpuz

4. Danielle Kang

5. Megan Kang

6. Lexi Thompson

7. Jennifer Kupcho

Rolex World Rankings

8. Ally Ewing

9. Rose Zhang

Note: Three more players will be selected by the U.S. Solheim Cup captain.

Team Europe Solheim Cup Standings

LET Solheim Cup Points

1. Maja Stark

2. Linn Grant

Rolex World Rankings

3. Leona Maguire

4. Celine Boutier

5. Georgia Hall

6. Charley Hull

7. Carlota Ciganda

8. Anna Nordqvist

Note: Four more players will be selected by the European Solheim Cup captain.